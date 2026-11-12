Virtra Reports Third Quarter And Nine Months 2026 Financial Results
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|All figures in millions, except per share data
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|% Δ
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|% Δ
|Total Revenue
|$ 7.6
|$5.3
|42 %
|$ 16.9
|$19.5
|-13%
|Gross Profit
|$ 5.3
|$3.5
|52 %
|$ 10.9
|$13.5
|-20%
|Gross Margin
|70 %
|66%
|N/A
|65 %
|69%
|N/A
|Net Income (Loss)
|$ 2.2
|($0.4
|)
|657 %
|$ 0.6
|$1.1
|-45%
|Diluted EPS
|$ 0.19
|($0.03
|)
|N/A
|$ 0.05
|$0.09
|N/A
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$ 2.6
|$0.9
|2696 %
|$ 2.2
|$2.5
|-13%
Management Commentary
VirTra CEO John Givens stated:“Our third quarter results reflect continued improvement across the business, highlighted by strong revenue growth, accelerating bookings, and improved profitability. We are particularly encouraged by the acceleration in customer orders, which, together with our improving revenue performance, provides tangible evidence that demand is translating into business results.
“We are also seeing encouraging developments in the government funding environment. Following nearly two years of limited grant activity, funding programs are reopening and customers are actively pursuing new opportunities. While the timing of grant awards, funding distributions, and customer deployments remains difficult to predict, we believe these developments represent an important step toward a more favorable operating environment.
“At the same time, we continue to expand our opportunities across federal, military, and international markets, supported by recent contract awards, our participation in the U.S. Army Marketplace, and ongoing customer engagement. As we look ahead, our focus remains on expanding our presence across our core markets, deepening customer relationships, and capitalizing on the improving demand environment.”
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Total revenue was $7.6 million, compared to $5.3 million in the prior year period. The increase is primarily due to an increase in government and international sales.
Gross profit was $5.3 million (70% of revenue), compared to $3.5 million (66% of revenue) in the prior year period.
Net operating expense was $3.3 million, compared to $4.0 million in the prior year period.
Income from operations was $2.0 million, compared to $(0.5) million in the prior year period.
Net income (loss) was $2.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $(0.4) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was $2.6 million, compared to $0.9 million in the prior year period.
Nine Months 2026 Financial Results
Total revenue was $16.9 million, compared to $19.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease was due to several customers booked in Q3 and Q4 2025 being unable to accept delivery in the first nine months of 2026.
Gross profit was $10.9 million (65% of revenue), compared to $13.5 million (69% of revenue) in the prior year period.
Net operating expense was $10.4 million, compared to $11.7 million in the prior year period.
Income from operations was $0.5 million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior year period.
Net income was $0.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was $2.2 million, compared to $2.5 million in the prior year period.
Financial Commentary
VirTra CFO Alanna Boudreau stated:“Third quarter revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $7.6 million, driven by international system deliveries and improved revenue conversion, while gross margin expanded to 70%, reflecting the benefit of higher revenue volume and improved operating leverage. We generated $10.3 million of bookings during the quarter and ended September with $27.6 million of backlog, supporting our visibility into future revenue opportunities.
“Our balance sheet remains healthy, with $18.4 million in cash at quarter-end, providing the flexibility to invest in our technology, operational capabilities, and growth initiatives. Although customer funding and procurement timelines continue to influence the pace at which backlog converts to revenue, we remain focused on converting backlog into revenue, managing costs, and maintaining the operating discipline needed to support profitable growth.”
Conference Call
VirTra's management will hold a conference call today (November 12, 2026) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results. VirTra's CEO John Givens and Chief Financial Officer Alanna Boudreau will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-300-8521
International number: 1-412-317-6026
Conference ID: 10212841
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website.
A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 26, 2026.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10212841
About VirTra, Inc.
VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets. Since 1993, VirTra has been dedicated to saving lives by providing highly effective, realistic training designed to prepare officers for the most difficult real-world situations.
About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra's investors regarding VirTra's financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra's industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra's results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:
|For Three Months Ended
|For Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|Increase
|%
|September 30,
|September 30,
|Increase
|%
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|Change
|2026
|2025
|(Decrease)
|Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|2,162,841
|$
|(388,567
|)
|$
|2,551,408
|657
|%
|$
|572,951
|$
|1,050,807
|$
|(477,856
|)
|-45
|%
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Provision for income taxes
|(134,678
|)
|28,090
|(162,768
|)
|-579
|%
|7,761
|121,091
|(113,330
|)
|-94
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|547,958
|466,876
|81,082
|17
|%
|1,538,353
|1,297,209
|241,144
|19
|%
|Interest (net)
|(19,498
|)
|(55,831
|)
|36,333
|-65
|%
|(34,844
|)
|(103,958
|)
|69,114
|-66
|%
|EBITDA
|2,556,623
|50,568
|2,506,055
|4956
|%
|2,084,221
|2,365,149
|(280,928
|)
|-12
|%
|Right of use amortization
|-
|40,871
|(40,871
|)
|-100
|%
|72,774
|125,236
|(52,462
|)
|-42
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,556,623
|$
|91,439
|$
|2,465,184
|2696
|%
|$
|2,156,995
|$
|2,490,385
|$
|(333,390
|)
|-13
|%
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections. The words“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“projects,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,”“would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury
Gateway Group, Inc.
...
