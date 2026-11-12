Col. Edward Graham Tells Veterans Their Service Still Carries Purpose

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlands College's fourth annual Veterans Day Celebration draws 1,120 attendees

Birmingham, Alabama, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlands College honored veterans and military families at its fourth annual Veterans Day Celebration Wednesday, drawing 1,120 attendees for military honors, student-led musical performances and a keynote from U.S. Army Col. Edward Graham.

Graham, chief operating officer of Samaritan's Purse, West Point graduate and 16-year U.S. Army veteran and grandson of evangelist Billy Graham, urged veterans not to rest on past accomplishments but to look ahead to what God can still do through their lives.

“Too many of you are comfortable. You live on your history. We live on what we were, not what we can be and what God has made us to be,” Graham said.

Drawing from his own decision to leave the Army after 16 years, Graham spoke about stepping beyond what is familiar and continuing to use the training, discipline and experience developed through military service. He told veterans that the preparation gained through combat, training and difficult decisions still carries purpose beyond the uniform.

Graham extended that message to Highlands College students, praising the way they welcomed and interacted with veterans throughout the morning and urging them to act on the education and formation they are receiving.

“You didn't come to school to get an education, and then do nothing with it,” Graham said.“I hope you came to change the world.”

Highlands College Chancellor Chris Hodges said honoring veterans reflects the culture the college seeks to cultivate in its students.

“We want our campus to be known for what we honor,” Hodges said.“We are teaching our students every day to honor you veterans and those who have served our country.”

Hodges connected Highlands College's approach to student development to lessons drawn from the nation's military academies. The college develops students through Academic Instruction, Ministry Training, Character Formation and Spiritual Development, combining academic study with practical ministry experience and personal formation.

The celebration included recognition of veterans representing all six branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. During the service anthems, Highlands College students presented veterans with commemorative challenge coins. Students shared breakfast with veterans and led campus tours before the program, giving them opportunities to hear veterans' stories and personally thank them for their service.

Benton Nissan, sponsor of the Veterans Day Celebration for the fourth consecutive year, awarded a truck to Alabama Army veteran Travis Reynolds, who has dedicated his post-military service to helping fellow veterans facing mental health challenges. Reynolds launched a nonprofit in spring 2026 to provide long-term support and build a community of veterans who care for one another.

The fifth annual Veterans Day Celebration is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11, 2027. Benton Nissan will return as event sponsor for a fifth consecutive year.

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Media Assets: Photos and videos from the 2026 Veterans Day Celebration are available here. Please source Highlands College when using assets.

About Highlands College: Founded in 2011, Highlands College is a first-of-its-kind private biblical higher education institution that exists to develop ministry leaders of competence, character and spiritual maturity, holistically trained to expand the Kingdom of God. Students earn an accredited bachelor's degree while specializing in one of eight ministry concentrations and completing more than 800 hours of real-world training. With connections to more than 15,000 churches and ministries worldwide, students have countless opportunities to step into their calling and make an eternal impact. Highlands College graduates are leading in ministries in 23 countries, 37 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. (For more information, visit .)

CONTACT: Media Team Highlands College 256.665.4707...