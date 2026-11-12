Accelevation Holdings Corp. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2026 With Revenue Growth Of 66%, Bookings Growth Of Over 350%, And Robust Cash Generation
|(in millions, except per share)
|3Q 2026
|3Q 2025
|% Chg
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|% Chg
|GAAP Results
|Revenues
|$
|202.2
|$
|121.9
|65.9
|%
|$
|639.7
|$
|280.5
|128.0
|%
|Gross profit
|$
|59.2
|$
|42.1
|40.4
|%
|$
|175.3
|$
|90.4
|93.9
|%
|Operating income
|$
|18.2
|$
|18.1
|0.7
|%
|$
|53.5
|$
|21.5
|148.4
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A")
|$
|26.6
|$
|15.8
|68.5
|%
|$
|81.2
|$
|44.4
|83.1
|%
|SG&A Margin
|10.9
|%
|12.0
|%
|(116) bps
|10.1
|%
|12.4
|%
|175 bps
|Net income
|$
|3.2
|$
|13.6
|(76.9) %
|$
|22.5
|$
|4.9
|355.5
|%
|Net income margin
|1.6
|%
|11.2
|%
|(964) bps
|3.5
|%
|1.8
|%
|175 bps
|Net cash from operating activities
|$
|62.5
|$
|(0.6
|)
|nm
|$
|58.3
|$
|(5.6
|)
|nm
|Non-GAAP Results and Key Metrics
|Adjusted SG&A(1)
|$
|22.0
|$
|14.7
|49.9
|%
|$
|64.5
|$
|34.8
|85.5
|%
|Adjusted SG&A Margin(1)
|10.9
|%
|12.0
|%
|(116) bps
|10.1
|%
|12.4
|%
|(231) bps
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|37.7
|$
|28.9
|30.8
|%
|$
|106.1
|$
|55.7
|90.6
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)
|18.7
|%
|23.7
|%
|(502) bps
|16.6
|%
|19.8
|%
|(325) bps
|Adjusted Net Income(1)
|$
|20.9
|$
|22.5
|(7.0) %
|$
|71.0
|$
|37.3
|90.2
|%
|Adjusted Net Income margin(1)
|10.3
|%
|18.5
|%
|(811) bps
|11.1
|%
|13.3
|%
|(221) bps
|Free cash flow(1)
|$
|55.0
|$
|(3.3
|)
|nm
|$
|39.2
|$
|(14.0
|)
|nm
(1)Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures or key performance metrics. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure and definitions.
Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2026
|(in millions, except per share)
|Outlook
|YoY Growth
|Revenues
|$905 to $915
|102%-104%
|Adjusted EBITDA**
|$155 to $165
|71%-82%
Guidance is based on information as of today, November 12, 2026, and may be impacted by factors outside the Company's control. See "Forward Looking Statements."
Initial Public Offering
On October 1, 2026, after the end of the third quarter, Accelevation completed its initial public offering of 30,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. The offering consisted of 10,000,000 shares sold by Accelevation and 20,000,000 shares sold by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Olympus Partners. Accelevation's Class A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol“ACCV” on September 30, 2026.
Accelevation received net proceeds of approximately $170.6 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. It used the net proceeds to purchase newly issued units of Accelevation Holdings LLC. Accelevation Holdings LLC applied those proceeds to repay outstanding indebtedness. Accelevation did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.
In connection with the initial public offering, Accelevation entered into new senior secured credit facilities consisting of a $400 million revolving credit facility and a $250 million Term Loan A. Because the offering closed after quarter end, third quarter financial results do not reflect the offering or the related transactions.
Conference Cal l and Webcast
Accelevation will host a conference call on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter results. A link to the webcast of the live conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at A replay of the conference call will be available for one year following the webcast.
About Accelevation Holdings Corp.
Accelevation is a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of customized structural, electrical and mechanical systems for mission-critical infrastructure. Its vertically integrated model combines U.S.-based manufacturing and nationwide field service capabilities to move customers faster from design through deployment with innovative, factory-built solutions engineered for speed, scalability and certainty. Accelevation solves complex needs at scale while investing in its communities, growing the skilled trades and creating opportunities for people to build lasting careers and share in the value they create.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the related conference call contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“plan,”“intend,”“believe,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“can have,”“likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including our guidance, the conversion of our backlog into revenue, demand in our end markets and for our products, increases in market share, our capabilities to satisfy demand, continued investment in our business, including capacity expansion and our modular and power product offerings, the diversification of our customer base and expansion of our addressable market, our estimated and projected costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and margin improvements, our future leverage, the expected benefits from the entry into the new facilities, our plans and objectives for future operations and the execution of our growth strategy and long-term strategic priorities.
