Merlin, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merlin, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRLN), an aerospace and defense technology company building the operating system of record for autonomous flight, today announced operating and financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Business Highlights



USSOCOM C-130J contract progress. On November 10, 2026, Merlin announced it was awarded a new task order worth $8.9 million for the next phase of its C-130J autonomy program with the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

AFRICOM. On November 11 2026, Merlin announced it had been selected by U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) for the initial phase of its Autonomous Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC) Industry Technology Challenge. Included with the selection, Merlin received a $500,000 contract, which will fund a demonstration of Merlin PilotTM autonomously executing a CASEVAC mission using a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan. Texas Project Nexus eIPP Demonstration. In early September 2026, Merlin participated as an invited guest in the kickoff event for the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).



“We're advancing our defense programs in the places our customers need autonomy most,” said Matt George, CEO of Merlin.“The new $8.9 million task order with USSOCOM moves our C-130J autonomy program into its integration phase, laying the groundwork for future flight demonstrations and production revenue with SOCOM and ultimately the global C-130J fleet including hundreds of aircraft. Additionally, USAFRICOM selected Merlin to demonstrate Merlin Pilot flying casualty evacuation missions, where time is critical and logistics are complex, on an aircraft we already fly. Every new program builds on the work that came before, and we believe that compounding advantage, paired with disciplined use of our capital, marks meaningful progress toward autonomy for any aircraft.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results



Third quarter 2026 total revenue of $3.5 million, compared to $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2026

Third quarter 2026 GAAP net income of $73.8 million, compared to a loss of $(58.4) million in the second quarter of 2026

Third quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA* loss of $(24.1) million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(27.8) million in the second quarter of 2026 Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $161.6 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $183.9 million at June 30, 2026



∗ For all Non-GAAP financial measures, see the reconciliation table at the end of this earnings release for further discussion



Business Outlook

Merlin's planning process for 2027 is underway. We expect to bring our 2027 operating expenses meaningfully below our 2026 level. We will do that by concentrating our investment on the programs and customers with funded work and a clear path to revenue. Our objective is a lower, more focused cost base that preserves our balance sheet and funds our plan into 2029, without depending on capital raises.

Mr. George commented,“the goal of our planning process is to ensure that we not only meet the opportunities presented by our current contracts, but also the broader market potential we detailed on last quarter's call. We believe that it is imperative for Merlin to continue to advance the Merlin Pilot, but it is also imperative that we demonstrate discipline in the investments we make along the way.”

Conference Call Details

Merlin will host a live webcast on November 12, 2026 beginning at 4:30 pm ET to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results. A registration link as well as the live webcast will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at investors.merlinlabs.com. A replay will be available for a limited period following the call.

About Merlin

Merlin is an aerospace and defense technology company building the operating system of record for autonomous flight. Through a first-principles approach, Merlin is redefining what's possible across aviation, aerospace, and defense with the goal of delivering full-stack autonomy for any aircraft, military or civilian, from takeoff to touchdown. The Merlin Pilot system powers a growing range of aircraft and mission profiles, proven through hundreds of autonomous flights from test facilities across the globe. With $100M+ total in IDIQ contract ceiling value under its C-130J autonomy program with USSOCOM, Merlin is advancing American leadership in autonomous aviation by helping to solve national security challenges through safe, reliable autonomy. To learn more, visit or follow us on X @merlinaero.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Merlin's expected financial performance, Merlin's 2027 annual operating plan and expected reductions in its operating expenses; the sufficiency of Merlin's cash to fund its operating plan; expected reductions in engineering costs and regulatory timelines for future programs, expected improvements in platform performance and adaptability from operational data, expected compounding advantages across engineering, regulatory, and data dimensions, Merlin's competitive position relative to other developers of autonomous flight technology, program milestones and execution timelines, including automated flight targets, the commercial launch and scaling of Condor, including anticipated revenue from platform adaptation, integration, and recurring software licensing arrangements, civil certification progression, including for novel AI/ML-based functionality within Merlin Pilot, commercial pipeline conversion, anticipated market demand for autonomous aviation and Merlin's estimates of the total addressable market for autonomous flight, platform portability and expansion to additional aircraft types, reduced-crew and single pilot operations, the development and performance of commercial and government partnerships, the deployment of capital resources, including recently completed equity financing, the sufficiency of capital resources to fund operations and milestones, anticipated operating investment and R&D spending levels, and the anticipated contributions of recently joined executive personnel. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“project,”“target,”“will,” and similar terms. These statements reflect management's current expectations based on information available at the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: Merlin's ability to execute on its defense program obligations, including under the USSOCOM C-130J prime contract and the USAFRICOM contract; the performance, reliability, and scalability of Merlin Pilot across current and future aircraft platforms; Merlin's dependence on U.S. government contracts and the risk of changes in government budget priorities, procurement decisions, or contract modifications or terminations for convenience; Merlin's ability to develop, maintain, and scale commercial partnerships; Merlin's ability to convert its identified pipeline into contracted and awarded revenue; Merlin's ability to finalize and implement its 2027 operating plan and achieve planned reductions in operating expenses; the risk that Merlin's cash resources are insufficient to fund its operating plan for the period anticipated; competition from established aerospace and defense companies and other autonomous systems developers; Merlin's ability to attract and retain key technical, operational, and commercial personnel; the accuracy of Merlin's estimates of the size of its addressable markets; Merlin's history of net losses and its ability to achieve and sustain profitability; and the other risks and uncertainties described under“Risk Factors” in our final prospectus, dated May 13, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 13, 2026, and in other documents we subsequently file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Merlin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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