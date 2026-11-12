Cerebras Systems Delivers Record Revenue In Third Quarter 2026, Raises Full-Year Outlook
| CEREBRAS SYSTEMS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|Hardware
|$
|68,881
|$
|96,794
|$
|233,592
|$
|236,763
|Cloud and other services
|141,928
|38,920
|350,732
|101,785
|Total revenue
|210,809
|135,714
|584,324
|338,548
|Cost of revenue
|Hardware
|61,290
|47,969
|179,362
|143,028
|Cloud and other services
|107,425
|32,610
|251,135
|66,682
|Total cost of revenue
|168,715
|80,579
|430,497
|209,710
|Gross profit
|42,094
|55,135
|153,827
|128,838
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|177,842
|57,257
|573,488
|170,775
|Sales and marketing
|32,813
|20,834
|134,483
|49,388
|General and administrative
|55,588
|3,513
|162,277
|20,796
|Total operating expenses
|266,243
|81,604
|870,248
|240,959
|Loss from operations
|(224,149
|)
|(26,469
|)
|(716,421
|)
|(112,121
|)
|Other income, net
|63,900
|5,787
|93,409
|380,431
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(160,249
|)
|(20,682
|)
|(623,012
|)
|268,310
|Income tax expense
|969
|1,519
|2,740
|4,866
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(161,218
|)
|$
|(22,201
|)
|$
|(625,752
|)
|$
|263,444
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|Basic
|$
|(161,218
|)
|$
|(22,201
|)
|$
|(625,752
|)
|$
|101,685
|Diluted
|$
|(161,218
|)
|$
|(22,201
|)
|$
|(625,752
|)
|$
|263,444
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
|Basic
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(4.13
|)
|$
|1.92
|Diluted
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(4.13
|)
|$
|1.61
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|238,885
|53,983
|151,532
|52,909
|Diluted
|238,885
|53,983
|151,532
|163,677
| CEREBRAS SYSTEMS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(161,218
|)
|$
|(22,201
|)
|$
|(625,752
|)
|$
|263,444
|Change in foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
|(53
|)
|(615
|)
|585
|297
|Available-for-sale investments:
|Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities, net of tax
|(8,938
|)
|(397
|)
|(5,110
|)
|(1,204
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(170,209
|)
|$
|(23,213
|)
|$
|(630,277
|)
|$
|262,537
| CEREBRAS SYSTEMS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,074,752
|$
|701,706
|Restricted cash
|444,042
|228,672
|Investments
|4,286,026
|406,531
|Accounts receivable, net
|231,762
|50,423
|Inventories
|146,100
|63,626
|Customer warrants
|140,174
|60,906
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|542,805
|31,782
|Total current assets
|8,865,661
|1,543,646
|Property and equipment, net
|1,507,797
|437,396
|Customer warrants, net of current portion
|951,800
|91,447
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|571,237
|248,950
|Other non-current assets
|41,917
|4,598
|Total assets
|$
|11,938,412
|$
|2,326,037
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|236,981
|$
|48,630
|Deferred revenue
|234,309
|131,049
|Operating lease liability
|98,368
|45,865
|Customer deposits
|108,715
|354,460
|Working capital loan
|706,518
|-
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|295,980
|139,536
|Total current liabilities
|1,680,871
|719,540
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|453,293
|35,847
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|522,771
|215,957
|Working capital loan, net of current portion
|122,564
|-
|Total liabilities
|2,779,499
|971,344
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock
|-
|1,933,348
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Class A common stock
|2
|1
|Class B common stock
|1
|-
|Class N common stock
|-
|-
|Treasury stock
|(21,456
|)
|(21,456
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|10,714,672
|346,829
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(3,224
|)
|1,301
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,531,082
|)
|(905,330
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|9,158,913
|(578,655
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|11,938,412
|$
|2,326,037
| CEREBRAS SYSTEMS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(625,752
|)
|$
|263,444
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows used in operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation
|541,706
|33,781
|Amortization of customer warrants
|82,739
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|72,342
|17,941
|Non-cash lease expense
|61,826
|13,729
|Non-cash interest expense
|57,170
|-
|Provision for product warranties
|10,830
|14,348
|Extinguishment of forward contract liability
|-
|(363,336
|)
|Other
|(14,974
|)
|(1,453
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(181,338
|)
|102,797
|Inventories
|(101,124
|)
|58,798
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(546,038
|)
|894
|Accounts payable
|134,529
|14,327
|Deferred revenue
|288,047
|26,532
|Customer deposits
|(245,745
|)
|(334,034
|)
|Other liabilities
|76,888
|18,016
|Net cash flows used in operating activities
|$
|(388,894
|)
|$
|(134,216
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|$
|(1,046,059
|)
|$
|(301,139
|)
|Purchases of investments
|(5,120,232
|)
|(20,175
|)
|Maturities and sales of investments
|1,274,091
|138,590
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|$
|(4,892,200
|)
|$
|(182,724
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions
|$
|6,232,511
|$
|-
|Proceeds from sale of shares of Series G redeemable convertible preferred stock
|-
|1,074,999
|Costs incurred in connection with the sale of shares of Series G redeemable convertible preferred stock
|-
|(16,718
|)
|Proceeds from sale of shares of Series H redeemable convertible preferred stock
|1,014,249
|-
|Costs incurred in connection with a debt facility and an equity sale
|(4,019
|)
|-
|Proceeds from Working Capital Loan
|1,004,571
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of repurchases of early exercised stock options
|39,507
|10,531
|Proceeds from issuance of shares of Class N common stock
|15,035
|-
|Tax withholding from tender offer and initial public offering
|(416,659
|)
|-
|Payments of deferred offering costs and other financing activities
|(15,774
|)
|-
|Net cash flows provided by financing activities
|$
|7,869,421
|$
|1,068,812
|Effect of exchange rate on cash
|89
|297
|Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|$
|2,588,416
|$
|752,169
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period
|930,378
|581,965
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period
|$
|3,518,794
|$
|1,334,134
| CEREBRAS SYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
| Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Core Revenue:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Total
|Hardware
|Cloud and Other Services
|Total
|Hardware
|Cloud and Other Services
|GAAP revenue
|$
|210,809
|$
|68,881
|$
|141,928
|$
|135,714
|$
|96,794
|$
|38,920
|Less: Pass-through revenue
|(16,360
|)
|-
|(16,360
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Add: Amortization of customer warrant assets
|36,424
|17,078
|19,346
|-
|-
|-
|Core revenue
|$
|230,873
|$
|85,959
|$
|144,914
|$
|135,714
|$
|96,794
|$
|38,920
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Total
|Hardware
|Cloud and Other Services
|Total
|Hardware
|Cloud and Other Services
|GAAP revenue
|$
|584,324
|$
|233,592
|$
|350,732
|$
|338,548
|$
|236,763
|$
|101,785
|Less: Pass-through revenue
|(34,974
|)
|-
|(34,974
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Add: Amortization of customer warrant assets
|82,739
|46,068
|36,671
|-
|-
|-
|Core revenue
|$
|632,089
|$
|279,660
|$
|352,429
|$
|338,548
|$
|236,763
|$
|101,785
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Core Gross Profit:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Total
|Hardware
|Cloud and Other Services
|Total
|Hardware
|Cloud and Other Services
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|42,094
|$
|7,591
|$
|34,503
|$
|55,135
|$
|48,825
|$
|6,310
|Less: Pass-through revenue and related data center costs, net
|(488
|)
|-
|(488
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Add: Amortization of customer warrant assets
|36,424
|17,078
|19,346
|-
|-
|-
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|16,545
|2,003
|14,542
|161
|40
|121
|Core gross profit
|$
|94,575
|$
|26,672
|$
|67,903
|$
|55,296
|$
|48,865
|$
|6,431
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Total
|Hardware
|Cloud and Other Services
|Total
|Hardware
|Cloud and Other Services
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|153,827
|$
|54,230
|$
|99,597
|$
|128,838
|$
|93,735
|$
|35,103
|Less: Pass-through revenue and related data center costs, net
|(1,037
|)
|-
|(1,037
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Add: Amortization of customer warrant assets
|82,739
|46,068
|36,671
|-
|-
|-
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|32,848
|5,000
|27,848
|674
|169
|505
|Add: Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation from IPO
|471
|118
|353
|-
|-
|-
|Core gross profit
|$
|268,848
|$
|105,416
|$
|163,432
|$
|129,512
|$
|93,904
|$
|35,608
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Core Gross Margin:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Total
|Hardware
|Cloud and Other Services
|Total
|Hardware
|Cloud and Other Services
|GAAP gross margin
|20.0
|%
|11.0
|%
|24.3
|%
|40.6
|%
|50.4
|%
|16.2
|%
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|21.0
|20.0
|22.6
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|Core gross margin
|41.0
|%
|31.0
|%
|46.9
|%
|40.7
|%
|50.5
|%
|16.5
|%
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Total
|Hardware
|Cloud and Other Services
