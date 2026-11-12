Oracle® Netsuite Names Nuage 2026 Breakthrough Solution Provider Partner Of The Year

NetSuite Breakthrough Partner of the Year Badge for Nuage

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NetSuite partner Nuage added 88 new customers since May 2025

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oracle® NetSuite has named Nuage, a top-tier NetSuite Solution Provider, its 2026 Breakthrough Solution Provider Partner of the Year. NetSuite's annual Partner of the Year awards recognize partners for helping joint customers run their businesses on NetSuite. Founded in 2011, Nuage has worked with more than 200 companies on NetSuite, including 88 new customers in the 18 months since May 2025.

"We're grateful to NetSuite for this recognition," said Lou Balla, CEO of Nuage. "Our customers come to us for a team that knows their NetSuite account and keeps improving it after go-live. In 2027, more of that work will be getting customers' NetSuite data and permissions ready for the AI tools their finance teams want to use."

Nuage by the numbers

Stratus, Nuage's managed service for companies already running NetSuite, starts at $2,500 a month.

- Faster close at CMI Compass:

CMI Compass, a Kentucky maker of plumbing and industrial components, cut its period-end close from more than 10 days to 3 to 5 days after Nuage automated its bank reconciliations and fixed-asset depreciation in NetSuite.

- Faster close at NextFoods:

NextFoods, a Boulder, Colorado, food and beverage company, cut its financial close from 4 to 6 weeks to under 2 weeks within 90 days of starting Stratus, after Nuage eliminated 15 manual workflows through automation and built automated reporting dashboards in NetSuite, freeing more than 20 hours a week for its finance team.

- Live in about six weeks:

A satellite company signed with Nuage in December 2025. By January 2026, NetSuite was recognizing its cost of goods sold as materials were issued to work orders on a long-running customer program, in time for its fiscal year-end close.

- Renewals:

96% of companies that work with Nuage for their NetSuite optimization renew for another year.

- Client reviews:

Nuage holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Clutch from 14 verified client reviews. Reviewers at 5E Advanced Materials and Researched Nutritionals say Nuage delivered their NetSuite implementations on time and on budget.

Roberto Valente, VP of Finance at Stormtec Water Management said about Nuage: "They are very fast and responsive. Almost unbelievably so."

About Nuage

Nuage is a NetSuite optimization partner for mid-market manufacturers, distributors, food and beverage and health and wellness companies. A top-tier NetSuite Solution Provider founded in 2011, it is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California. Its Stratus managed service gives each customer a named Nuage team that improves NetSuite and its integrations month after month.

Louis Balla

Nuage

+1 855 682-4324

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Oracle® NetSuite Names Nuage 2026 Breakthrough Solution Provider Partner of the Year News Provided By Colony Spark November 12, 2026, 21:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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