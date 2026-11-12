Widepoint Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY ), a leading provider of Secure Mobility Management solutions, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Third Quarter 2026 and Recent Operational Highlights:

37th consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA

12th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow

Awarded 40 new and replacement task orders with a total value of approximately $33.7 million during the third quarter under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (“DHS”) Cellular Wireless Managed Services (“CWMS”) 2.5 bridge contract Awarded the CWMS 2.5 bridge contract, a 6-month IDIQ with a ceiling value of approximately $113 million Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Revenues were $45.1 million, an increase of $9.5 million from the same quarter last year

Gross margin was 14%, and gross margin excluding carrier services revenue was 30%

Net loss was $(192,000) or $(0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of $(559,000) or a loss of $(0.06) per share in the same quarter last year

Adjusted EBITDA1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $338,000 compared to $344,000 in the same quarter last year

Free cash flow1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $338,000 compared to $324,000 in the same quarter last year

As of September 30, 2026, unrestricted cash was $10.1 million with no bank debt As of September 30, 2026, federal contract backlog was approximately $209 million

Nine Months 2026 Financial Highlights:

Revenues were $123.6 million, an increase of $17.3 million from the same period last year

Gross margin was 14%, and gross margin excluding carrier services revenue was 33%

Net loss was $(49,000) or $(0.00) per share, compared to a net loss of $(1.9) million or a loss of $(0.20) per share in the same period last year

Adjusted EBITDA1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.7 million, a 178% increase from the same period last year Free cash flow1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.6 million, a 242% increase from the same period last year

1Free cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for the definition of such measures and a reconciliation to GAAP. Management Commentary

WidePoint CEO, Jin Kang commented: "The decision by the Government Accountability Office (“GAO”) to sustain the protest related to the CWMS 3.0 award has undoubtedly created near-term disruption; however, we believe the issues are temporary in nature. While sustained protests are not unprecedented in federal procurement, we recognize this was an unexpected setback. With respect to the pending CWMS 3.0 procurement, DHS has requested revised proposals, and WidePoint has submitted a revised proposal for evaluation by DHS. We await DHS's announcement of the results of its evaluation and the resulting award decision. We will have no further comment on the status of the CWMS 3.0 procurement at this time. “Importantly, operations continue uninterrupted under the CWMS 2.5 bridge contract. In the third quarter alone, we received 40 new and replacement task orders valued at approximately $33.7 million and we continue to receive additional task orders in the fourth quarter. We also hold CWMS 2.0 task orders extending into 2027, providing a meaningful runway as the CWMS 3.0 award process moves towards resolution. “Beyond CWMS, integration efforts under the ATV contract continue to advance, and we remain on track for our targeted year-end go-live. We also recently received a letter of authorization from CDW as we work toward potentially becoming the official subcontractor supporting CDW's role as the Official IT Equipment and Solutions Provider for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. In addition, we strengthened our federal growth initiative through the hiring a professional with extensive experience in federal government acquisitions, IDIQ contracts, and the implementation of a Program Management Office (PMO) model similar to that of the DHS PMO model to maximize opportunities under the NASA SEWP VI contract vehicle. Together, these developments reinforce our confidence in WidePoint's long-term growth prospects and execution against multiple strategic opportunities.”



Third Quarter 2026 Financial Summary THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, (In millions except per share amounts) 2026 2025 (Unaudited) REVENUES $ 45.1 $ 35.5 GROSS PROFIT 6.2 5.3 GROSS PROFIT % 14 % 15 % OPERATING EXPENSES 6.4 5.7 NET LOSS (0.19 ) (0.56 ) LOSS PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) EBITDA 0.23 0.19 ADJUSTED EBITDA 0.34 0.34 FREE CASHFLOW 0.34 0.32





Nine Months 2026 Financial Summary NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, (In millions except per share amounts) 2026 2025 (Unaudited) REVENUES $ 123.6 $ 106.3 GROSS PROFIT 17.6 15.2 GROSS PROFIT % 14 % 14 % OPERATING EXPENSES 17.9 17.2 NET LOSS (0.05 ) (1.90 ) LOSS PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.00 ) $ (0.20 ) EBITDA 1.19 0.10 ADJUSTED EBITDA 1.73 0.62 FREE CASHFLOW 1.64 0.48





Conference Call

WidePoint's management will host the conference call today (November 12, 2026) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062

International number: 973-528-0011

Access Code: 633294

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 54625

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cashflow, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Free cashflow is provided below:

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Other adjustments to reconcile net loss to adjusted EBITDA and free cashflow (Unaudited) (Unaudited) NET LOSS $ (192,000 ) $ (559,200 ) $ (48,600 ) $ (1,901,700 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization 432,800 650,400 1,395,000 2,085,600 Income tax provision (benefit) 13,000 134,400 (28,600 ) (12,000 ) Interest income (68,200 ) (83,400 ) (257,400 ) (226,200 ) Interest expense 42,500 47,600 131,300 155,100 EBITDA 228,100 189,800 1,191,700 $ 100,800 Stock-based compensation expense 110,200 154,100 533,900 519,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 338,300 $ 343,900 $ 1,725,600 $ 619,800 Capital expenditures - (20,031 ) (85,537 ) (140,918 ) Free cashflow $ 338,300 $ 323,869 $ 1,640,063 $ 478,882