|Total
|Hardware
|Cloud and Other Services
|GAAP gross margin
|26.3
|%
|23.2
|%
|28.4
|%
|38.1
|%
|39.6
|%
|34.5
|%
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|16.2
|14.5
|18.0
|0.2
|0.1
|0.5
|Core gross margin
|42.5
|%
|37.7
|%
|46.4
|%
|38.3
|%
|39.7
|%
|35.0
|%
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Core Operating Expenses:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Total
|Research and Development
|Sales and Marketing
|General and Administrative
|Total
|Research and Development
|Sales and Marketing
|General and Administrative
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|266,243
|$
|177,842
|$
|32,813
|$
|55,588
|$
|81,604
|$
|57,257
|$
|20,834
|$
|3,513
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|(138,560
|)
|(80,999
|)
|(20,915
|)
|(36,646
|)
|(11,185
|)
|(8,619
|)
|(1,502
|)
|(1,064
|)
|Core operating expenses
|$
|127,683
|$
|96,843
|$
|11,898
|$
|18,942
|$
|70,419
|$
|48,638
|$
|19,332
|$
|2,449
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Total
|Research and Development
|Sales and Marketing
|General and Administrative
|Total
|Research and Development
|Sales and Marketing
|General and Administrative
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|870,248
|$
|573,488
|$
|134,483
|$
|162,277
|$
|240,959
|$
|170,775
|$
|49,388
|$
|20,796
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|(508,858
|)
|(308,845
|)
|(93,762
|)
|(106,251
|)
|(33,107
|)
|(23,631
|)
|(4,984
|)
|(4,492
|)
|Less: Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation from IPO
|(22,307
|)
|(16,491
|)
|(3,907
|)
|(1,909
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Core operating expenses
|$
|339,083
|$
|248,152
|$
|36,814
|$
|54,117
|$
|207,852
|$
|147,144
|$
|44,404
|$
|16,304
Reconciliation of GAAP Loss from Operations to Core Operating Loss:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(224,149
|)
|$
|(26,469
|)
|$
|(716,421
|)
|$
|(112,121
|)
|Less: Pass-through revenue and related data center costs, net
|(488
|)
|-
|(1,037
|)
|-
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|155,105
|11,346
|541,706
|33,781
|Add: Amortization of customer warrant assets
|36,424
|-
|82,739
|-
|Add: Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation from IPO
|-
|-
|22,778
|-
|Core operating loss
|$
|(33,108
|)
|$
|(15,123
|)
|$
|(70,235
|)
|$
|(78,340
|)
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Margin to Core Operating Margin:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|GAAP operating margin
|(106.3
|%)
|(19.5
|%)
|(122.6
|%)
|(33.1
|%)
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|92.0
|8.4
|111.5
|10.0
|Core operating margin
|(14.3
|%)
|(11.1
|%)
|(11.1
|%)
|(23.1
|%)
Reconciliation of GAAP Loss from Operations to Core Adjusted EBITDA:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(224,149
|)
|$
|(26,469
|)
|$
|(716,421
|)
|$
|(112,121
|)
|Less: Pass-through revenue and related data center costs, net
|(488
|)
|-
|(1,037
|)
|-
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|155,105
|11,346
|541,706
|33,781
|Add: Amortization of customer warrant assets
|36,424
|-
|82,739
|-
|Add: Depreciation and amortization
|29,794
|8,625
|72,342
|17,941
|Add: Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation from IPO
|-
|-
|22,778
|-
|Core Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(3,314
|)
|$
|(6,498
|)
|$
|2,107
|$
|(60,399
|)
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Core Net Income (Loss):
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|(161,218
|)
|$
|(22,201
|)
|$
|(625,752
|)
|$
|263,444
|Less: Pass-through revenue and related data center costs, net
|(488
|)
|-
|(1,037
|)
|-
|Less: Change in fair value (extinguishment) of forward contract liability
|-
|-
|-
|(363,336
|)
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|155,105
|11,346
|541,706
|33,781
|Add: Amortization of customer warrant assets
|36,424
|-
|82,739
|-
|Add: Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation from IPO
|-
|-
|22,778
|-
|Core net income (loss)
|$
|29,823
|$
|(10,855
|)
|$
|20,434
|$
|(66,111
|)
Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Use of non-GAAP financial measures
We use certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the performance measures in our consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include core total revenue, core hardware revenue, core cloud and other services revenue, core gross profit, core hardware gross profit, core cloud and other services gross profit, core gross margin, core hardware gross margin, core cloud and other services gross margin, core operating loss, core operating margin, core net income (loss), and core adjusted earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization (“Core Adjusted EBITDA”). We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to assist us in evaluating period-to-period comparisons.
Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for this quarter and prior periods are included in the tables below or elsewhere in the materials accompanying this press release.
Usefulness of non-GAAP financial measures to investors
By excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring operating results from our core technology and service offerings and stock-based compensation from grants of equity awards, we believe that the non-GAAP metrics described below provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. Accordingly, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others because they allow additional information with respect to financial measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and may be useful to our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates the comparisons of Cerebras' operating performance with the performance of other companies in the same industry that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures that may be calculated in a manner comparable to their core operations.
Economic substance of and material limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures used by Cerebras
Core revenue, core hardware revenue, core cloud and other services revenue, core gross profit, core hardware gross profit, core cloud and other services gross profit, core gross margin, core hardware gross margin, core cloud and other services gross margin, core operating loss, core operating margin, Core Adjusted EBITDA and core net income (loss) are adjusted, as applicable, to: (i) exclude non-cash stock-based compensation; (ii) exclude pass-through revenues and costs that are not part of our core technology and services offering; and (iii) add back non-cash amortization from customer warrants that is recorded as a reduction in revenues; (iv) exclude from core net income (loss) the effect of the change in fair value (extinguishment) of the forward contract liability; and (v) present employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation from IPO as an offset to the stock-based compensation adjustment in calculating core net income (loss). Core adjusted EBITDA also excludes the impacts of depreciation and amortization.
Core gross margin, core hardware margin, and core cloud and other services margin represent core gross profit, core hardware gross profit, and core cloud and other services gross profit, respectively, expressed as a percentage of their corresponding core revenue.
More specifically, Cerebras makes the adjustments described above for the following reasons:
- Stock-based compensation expense consists of equity awards granted based on the estimated fair value of those awards at the grant date. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to employees, Cerebras excludes these charges for the purpose of calculating these non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are non-cash expenses, and the Company's internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding stock-based compensation expense. Amortization of customer warrants consists of equity granted to customers and recorded as contra-revenue. We exclude the impact of amortization of customer warrant assets recorded as contra‐revenue from our non‐GAAP results because it represents a non‐cash, valuation‐driven adjustment associated with equity instruments issued to customers. The amount and timing of this amortization may be influenced by factors outside our operational performance, including the timing of customer capacity deployment decisions and product delivery schedules, which are at the discretion of the customer. This adjustment does not reflect the underlying economics of our core revenue‐generating activities, including pricing, volume, or cost of delivering our products and services, and therefore may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Pass-through revenue and associated pass-through cost of revenue relate to non-recurring data center start-up and recurring data center costs that are incurred on behalf of specific customers. We exclude pass‐through revenue and the associated pass-through cost of revenue from our non‐GAAP financial measures because such amounts are incurred on behalf of specific customers and do not reflect the underlying economics of our core hardware technology and services offerings and generally generate fixed minimal gross margins. These pass-through revenues and costs are dependent on the pace of customer data center build-outs, deployment schedules, and customer deployment choices and approval of associated billings. Accordingly, these amounts may fluctuate significantly between reporting periods and can obscure comparisons of our operating performance results and trends in our core business. The change in fair value (extinguishment) of the forward contract liability reflects the impact recognized in connection with the forward contract liability. We exclude this item from core net income (loss) because it arose from the forward contract liability rather than from the operating performance of our core technology and services offerings. Employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation from IPO is presented as an adjustment in calculating core net income (loss). This treatment presents the employer payroll tax separately from the non-cash stock-based compensation excluded from core net income (loss).
There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures, and these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. No reconciliation is provided with respect to certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. We cannot reliably predict all necessary components or their impact to reconcile such financial measures without unreasonable effort. The events necessitating a non-GAAP adjustment are inherently unpredictable and may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Cerebras compensates for these limitations on the use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement. Cerebras also provides a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for this quarter and prior periods within this press release, and Cerebras encourages investors to review those reconciliations carefully.
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