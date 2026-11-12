Journey Medical Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Recent Corporate Highlights
| JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|22,323
|$
|24,090
|Accounts receivable, net of reserves
|47,387
|29,783
|Inventory
|7,772
|9,624
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,782
|3,376
|Total current assets
|79,264
|66,873
|Intangible assets, net
|24,541
|27,605
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|41
|111
|Total assets
|$
|103,846
|$
|94,589
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,396
|$
|8,851
|Due to related party
|812
|455
|Accrued expenses
|35,352
|27,567
|Accrued interest
|416
|398
|Income taxes payable
|-
|70
|Term loan, short-term
|7,500
|-
|Operating lease liability, short-term
|44
|101
|Total current liabilities
|53,520
|37,442
|Term loan, long-term, net of discount
|18,077
|25,277
|Operating lease liability, long-term
|-
|18
|Total liabilities
|71,597
|62,737
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,225,645 and 21,144,655 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|2
|2
|Common stock - Class A, $.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 6,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|134,561
|130,307
|Accumulated deficit
|(102,315
|)
|(98,458
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|32,249
|31,852
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|103,846
|$
|94,589
| JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
|
|Three-Month Periods Ended
|Nine-Month Periods Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Product revenue, net
|$
|18,925
|17,025
|52,685
|45,173
|Other revenue
|42
|606
|753
|606
|Total revenue
|18,967
|17,631
|53,438
|45,779
|Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of goods sold – (excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets)
|
|5,884
|5,755
|18,245
|15,484
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|969
|1,064
|3,064
|3,193
|Research and development
|
|51
|287
|105
|326
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|12,593
|12,054
|33,590
|34,505
|Total operating expenses
|
|19,497
|
|
|19,160
|
|
|55,004
|
|
|53,508
|Loss from operations
|
|(530
|)
|
|
|(1,529
|)
|
|
|(1,566
|)
|
|
|(7,729
|)
|Other expense (income)
|Interest income
|(140
|)
|(154
|)
|(451
|)
|(441
|)
|Interest expense
|
|919
|937
|2,717
|2,765
|Foreign exchange transaction losses
|6
|3
|10
|71
|Total other expense
|
|785
|
|
|786
|
|
|2,276
|
|
|2,395
|Loss before income taxes
|
|(1,315
|)
|
|
|(2,315
|)
|
|
|(3,842
|)
|
|
|(10,124
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|15
|60
|Net loss
|$
|(1,315
|)
|
|$
|(2,315
|)
|
|$
|(3,857
|)
|
|$
|(10,184
|)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|
|$
|(0.09
|)
|
|$
|(0.14
|)
|
|$
|(0.43
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares:
|Basic and diluted
|28,069,125
|24,959,114
|27,625,414
|23,628,921
Use of Non-GAAP Measures:
In addition to the GAAP financial measures as presented in our Form 10-Q that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Company has, in this press release, included certain non-GAAP measurements, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization and we define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest, taxes and depreciation, less certain other non-cash and/or infrequent items not considered to be normal, recurring operating expenses, including, share-based compensation expense, vendor dispute settlement expense, amortization and impairments of acquired intangible assets, inventory step-ups from the purchases of intangible assets and products, severance, and foreign exchange transaction losses.
In particular, we exclude the following matters for the reasons more fully described below:
- Share-Based Compensation Expense: We exclude share-based compensation from our adjusted financial results because share-based compensation expense, which is non-cash, although a recurring expense, fluctuates from period to period based on factors that are not within our control, such as our stock price on the dates share-based grants are issued. Vendor Dispute Settlement Expense: We have excluded the expense of $1.7 million in connection with our payment under a settlement arrangement with a former vendor because we consider this to be a one-time, non-recurring expense.
Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, we no longer exclude short-term research and development expenses (including any one-time license and milestone payments) from our Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA results. Prior period Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA results have been revised to reflect this change.
Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted are determined by dividing the resulting Adjusted EBITDA by the number of shares outstanding on an actual and fully diluted basis.
Management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance because (i) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, (ii) they exclude the impact of non-cash or, when specified, non-recurring items that are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating performance and that may obscure trends in the Company's core operating performance and (iii) they are used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help analyze the Company's results. However, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic, Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted and any other non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company and the manner in which they are calculated may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures or the calculations of the same non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including the Company's competitors.
The table below provides a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures:
| JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION
(unaudited)
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
($ in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
|Three-Month Periods Ended
|Nine-Month Periods Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|GAAP Net Loss
|$
|(1,315
|)
|$
|(2,315
|)
|$
|(3,857
|)
|$
|(10,184
|)
|EBITDA:
|Interest
|779
|783
|2,266
|2,324
|Taxes
|-
|-
|15
|60
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|969
|1,064
|3,064
|3,193
|EBITDA
|433
|(468
|)
|1,488
|(4,607
|)
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:
|Non-Cash Components:
|Share-based compensation
|1,333
|1,854
|3,759
|4,513
|Non-Core and Infrequent Components:
|Vendor dispute settlement expense
|1,744
|-
|1,744
|-
|Foreign exchange transaction losses
|6
|3
|10
|71
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,516
|$
|1,389
|$
|7,001
|$
|(23
|)
|Net loss & Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA per common share:
|Basic
|GAAP Net Loss
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.43
|)
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.25
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Diluted
|GAAP Net Loss
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.43
|)
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.24
|$
|(0.00
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares:
|GAAP - Basic & Diluted
|28,069,125
|24,959,114
|27,625,414
|23,628,921
|Non-GAAP - Basic
|28,069,125
|24,959,114
|27,625,414
|23,628,921
|Non-GAAP - Diluted
|30,123,446
|28,280,253
|29,688,175
|23,628,921
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment