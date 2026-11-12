Openworld, Inc. Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results First Quarterly Results As A Nasdaq-Listed Company
|–Financial Tables Follow–
| OPENWORLD, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
| September 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
| December 31, 2025
(as revised)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash
|$
|4,506
|$
|730
|Accounts receivable
|1,483
|599
|Accounts receivable – related party
|450
|–
|Crypto assets
|641
|923
|Contract assets
|398
|–
|Contract assets – related party
|9,090
|–
|Investments
|–
|539
|Loans receivable – related party
|–
|814
|Notes receivable
|127
|–
|Notes receivable – related party
|373
|–
|Shares and warrants receivable
|1
|586
|Prepaids and deposits
|381
|89
|Due from related parties
|–
|15
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|$
|17,450
|$
|4,295
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Accounts receivable
|220
|667
|Right-of-use assets, net
|768
|983
|Investments
|100
|100
|Intangible assets
|6,837
|–
|Goodwill
|7,318
|–
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|$
|15,243
|$
|1,750
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|32,693
|$
|6,045
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|9,547
|1,157
|Contract liabilities
|85
|126
|Dividends payable
|2,231
|–
|Notes payable – related party
|1,792
|–
|Warrant liability
|891
|–
|Lease liabilities
|301
|284
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|$
|14,847
|$
|1,567
|Lease liabilities (non-current)
|495
|724
|Deferred tax liability
|993
|–
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|$
|1,488
|$
|724
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|16,335
|$
|2,291
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 authorized; 0.85 shares issued and outstanding convertible into approximately 14,445 shares of common stock as of September 30, 2026
|–
|–
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 675,000,000 authorized; 13,472,360 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 (9,742,157 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025)
|13
|10
|Additional paid-in capital
|35,234
|4,369
|Simple agreements for future equity
|–
|2,000
|Subscriptions receivable
|(200
|)
|–
|Accumulated deficit
|(18,689
|)
|(2,625
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|16,358
|$
|3,754
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|32,693
|$
|6,045
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.Historical share and per-share amounts of Legacy OpenWorld have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the 77.27 exchange ratio applied in connection with the reverse acquisition completed on September 30, 2026.
| OPENWORLD, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per-share data)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025 (as revised)
|Revenue from contracts with customers
|$
|792
|$
|20,753
|$
|5,632
|$
|30,674
|Revenue from contracts with customers – related party (a)
|6,635
|–
|9,560
|–
|TOTAL REVENUES
|$
|7,427
|$
|20,753
|$
|15,192
|$
|30,674
|COST OF SALES (a)
|$
|1,170
|$
|4,724
|$
|1,513
|$
|5,049
|GROSS PROFIT
|$
|6,257
|$
|16,029
|$
|13,679
|$
|25,625
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Management and technology (b)
|877
|2,140
|4,528
|5,424
|General and administrative (c)
|14,642
|1,110
|21,030
|1,990
|Research and development
|424
|–
|425
|–
|Sales and marketing (b)
|461
|58
|597
|61
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|$
|16,404
|3,308
|26,580
|7,475
|NET (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|$
|(10,147
|)
|$
|12,721
|$
|(12,901
|)
|$
|18,150
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Gain (loss) on crypto asset sales
|–
|$
|(3,921
|)
|$
|88
|$
|(3,873
|)
|Change in fair value, net
|(42
|)
|1,106
|(3,229
|)
|(13,277
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(17
|)
|–
|(36
|)
|–
|Other income
|2
|–
|14
|–
|TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE, NET
|$
|(57
|)
|$
|(2,815
|)
|$
|(3,163
|)
|$
|(17,150
|)
|(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|$
|(10,204
|)
|$
|9,906
|$
|(16,064
|)
|$
|1,000
|Provision for income taxes
|–
|$
|–
|$
|–
|$
|-
|NET (LOSS) INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
|$
|(10,204
|)
|$
|9,906
|(16,064
|)
|1,000
|(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE
|BASIC
|(0.93
|)
|1.26
|(1.58
|)
|0.12
|DILUTED
|(0.93
|)
|1.13
|(1.58
|)
|0.11
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING
|BASIC
|10,967,528
|7,883,858
|10,152,983
|8,265,962
|DILUTED
|10,967,528
|8,759,842
|10,152,983
|9,167,661
|
(a) Revenue from contracts with customers – related party, reflects contracts arranged through a compliant Cayman structure
(b) Includes related-party consulting and management fees in management and technology, sales and marketing, and cost of sales. See Note 11.
