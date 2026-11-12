Navitas Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Newly Announced Renesas Gan Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Navitas Takes Swift Legal Action Following Renesas' Announcement of New REXGaN and 650 V SuperGaN Products

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), a leader in next-generation power semiconductors and power delivery solutions, pioneering GaN, high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage SiC, and IVR technologies, today announced that it has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas charging Renesas Electronics Corporation with six counts of patent infringement.

Navitas previously filed a separate lawsuit on August 10, 2026 against Renesas alleging that their major GaN product lines, including SuperGaN power semiconductors, infringe patents within Navitas' industry-leading GaN patent portfolio.

The ongoing litigation has not deterred Renesas from its further and continued alleged infringement of Navitas' patent rights. On September 30, 2026, despite ongoing litigation concerning its other SuperGaN products, Renesas announced its newest 650 V SuperGaN GaN FET, TP65H020G4PLSGBD.

Renesas further expanded its GaN portfolio on October 6, 2026, with the introduction of its REXGaN family of 100 V enhancement mode GaN power transistors, including RTP100E005G1FL, RTP100E2P6G1FL, RTP100E1P8G1FL-DSC and RTP100E1P2G1FL-DSC.

“Navitas is an early GaN innovator, and we pioneered bringing GaN technology to scale. We've heavily invested in R&D, respect valid intellectual property rights, and we expect our competitors to do likewise,” said Navitas Senior Vice President and CTO Siddarth Sundaresan.“Competitors flagrantly disregarding our intellectual property rights will not go unanswered.”

The lawsuit accuses the TP65H020G4PLSGBD of four counts of patent infringement for each of U.S. Patent Nos. 9,929,079; 11,545,838; 11,770,010; and 11,862,996 and Renesas' enhancement mode GaN power transistor family of two counts of patent infringement for each of U.S. Patent Nos. 9,613,891 and 10,269,687.

TP65H020G4PLSGBD, which is a 650 V, 20mOhm (typical), in a dual-side cooled (DSC) PQFN 8x8, targeting 800 V data center DC-DC converters, follows almost 7 months after Navitas first announced its 800 V-to-6 V power delivery board at NVIDIA GTC in March 2026, featuring 650 V GaNFastTM FETs in the DFN 8×8 dual-side-cooled (DSC) package.

Navitas' 650 V GaNFast FETs in DFN 8x8 DSC has progressed to commercial deployment, with samples delivered and products shipped in volume to multiple customers, demonstrating Navitas' ability to bring next-generation GaN power solutions from development to commercialization.

Navitas built its business through independent research, engineering excellence and investment, developing industry-leading technologies backed by a robust global intellectual property portfolio of more than 450 patents issued or pending.

Since its founding in 2014, Navitas has been a pioneer in wide bandgap technologies driving innovation across AI data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, performance computing, and industrial electrification.

Both patent infringement lawsuits against Renesas Electronics Corporation remain pending.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a leader in next-generation power semiconductors and power delivery solutions, pioneering GaN, high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage SiC, and IVR technologies for AI infrastructure, including data centers and energy and grid systems, as well as additional markets such as high-performance computing and industrial electrification. Collectively, these technologies address the complete grid-to-xPU power architecture, breaking the AI infrastructure power wall and enabling higher efficiency, greater power density, and increased performance across the entire power chain. Navitas' GaNFastTM FETs deliver industry-leading power density, efficiency, and high-speed performance, while GaNFastTM power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection to enable faster, more efficient power conversion, leading to smaller and more reliable systems. The GeneSiCTM portfolio combines proprietary trench-assisted planar (TAP) SiC technology with leading-edge discrete packaging and SiCPAKTM power modules to deliver industry-leading efficiency, ruggedness and performance. ClarosTM IVR technologies extend power delivery directly to the xPU, enabling customers to implement vertical power delivery (VPD) and embedded power delivery (EPD) architectures with high-density power conversion beneath or within millimeters of the processor, minimizing power-delivery losses and impedance while enabling ultra-fast transient response, higher efficiency and maximum power density. Navitas has over 450 patents issued or pending and is a leader in 800 VDC and the advanced AI power infrastructure ecosystem.



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