949-574-3860
| VIRTRA, INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|18,404,194
|$
|18,594,598
|Accounts receivable, net
|5,588,767
|5,502,087
|Inventory, net
|14,149,538
|13,060,024
|Unbilled revenue
|967,455
|868,216
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,763,125
|2,622,462
|Deferred Contract Costs, short term
|374,375
|374,375
|Total current assets
|41,247,454
|41,021,762
|Long-term assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|20,429,581
|16,268,400
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|-
|268,873
|Intangible assets, net
|2,406,574
|2,513,186
|Security deposits, long-term
|-
|15,979
|Other assets, long-term
|451,489
|424,226
|Deferred tax asset, net
|4,143,463
|4,135,463
|Deferred Contract Costs, long term
|207,914
|488,695
|Total long-term assets
|27,639,021
|24,114,822
|Total assets
|$
|68,886,475
|$
|65,136,584
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,027,814
|$
|784,074
|Accrued compensation and related costs
|558,705
|461,430
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,329,823
|1,196,565
|Notes payable, current
|311,645
|227,754
|Operating lease liability, short-term
|-
|196,311
|Deferred revenue, short-term
|6,944,467
|7,361,738
|Total current liabilities
|10,172,454
|10,227,872
|Long-term liabilities:
|Deferred revenue, long-term
|1,322,994
|1,913,393
|Notes payable, long-term
|11,024,880
|7,314,085
|Operating lease liability, long-term
|-
|89,053
|Total long-term liabilities
|12,347,874
|9,316,531
|Total liabilities
|22,520,328
|19,544,403
|Commitments and contingencies (See Note 10)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,364,785 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and 11,303,885 as of December 31, 2025
|1,136
|1,130
|Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|33,257,100
|33,056,091
|Retained Earnings
|13,107,911
|12,534,960
|Total stockholders' equity
|46,366,147
|45,592,181
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|68,886,475
|$
|65,136,584
| VIRTRA, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|Net sales
|$
|7,623,319
|$
|5,349,993
|$
|16,860,823
|$
|19,489,178
|Total revenue
|7,623,319
|5,349,993
|16,860,823
|19,489,178
|
|
|
|
|Cost of sales
|2,289,258
|1,831,969
|5,977,255
|5,961,795
|
|
|
|
|Gross profit
|5,334,061
|3,518,024
|10,883,568
|13,527,383
|
|
|
|
|Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|General and administrative
|2,930,888
|3,278,663
|9,062,233
|9,788,609
|Research and development
|395,687
|689,521
|1,329,353
|1,906,764
|
|
|
|
|Net operating expense
|3,326,575
|3,968,184
|10,391,586
|11,695,373
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) from operations
|2,007,486
|(450,160
|)
|491,982
|1,832,010
|
|
|
|
|Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|Other income
|140,622
|114,454
|357,467
|264,337
|Other (expense)
|(119,945
|)
|(24,771
|)
|(268,737
|)
|(924,449
|)
|
|
|
|
|Net other income
|20,677
|89,683
|88,730
|(660,112
|)
|
|
|
|
|Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes
|2,028,163
|(360,477
|)
|580,712
|1,171,898
|
|
|
|
|Provision (Benefit) for income taxes
|(134,678
|)
|28,090
|7,761
|121,091
|
|
|
|
|Net Income (loss)
|$
|2,162,841
|$
|(388,567
|)
|$
|572,951
|$
|1,050,807
|
|
|
|
|Net Income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|$
|0.19
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.09
|Diluted
|$
|0.19
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.09
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|11,322,532
|11,269,164
|11,311,496
|11,263,694
|Diluted
|11,322,532
|11,269,164
|11,311,496
|11,263,694
| VIRTRA, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|Net Income
|$
|572,951
|$
|1,050,807
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,538,353
|952,407
|Right of use amortization
|72,774
|125,236
|Employee stock compensation
|201,014
|88,938
|Bad debt expense
|(15,878
|)
|-
|Loss on disposal of lease
|2,706
|-
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|(88,400
|)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|(70,800
|)
|2,996,605
|Inventory, net
|(1,089,515
|)
|2,246,059
|Other assets-long term
|253,517
|(673,949
|)
|Deferred taxes
|(8,000
|)
|113,440
|Unbilled revenue
|(99,239
|)
|975,022
|Other assets
|859,337
|(321,297
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|-
|(1,273,295
|)
|Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|474,271
|(276,810
|)
|Operating lease right of use
|(75,992
|)
|(127,239
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(1,007,670
|)
|207,851
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,519,429
|6,083,775
|
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|Internal intangible assets
|(491,511
|)
|(2,265,489
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(1,013,009
|)
|(898,953
|)
|Net cash (used in) investing activities
|(1,504,520
|)
|(3,164,442
|)
|
|
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|Principal payments of debt
|(205,313
|)
|(193,056
|)
|Net cash (used in) financing activities
|(205,313
|)
|(193,056
|)
|
|
|Net (decrease) in cash
|(190,40
|4
|)
|2,726,277
|Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
|18,594,598
|18,040,827
|Cash and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|18,404,194
|$
|20,767,104
|
|
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|Income taxes paid (refunded)
|$
|(1,041,894
|)
|$
|599,237
|Interest paid
|$
|252,483
|$
|175,008
|Noncash investing & financing activities disclosure:
|
|
|Assumption of lease asset (Lessor)
|$
|256,990
|$
|-
|Mortgage to purchase building
|$
|(4,000,000
|)
|$
|-
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