There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: a reduction in demand or slowdown in the growth of drivers of data center demand; changes in data center industry dynamics, including increased siting constraints or community opposition; negative publicity about us or our industry; our dependence on a limited number of large-scale data center customers; our dependence on a concentrated base of hyperscale and colocation customers; our backlog being subject to unexpected adjustments and cancellations; our ability to compete effectively on speed-to-capacity, on-time delivery, customization, integration and price against intense and increasing competition; our failure to anticipate and adapt to rapid changes in data center technologies and architectures; our failure to secure new contracts; our ability to identify, integrate and realize the expected benefits of acquisitions; limitations on our indemnification rights in acquisition agreements; the success of our cost management strategies, vertically integrated operating model and modular infrastructure platform; extended sales cycles and irregular customer ordering patterns; our exposure to cost overruns and schedule penalties under fixed-price or committed-schedule arrangements; our dependence on the continued service of our founders and key leaders and our ability to recruit and retain skilled engineers, technicians and electricians; our ability to scale operations rapidly, including investment in workforce development, operating infrastructure and cross-functional coordination; any equipment failure, capacity constraints, labor availability and safety incidents, including physical hazards inherent to our industry; shortages, quality issues, price increases, transportation disruptions or government trade actions affecting raw materials and components in our supply chain; our reliance on contractors and subcontractors to supplement our own capabilities and to conduct aspects of our business; an economic downturn, tighter financing conditions or pricing challenges; geopolitical developments, trade policy shifts and macroeconomic volatility, including commodity price volatility; seasonal variations in operations and demand that affect construction activity; business disruption, natural disasters, public health events or other catastrophic events; our failure to adequately protect our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; claims alleging infringement, misappropriation or violation of third-party intellectual property rights; our failure to obtain or maintain sufficient insurance at acceptable cost; changes in laws, regulations and standards applicable to our business; disruption in our customers' markets from future AI-related legislation and regulation and the impact it may have on demand for our products and services; product defects, installation errors or performance shortfalls resulting in warranty claims, reputational harm and liability; potential legal proceedings and disputes arising from our operations; misconduct or noncompliance by employees or subcontractors; our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws in our manufacturing facilities and at customer sites; our indebtedness and financing needs and the limitations our existing Credit Agreement imposes, and any future credit agreements may impose, on us; our inability to remediate our material weaknesses, or our failure to develop and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; cybersecurity incidents or data privacy breaches; risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, which may present business, compliance and reputational risks; and other factors set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of the date of this press release and related conference call. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Contacts
Investor Relations Contact:
Larry De Maria, CFA
...
+1 (937) 560-1133
Media Contact:
Chandler Martin
...
+1 (937) 802-2931
APPENDIX: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|202,224
|$
|121,888
|$
|639,675
|$
|280,518
|Cost of goods sold
|143,063
|79,755
|464,364
|190,091
|Gross profit
|59,161
|42,133
|175,311
|90,427
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|26,561
|15,766
|81,206
|44,350
|Amortization of intangible assets
|13,765
|8,040
|31,136
|23,800
|Related party expenses
|640
|256
|7,378
|756
|Impairment on assets held for sale
|-
|-
|2,128
|-
|Total operating expenses
|40,966
|24,062
|121,848
|68,906
|Operating income
|18,195
|18,071
|53,463
|21,521
|Non-operating income (expenses)
|Interest income
|657
|123
|1,199
|182
|Interest expense
|(16,046
|)
|(5,673
|)
|(31,323
|)
|(16,106
|)
|Other income (expenses), net
|345
|1,409
|81
|(68
|)
|Total non-operating expense, net
|(15,044
|)
|(4,141
|)
|(30,043
|)
|(15,992
|)
|Income before taxes
|3,151
|13,930
|23,420
|5,529
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|(2
|)
|284
|942
|594
|Net income
|3,153
|13,646
|22,478
|4,935
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|222
|-
|718
|-
|Net income attributable to Accelevation LLC
|2,931
|13,646
|21,760
|4,935
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|108,512
|$
|16,267
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|119,952
|82,302
|Contract assets
|96,741
|52,816
|Inventories
|66,991
|45,285
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|13,211
|5,188
|Assets held for sale
|-
|8,802
|Total current assets
|405,407
|210,660
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|48,994
|32,942
|Right-of-use assets - operating leases
|45,637
|23,441
|Goodwill
|186,400
|186,400
|Intangible assets, net
|237,072
|268,208
|Other long-term assets
|7,392
|1,296
|Total assets
|930,902
|722,947
|LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|77,597
|68,283
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|29,027
|16,139
|Contract liabilities
|104,678
|12,252
|Related party payable
|365
|7,944
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|6,676
|2,683
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|5,710
|2,815
|Liabilities held for sale
|-
|3,699
|Total current liabilities
|224,053
|113,815
|Other liabilities
|Long-term debt, net
|648,776
|269,874
|Operating lease liabilities, net
|41,782
|21,794
|Other long-term liabilities
|11,794
|10,305
|Total other liabilities
|702,352
|301,973
|Members' equity
|Members' equity
|23,661
|283,427
|Members' notes receivable
|(22,095
|)
|-
|Retained earnings
|2,931
|17,815
|Total members' equity
|4,497
|301,242
|Noncontrolling interest
|-
|5,917
|Total equity
|4,497
|307,159
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|930,902
|$
|722,947
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|$
|22,478
|$
|4,935
|Depreciation, amortization, and other noncash items
|50,581
|34,501
|Working capital and other operating activities
|(14,794
|)
|(45,012
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|58,265
|(5,576
|)
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(19,037
|)
|(8,413
|)
|Payments for purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
|-
|(398,433
|)
|Other investing activities
|1,643
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(17,394
|)
|(406,846
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Net proceeds from debt, after debt issuance costs
|382,233
|230,160
|Distributions and notes issued to members
|(318,387
|)
|(16,905
|)
|Other financing activities
|(12,472
|)
|214,405
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|51,374
|427,660
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|92,245
|15,238
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted SG&A
Adjusted SG&A is calculated as SG&A plus or minus (i) equity-based compensation, (ii) sponsor fees and expenses, (iii) public company readiness costs, (iv) acquisition-related costs, (v) changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and (vi) other non-recurring items. Adjusted SG&A Margin reflects Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of Revenue.