WidePoint uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free cashflow as supplemental non-GAAP measure of performance. WidePoint defines EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, and (iv) Impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in EBITDA such as stock-based compensation expense. WidePoint defined Free cashflow as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. Management believes that adjustments for certain non-cash or other items and the exclusion of certain pass-through revenue and expenses should enhance stockholders' ability to evaluate the Company's performance, as such measures provide additional insights into the factors and trends affecting its business. Therefore, the Company excludes these items from its GAAP financial measures to calculate these unaudited non-GAAP measures. These unaudited non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "positioned," "predict," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and our management's beliefs and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, the impact of supply chain issues; our ability to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to sustain profitability and positive cash flows; our ability to access sufficient financing on acceptable terms given the tightening credit markets due to the current banking environment; our ability to gain market acceptance for our products; our ability to win new contracts, execute contract extensions and expand scope of services on existing contracts; our ability to compete with companies that have greater resources than us; our ability to penetrate the commercial sector to expand our business; our ability to identify potential acquisition targets and close such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses with our existing operations; our ability to maintain a sufficient level of inventory necessary to meet our customers demand due to supply shortage and pricing; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to mitigate the impact of increases in interest rates; the impact of increasingly volatile public equity markets on our market capitalization; the impact and outcome of negotiations around the Federal debt ceiling; our ability to mitigate the impact of inflation; and the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 filed with the SEC on November 12, 2026.

The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

...





WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS SEPTEMBER 30, DECEMBER 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,103,515 $ 9,818,503 Restricted cash 1,042,925 2,647,990 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $134,996 and $57,454, respectively 13,926,953 15,002,571 Unbilled accounts receivable 46,456,528 33,548,228 Other current assets 16,173,725 5,196,613 Total current assets 87,703,646 66,213,905 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 331,649 480,082 Lease right of use asset 3,325,968 3,904,479 Intangible assets, net 2,554,282 3,352,296 Goodwill 5,811,578 5,811,578 Deferred tax assets, net - 1,123 Other long-term assets 874,257 48,822 Total assets $ 100,601,380 $ 79,812,285 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 24,814,711 $ 25,891,150 Accrued expenses 43,572,673 31,159,173 Current portion of deferred revenue 15,835,046 6,114,402 Current portion of lease liabilities 771,493 751,233 Total current liabilities 84,993,923 63,915,958 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,337,801 3,930,495 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 800,045 435,151 Deferred tax liabilities, net 15,496 - Total liabilities 89,147,265 68,281,604 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 10,028,316 and 9,892,565 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 10,029 9,894 Additional paid-in capital 103,715,779 103,733,790 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (389,726 ) (379,665 ) Accumulated deficit (91,881,967 ) (91,833,338 ) Total stockholders' equity 11,454,115 11,530,681 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 100,601,380 $ 79,812,285





WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) REVENUES $ 45,066,908 $ 35,526,949 $ 123,642,520 $ 106,320,797 COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of $261,479, $424,411, $813,530, and $1,402,836, respectively)

38,881,325 30,251,637 106,012,455 91,149,722 GROSS PROFIT 6,185,583 5,275,312 17,630,065 15,171,075 OPERATING EXPENSES Sales and marketing

646,723 677,618 1,908,155 1,986,897 General and administrative expenses (including share-based

compensation of $110,241, $154,111, $533,892 and $518,988, respectively)

5,572,106 4,832,422 15,393,752 14,486,853 Depreciation and amortization

171,382 225,908 580,768 682,718 Total operating expenses

6,390,211 5,735,948 17,882,675 17,156,468 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (204,628 ) (460,636 ) (252,610 ) (1,985,393 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income

68,191 83,439 257,350 226,209 Interest expense

(42,445 ) (47,671 ) (131,277 ) (155,126 ) Other income (expense), net

(70 ) 93 49,358 590 Total other income (expense), net

25,676 35,861 175,431 71,673 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) (178,952 ) (424,775 ) (77,179 ) (1,913,720 ) INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) 13,057 134,410 (28,551 ) (12,013 ) NET LOSS $ (192,009 ) $ (559,185 ) $ (48,628 ) $ (1,901,707 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.20 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING, BASIC AND DILUTED 10,018,287 9,655,173 9,928,651 9,598,478





WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss

$ (48,628 ) $ (1,901,707 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities:

Deferred income tax expense

10,200 50,200 Depreciation expense

597,013 699,768 Provision for credit losses

96,043 38,694 Amortization of intangibles

798,015 1,385,786 Share-based compensation expense

533,892 518,988 Non-cash lease expense

213,288 164,883 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets

(49,043 ) 8,161 Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable and unbilled receivables

(11,942,864 ) 6,784,375 Inventories

(8,459,836 ) (712,121 ) Other current assets

(2,520,191 ) (1,542,224 ) Other assets

(825,435 ) 161,150 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

11,383,901 (1,124,995 ) Income tax payable

(76,746 ) (55,111 ) Deferred revenue and other liabilities

10,098,943 1,556,822 Other liabilities

(198,896 ) (152,483 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(390,344 ) 5,880,186 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment

(85,537 ) (140,918 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment

49,043 - Net cash used in investing activities

(36,494 ) (140,918 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Advances on bank line of credit

- 2,800,000 Repayments of bank line of credit advances

- (2,800,000 ) Principal repayments under finance lease obligations

(353,521 ) (412,299 ) Withholding taxes paid on behalf of employees on net settled equity awards

(551,768 ) (130,745 ) Net cash used in financing activities

(905,289 ) (543,044 ) Net effect of exchange rate on cash

12,074 (52,334 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH

(1,320,053 ) 5,143,890 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 12,466,493 7,817,395 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 11,146,440 $ 12,961,285 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH CONSISTED OF THE FOLLOWING: Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,103,515 $ 12,128,422 Restricted cash

1,042,925 832,863 $ 11,146,440 $ 12,961,285



