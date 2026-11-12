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Oportun To Present At Stephens NASH2026 Annual Investor Conference


Date: 2026-11-12 04:17:33

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Stephens NASH2026 Annual Investor Conference.

Oportun's Chief Financial Officer, Bill Franklin, will participate in a fireside chat and in investor meetings at the conference. The fireside chat will begin at 8:00 am CT / 9:00 am ET on November 17th and can be accessed live at this link.

A link to the presentation webcast will also be accessible in the“IR calendar” section of Oportun's Investor Relations website under“News & Events” at . A replay will be available for an additional 90 days via the same link following the conference.

About Oportun
Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $23.3 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.5 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

Investor Contact
Dorian Hare
(650) 590-4323
...

Media Contact
Michael Azzano
Cosmo PR for Oportun
...
(415) 596-1978


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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