Natural Look Now Introduces The Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach To Skin Health

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Scottsdale studio adds the Candela Matrix® platform, combining RF microneedling, fractional resurfacing and bulk heating in one treatment.

- Regina Picciuto, founder of Natural Look Now, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Natural Look Now PMU & Skin Health is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrixplatform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Natural Look Now to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Natural Look Now to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:- RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.- Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.- Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system, boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:- Customized treatments for all skin tones and types- Visible results with minimal downtime- Consistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Natural Look Now: Dedicated to Transformative CareFounded by Regina Picciuto, Natural Look Now PMU & Skin Health has helped men and women in Scottsdale's 85255 area achieve healthy, youthful skin since 2010. Formerly of The Skin Clinic North Scottsdale, Regina branched out on her own to offer more personalized, advanced skin services, bringing more than a decade of experience in laser and energy-based treatments. Today the studio works with its own medical director and a second aesthetician, and Regina plans to keep growing Natural Look Now into a full medspa.Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual's unique skin journey. Natural Look Now is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At Natural Look Now patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit or call 602-319-1444.About Natural Look Now PMU & Skin HealthNatural Look Now PMU & Skin Health is a studio based in Scottsdale, Arizona, founded by Regina Picciuto. Serving men and women in the 85255 area since 2010, the studio offers personalized care with the oversight of its own medical director. Services include advanced skin treatments such as Matrixand the GlacēTM hydrofacial with cupping, along with permanent makeup, Korean-style lash lifts, plasma pen treatments, skin tag removal and vein removal. For a full list of services and to learn more, visit .About Candela CorporationCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. Candela's trusted and leading IPL, RF, and laser-based platforms, including MatrixTM, GlacēTM, Vbeam, the Gentle Family, Nordlys, and PicoWay. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as many international distributors.

Regina Picciuto

Natural Look Now PMU & Skin Health

...

+1 602-319-1444

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Natural Look Now Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz November 12, 2026, 21:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.