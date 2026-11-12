LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. Announces Share Consolidation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUXI, China, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the“Company”), an innovative manufacturer of electric mobility products and AI service provider, today announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, and Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, at a ratio of 1-for-10, effective on November 17, 2026 (the“”). The Company's Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the open of the market session on November 17, 2026. Upon the market opening on November 17, 2026, the Company's Class A ordinary shares will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol“LOBO” with the new CUSIP number G00350127.

Prior to the Share Consolidation, 15,041,938 ordinary shares, consisting of 11,311,618 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, and 3,730,320 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, are issued and outstanding. As a result of the Share Consolidation, every 10 ordinary shares (or part thereof) will be combined into one (1) share, with fractional shares rounded up to the next whole share. After the Share Consolidation, approximately 1,131,162 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share, and 373,032 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share, will be issued and outstanding. The Company is authorized to issue a maximum of 10,000,000 shares divided into two classes consisting of: (i) 9,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share, and (ii) 1,000,000 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share. All outstanding stock options, warrants and other rights to purchase the Company's ordinary shares will be adjusted proportionately as a result of the Share Consolidation.

Upon the effectuation of the Share Consolidation, shareholders holding shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. Beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker or nominee for more information. Please direct any questions to your broker or the Company's transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, by calling +1 (212) 828-8436.

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is an electric mobility products manufacturer and AI service provider. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric four-wheeler carts, including golf carts and senior mobility vehicles, as well as AI-related products and services.

For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

Investor Relations Manager

Email: ...

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1-646-932-7242

Email: ...