Among other limitations, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted SG&A Margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, do not reflect certain recurring noncash charges, and do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations.
The Company presents Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted SG&A Margin because it believes the metrics assist investors and analysts in comparing performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of core operating performance. Management uses these metrics are used by management to compare SG&A expenses consistently over various periods.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for interest income and expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, equity-based compensation expense, public company readiness costs, acquisition costs, sponsor fees and expenses, change in fair value of acquisition earnout and asset impairment, as well as certain non-recurring items, including payments to Olympus that ceased upon the IPO. Adjusted EBITDA Margin reflects Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue.
Among other limitations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect the Company's cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, non-cash charges for depreciation and amortization, and do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations such as interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin also do not reflect income tax expense or benefit.
The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important metrics for management and investors as they (i) adjust for the impact of items that the Company does not believe are indicative of core operating results or the overall health of the Company and (ii) allow for consistent comparison of operating results over time. In addition, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in evaluating management's performance when determining incentive compensation and to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin
Adjusted Net Income is calculated as net income (loss) plus or minus (i) amortization of intangibles, (ii) equity-based compensation, (iii) sponsor fees and expenses, (iv) public company readiness costs, (v) acquisition-related costs, (vi) changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, (vii) asset impairments, (viii) other non-recurring items, and (ix) tax impact of adjustments. Adjusted Net Income Margin reflects Adjusted Net Income as a percentage of Revenue.
Among other limitations, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, do not reflect certain recurring noncash charges, and do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations.
The Company presents Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin because it believes the metrics assist investors and analysts in comparing performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of core operating performance. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin are used by management to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies.
Free Cash Flow
The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities reduced by Purchases of Property and Equipment. Management uses Free Cash Flow to provide insight into liquidity, cash-generating capability, as well as demonstrate its ability to fund future growth. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities as a measure of liquidity. Additionally, the Company's definition of Free Cash Flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, management believes it is important to view Free Cash Flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to the consolidated statements of cash flows.
Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Selling, general, and administrative costs
|$
|26,561
|$
|15,766
|$
|81,206
|$
|44,350
|Less:
|Equity-based compensation
|751
|124
|1,941
|278
|Sponsor fees and expenses(1)
|260
|256
|774
|756
|Public company readiness costs(2)
|3,907
|-
|12,535
|-
|Strategic acquisition costs
|-
|67
|-
|6,104
|Change in fair value of acquisition earnout
|(560
|)
|577
|537
|1,532
|Other(3)
|196
|59
|936
|909
|Adjusted SG&A
|$
|22,007
|$
|14,683
|$
|64,483
|$
|34,771
|Revenue
|$
|202,224
|$
|121,888
|$
|639,675
|$
|280,518
|SG&A Margin
|13.1
|%
|12.9
|%
|12.7
|%
|15.8
|%
|Adjusted SG&A Margin
|10.9
|%
|12.0
|%
|10.1
|%
|12.4
|%
(1)Represents fees and expense reimbursements paid to the Company's sponsor, which will no longer be paid in future periods.
(2)Represents non-recurring professional service fees related to the IPO readiness included as Related Party Expenses and Selling, General and Administrative Expenses on the condensed consolidated income statements.
(3)Other for the year ended December 31, 2025 primarily includes disposals of fixed assets due to a one-time policy change in capitalization thresholds and abandonment of certain fixed assets. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, Other includes loss on the sale of WMS and disposals of certain fixed assets.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA*
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,153
|$
|13,646
|22,478
|4,935
|Interest expense
|16,046
|5,673
|31,323
|16,106
|Interest income
|(657
|)
|(123
|)
|(1,199
|)
|(182
|)
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|(2
|)
|284
|942
|594
|Depreciation expense
|881
|260
|2,579
|831
|Amortization of intangibles
|13,765
|8,040
|31,136
|23,800
|Equity-based compensation
|751
|124
|1,941
|278
|Acquisition costs
|-
|67
|-
|6,104
|Sponsor fees and expenses(1)
|260
|256
|774
|756
|Public company readiness costs(2)
|3,907
|-
|12,535
|-
|Change in fair value of acquisition earnout
|(560
|)
|577
|537
|1,532
|Asset impairment
|-
|-
|2,128
|-
|Other(3)
|196
|59
|936
|909
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|37,740
|$
|28,863
|$
|106,110
|$
|55,663
|Revenue
|$
|202,224
|$
|121,888
|$
|639,675
|$
|280,518
|Net Income Margin
|1.6
|%
|11.2
|%
|3.5
|%
|1.8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|18.7
|%
|23.7
|%
|16.6
|%
|19.8
|%
(1)Represents fees and expense reimbursements paid to the Company's sponsor, which will no longer be paid in future periods.
(2)Represents non-recurring professional service fees related to the IPO included as Related Party Expenses and Selling, General and Administrative Expenses on the condensed consolidated income statements.
(3)Other for the year ended December 31, 2025 primarily includes disposals of fixed assets due to a one-time policy change in capitalization thresholds and abandonment of certain fixed assets. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Other includes loss on the sale of WMS and disposals of certain fixed assets.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income*
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,153
|$
|13,646
|22,478
|4,935
|Amortization of intangibles
|13,765
|8,040
|31,136
|23,800
|Equity-based compensation
|751
|124
|1,941
|278
|Sponsor fees and expenses(1)
|260
|256
|774
|756
|Public company readiness costs(2)
|3,907
|-
|12,535
|-
|Acquisition costs
|-
|67
|-
|6,104
|Change in fair value of acquisition earnout
|(560
|)
|577
|537
|1,532
|Asset impairment
|-
|-
|2,128
|-
|Other(3)
|196
|59
|936
|909
|Tax impact of adjustments
|(550
|)
|(274
|)
|(1,500
|)
|(1,001
|)
|Adjusted Net income
|$
|20,922
|$
|22,495
|$
|70,965
|$
|37,313
|Revenue
|$
|202,224
|$
|121,888
|$
|639,675
|$
|280,518
|Net Income Margin
|1.6
|%
|11.2
|%
|3.5
|%
|1.8
|%
|Adjusted Net Income Margin
|10.3
|%
|18.5
|%
|11.1
|%
|13.3
|%
(1)Represents fees and expense reimbursements paid to the Company's sponsor, which will no longer be paid in future periods.
(2)Represents non-recurring professional service fees related to the IPO readiness included as Related Party Expenses and Selling, General and Administrative Expenses on the condensed consolidated income statements.
(3)Other for the year ended December 31, 2025 primarily includes disposals of fixed assets due to a one-time policy change in capitalization thresholds and abandonment of certain fixed assets. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, Other includes loss on the sale of WMS and disposals of certain fixed assets.
Reconciliation of Net Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow*
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|62,506
|$
|(645
|)
|$
|58,265
|$
|(5,576
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(7,500
|)
|(2,629
|)
|(19,037
|)
|(8,413
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|55,006
|$
|(3,274
|)
|$
|39,228
|$
|(13,989
|)
Performance Metrics
The Company utilizes certain performance metrics (defined below) to provide an indication of trends in operating results, including future business, and to provide a useful indicator of the volume of our business over time. Measuring backlog, bookings, and book-to-bill ratio involves the use of judgments, and there are no independent standards or requirements governing the calculation of these metrics. These metrics may be impacted by, among other factors, the types of services and systems sold, contract duration, the pace of customer spending, actual volumes of services and systems delivered as compared to the volumes anticipated at the time of sale, and contract modifications over the lifetime of a contract. Information regarding these performance metrics is not comparable to, nor should it be substituted for, an analysis of reported revenues.
Backlog consists of the remaining unrecognized revenue on executed contracts and purchase orders, as well as letters of intent and notices to proceed with respect to purchase orders received in writing. The Company utilizes backlog to provide additional insights regarding trends in future revenue and market penetration.
Bookings is defined as the aggregate dollar value of executed customer contracts and purchase orders, as well as letters of intent and notices to proceed with respect to purchase orders received in writing, during a given period.
Book-to-bill ratio is defined as bookings divided by revenue for the applicable period.
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