(c) Includes stock-based compensation of $6,438 thousand and $7,043 thousand for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively, there was no stock compensation in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Historical share and per-share amounts of Legacy OpenWorld have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the 77.27 exchange ratio applied in connection with the reverse acquisition completed on September 30, 2026.
| OPENWORLD, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2026
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
(as revised)
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net (loss) income for the period
|$
|(16,064
|)
|$
|1,000
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash flows from operating activities:
|Interest expense on lease liability (non-cash)
|29
|38
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|213
|206
|Gain on sale of crypto assets (non-cash, reclassified)
|(88
|)
|3,873
|Change in fair value, net (non-cash)
|3,229
|13,277
|Stock-based compensation expense
|7,043
|–
|Non-cash professional fees and merger expense
|5,164
|–
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(379
|)
|(7,580
|)
|Shares and warrants receivable
|(1,250
|)
|(4,115
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|(147
|)
|188
|Contract assets
|(9,090
|)
|(75
|)
|Contract liabilities
|(40
|)
|–
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|7,527
|(511
|)
|Accrued interest payable
|42
|–
|Due from related parties
|15
|(72
|)
|Operating lease payments
|(241
|)
|(234
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|(4,037
|)
|$
|5,995
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of crypto assets
|(7,221
|)
|(16,362
|)
|Proceeds from sales of crypto assets
|6,331
|17,194
|Purchase of investments
|–
|(4,178
|)
|Proceeds from repayments of loans receivable
|612
|–
|Advances of notes receivable
|(500
|)
|–
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|565
|–
|Cash acquired in reverse acquisition
|4,226
|–
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|$
|4,013
|$
|(3,346
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from issuance of SAFEs
|1,550
|–
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of share issuance costs
|500
|–
|Proceeds from notes payable
|1,750
|–
|Dividends paid
|–
|(4,921
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|3,800
|$
|(4,921
|)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
|$
|3,776
|$
|(2,272
|)
|CASH – BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|$
|730
|$
|4,025
|CASH – END OF PERIOD
|$
|4,506
|$
|1,753
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information.
Cash paid for interest and for income taxes was $nil in both the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.
Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities.
- In connection with the reverse acquisition of VerifyMe, Inc., the Company recognized approximately $14,412 thousand in equity consideration and assumed liabilities, including a dividend payable of $2,231 thousand and a warrant liability of $891 thousand. The Company converted $3,550 thousand of outstanding SAFEs into common stock. Non-cash imputed interest on lease liabilities was $29 thousand in 2026 (2025: $38 thousand), included in operating activities. The Company recognized non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $7,043 thousand (2025: $0) and professional fees of $5,164 thousand related to common shares issued for services (2025: $0), reflected as non-cash adjustments within operating activities. The Company recognized no new right-of-use assets or lease liabilities in the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company received shares of IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. ("IPST") with a carrying value of $169 thousand in settlement of a share receivable, a non-cash investing activity. Additionally, warrants with a carrying value of $235 thousand were exercised in exchange for IPST shares. There was no comparable activity in 2025. These transactions represent non-cash investing activities. The Company received non-cash consideration from customers, including digital assets totaling $2,419 thousand in settlement of accounts receivables; and IPST warrants totaling $1,250 thousand, which were recognized as revenue.
The Company recognized a $200 thousand subscription receivable related to common stock issued for which consideration had not yet been received. No comparable activity in 2025.
| OPENWORLD, INC.
Limitations of Adjusted EBITDA
|($ in thousand dollars)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(10,204
|)
|$
|9,906
|Adjusted to exclude the following:
|Interest expense, net
|17
|11
|Cost of sales, contractual adjustment (non-cash)
|-
|4,550
|Crypto asset fair value change (distributions)
|-
|3,537
|Transaction-related advisory fees
|6,000
|-
|Stock-based compensation (non-cash)
|6,438
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,251
|$
|18,004
|($ in thousand dollars)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(16,064
|)
|$
|1,000
|Adjusted to exclude the following:
|Interest expense, net
|36
|38
|Cost of sales, contractual adjustment (non-cash)
|-
|4,550
|Crypto asset fair value change (distributions)
|-
|2,929
|Transaction-related advisory fees
|6,000
|-
|Stock-based compensation (non-cash)
|7,043
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(2,985
|)
|$
|8,517
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