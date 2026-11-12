Beeline Q3 2026 Revenue Increases 30% Year-Over-Year Net Loss Decreases 6% And Adjusted EBITDA Loss Narrows 33% Sequentially

CEO to Cancel 3 Million TYTL Merger Shares Upon Closing to Contribute to Lowering Dilution for Beeline

$3 Million Annualized Cost Reduction Plan Underway

Management to host a conference call on November 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET to review results and discuss outlook



PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Beeline Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLNE) (“Beeline” or the“Company”), a technology-driven mortgage lender and fractional equity platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights



Net revenues of $3.0 million, up 30% year-over-year and 15% from Q2 2026.

268 loans originated, up 11% from 242 in Q3 2025 and 11% from Q2 2026.

Overall margins increased to 3.56%, from 3.07% in Q2 2026 and 2.78% in Q1 2026.

Operating expenses of $6.8 million declined 5% from $7.1 million in Q2 2026.

Net loss of $3.8 million, compared with $4.0 million in both Q3 2025 and Q2 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.8 million improved 35% from $2.7 million in Q3 2025 and 33% from $2.6 million in Q2 2026. Monthly savings of $250,000 are in progress, with $160,000 expected to be realized in November.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation and discussion below.

“Despite challenging market conditions, our third quarter reflects measurable progress in the core business,” said Nick Liuzza, Chief Executive Officer of Beeline.“Revenue grew 30% year-over-year while operating expenses declined sequentially. We are focusing on higher-margin mortgage products, improved conversion and AI-enabled efficiency. We remain disciplined about liquidity and cost reduction as we work toward a more scalable operating model.”

The Company closed 268 loans during the quarter and overall mortgage margin increased for the third consecutive quarter to 3.56%, compared with 3.07% in Q2 2026 and 2.78% in Q1 2026, emphasizing the product mix shift to debt-service coverage ratio and bank statement loans.

Management believes its merger with TYTL is days away from definitive docs being signed subject to shareholder approval and closing conditions. The proposed acquisition would combine Beeline's AI-powered mortgage and national title infrastructure with TYTL's proprietary, patent-pending blockchain securitization platform. TYTL is already placing residential home equity data on-chain and digitally securitizing these assets for sale to investors. The combined companies would present institutional investors with attractive home equity investment opportunities offering compelling potential IRRs, defined risk profiles, and the potential for faster liquidity through Regulation D digital securities offerings, while exploring future applications for tokenized mortgage assets. The combination of the two companies potentially creates an interesting opportunity for shareholders while distancing Beeline from traditional mortgage lending.

Of the anticipated nine million TYTL merger shares to be issued to Beeline's CEO Nick Liuzza upon closing, approximately three million shares will be forfeited and cancelled, reducing potential dilution for existing Beeline shareholders and supporting the Company's future capital-raising efforts. An additional 33% will be restricted until performance milestones are met, if ever. A total of 16.5% will be earned when Beeline achieves a $100 million market capitalization for five consecutive trading days and another 16.5% at $200 million. The remaining 34% will be issued at closing, subject to lockup restrictions.

Management expects fourth-quarter seasonality and impact from a challenging interest-rate environment. Priorities include protecting margins, increasing funnel efficiency, realizing planned cost savings, expanding automation and maintaining sufficient liquidity.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on November 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss third-quarter results. The call will be led by Nick Liuzza, Chief Executive Officer, Jess Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer, and Chris Moe, Chief Financial Officer.

Participants may join via webcast or by phone using the details below:



Listen-only webcast:

Toll-Free Dial-In (U.S.): 877-317-6789 International Dial-In: 412-317-6789

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes both financial measures in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss), and cash flow from operating activities, liquidity or any other financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of Beeline nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our management uses and relies on Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of items that affect comparability. Our management recognizes that the non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations because of the excluded items described below. We also review our operating metrics without including stock-based compensation, which is another non-GAAP financial measure.

We have included a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measure, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between Beeline and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measure and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and other one-time items.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (unaudited):