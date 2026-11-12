AVAX One Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial And Operating Results
|($ in Millions USD)
|Current Spot Price[1]
|2025 Avg. Price[2]
|Revenue
|$11M - $12M
|$24M - $25M
|Change vs. prior year period
|~5x
|~10x
|EBITDA[3]
|$2M - $3M
|$10M - $11M
[1] Assumes Bitcoin price of ($70,000.00) and Avalanche price of ($9.00).
[2] Assumes Bitcoin price of ($101,877.40) and Avalanche price of ($22.43).
[3] The tables at the end of this press release provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the Company's expected results in accordance with GAAP. (See“Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Information” below).
Conference Call and Webcast Details
The Company will conduct a conference call today, November 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
AVAX One's management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 715-9871
International dial-in number: (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 3001159
Webcast: AVAX One's Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call
Participants can also access the Company's earnings call using the call me option here for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.
If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.
The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .
About AVAX One Technology Ltd.
AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX) is the first publicly traded Avalanche Treasury company, building the premier institutional gateway to the onchain financial economy powered by the Avalanche blockchain network. Through AVAX accumulation, onchain yield, and strategic acquisitions, the Company aims to compound long-term value for its shareholders while supporting the growth of the Avalanche ecosystem. Led by a team of veterans from institutional finance and public company backgrounds and advised by leaders from across the digital asset industry, AVAX One is being built to be a scalable, regulated gateway for public market investors to participate in the growth of the onchain economy. For more information, visit
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements relating to the anticipated benefits and timing of the completion of the proposed offering and related transactions, the intended use of proceeds from the PIPE offering, expectations regarding future capital raising activity, the assets to be held by the Company, expectations regarding adoption of the Avalanche network, the expected future market, price and liquidity of the digital assets the Company acquires, the macro and political conditions surrounding digital assets, the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, regulatory conditions, competitive position and the interest of other entities in similar business strategies, technological and market trends, future financial condition and performance, the expected financial impacts of the proposed transactions described herein, and the timing of the closing of the PIPE offering. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the proposed transactions described herein may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transactions and the proposed AVAX strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of AVAX and other cryptocurrencies; the risk that the price of the Company's securities may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries and markets in which the Company does and will operate (including the applicable digital assets market); risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. The statements made in this press release are not intended to be projections of the Company's future results nor an offer of a future securities transaction by the Company. Any offering in the future will be made through compliance with all applicable regulations and the filing of appropriate documents with the SEC, as required under those regulations.
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
...
Media Contact
Ethan Lyle
Prospero
...cy
|AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share data)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,476
|$
|22,135
|Restricted cash
|2,126
|-
|Escrow receivable
|-
|5,430
|Liquid staking tokens
|4,726
|-
|Staking rewards receivable
|2,212
|-
|Other receivables
|93
|17
|Deposit receivable
|58
|58
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,106
|5,863
|Total current assets
|18,797
|33,503
|Non-current
|Property and equipment, net
|7,019
|4,246
|Digital assets, non-current
|138,784
|153,670
|Intangible assets, net
|238
|409
|Intangible asset held for sale
|1,550
|1,550
|Goodwill
|1,535
|1,535
|Lease deposit, non-current
|50
|50
|Total assets
|$
|167,973
|$
|194,963
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|1,644
|$
|1,278
|Debentures, net of discount
|526
|6,439
|Loan payable
|405
|220
|Other current liabilities
|100
|50
|Total liabilities
|2,675
|7,987
|Commitments and contingencies - See Note 15
|Shareholders' equity
|Common shares, no par value per share - unlimited shares authorized, 10,480,381 and 7,760,179 shares issued and 9,746,196 and 7,744,900 outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|290,050
|283,554
|Treasury shares
|(4,797
|)
|(258
|)
|Additional paid-in-capital
|22,037
|22,968
|Subscriptions receivable - digital assets
|(15,310
|)
|(24,234
|)
|Obligation to issue shares
|44
|44
|Accumulated deficit
|(125,605
|)
|(93,977
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,121
|)
|(1,121
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|165,298
|186,976
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|167,973
|$
|194,963
|AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|REVENUE
|$
|2,445
|$
|526
|$
|7,773
|$
|1,251
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation
|977
|266
|3,120
|729
|Bitcoin operating costs
|3
|-
|14
|-
|Selling, general and administrative
|2,244
|1,263
|6,701
|3,981
|Repairs and maintenance
|197
|207
|396
|407
|Share-based compensation
|302
|1,139
|858
|1,347
|Depreciation and amortization
|292
|311
|829
|874
|Loss on disposal of operating assets
|653
|-
|912
|-
|Impairment of liquid staking tokens
|-
|-
|3,740
|-
|Realized loss (gain) on digital asset transactions
|483
|(48
|)
|5,800
|(48
|)
|Unrealized loss (gain) on market valuation of digital assets
|(55,133
|)
|(1
|)
|10,924
|(81
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(49,982
|)
|3,137
|33,294
|7,209
|Operating income (loss)
|52,427
|(2,611
|)
|(25,521
|)
|(5,958
|)
|OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME
|Accretion of interest on debentures
|(1,733
|)
|(383
|)
|(5,279
|)
|(2,321
|)
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|2,977
|Foreign exchange loss
|(15
|)
|4
|(10
|)
|(74
|)
|Gain on conversion of convertible debt
|-
|-
|-
|87
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|(792
|)
|(5,389
|)
|(813
|)
|(10,120
|)
|Other income (expense)
|5
|(16
|)
|(5
|)
|52
|Total other expenses, net
|(2,535
|)
|(5,784
|)
|(6,107
|)
|(9,399
|)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|49,892
|(8,395
|)
|(31,628
|)
|(15,357
|)
|Loss from operations of discontinued operations
|-
|20
|-
|(320
|)
|Loss from operations of discontinued operations
|-
|24
|-
|(880
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|-
|44
|-
|(1,200
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|49,892
|$
|(8,351
|)
|$
|(31,628
|)
|$
|(16,557
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|Foreign currency translation
|-
|-
|-
|37
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$
|49,892
|$
|(8,351
|)
|$
|(31,628
|)
|$
|(16,520
|)
|Earnings per share:
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share for continuing operations
|$
|6.11
|$
|(67.16
|)
|$
|3.91
|$
|(274.23
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share for discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|0.35
|$
|-
|$
|(21.43
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share, total
|$
|6.11
|$
|(66.81
|)
|$
|3.91
|$
|(295.66
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted*
|8,170
|125
|8,085
|56
|* reflects the 1:12 reverse stock split effected on June 15, 2026 and 1:9 reverse stock split effected on July 28, 2025
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information
($ in Millions, unaudited)
|($ in millions)
|Current Spot Price
|2025 Avg. Price
|Revenue
|$
|11.4
|$
|24.2
|Total operating expenses
|10.6
|14.9
|Operating income
|0.9
|9.4
|Other expenses
|0.8
|0.8
|Net income from continuing operations
|0.1
|8.6
|EBITDA Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1.3
|1.3
|Accretion of interest on debentures
|0.8
|0.8
|EBITDA
|2.2
|10.7
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment