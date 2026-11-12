Merlin, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| MERLIN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share amounts)
|As of:
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|161,444
|$
|59,343
|Short-term investments
|182
|330
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,197
|368
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,244
|3,328
|Capitalized transaction costs
|-
|7,562
|Total current assets
|167,067
|70,931
|Property and equipment, net
|14,398
|7,108
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|2,268
|979
|Restricted cash
|2,570
|-
|Deposits
|140
|1,564
|Total assets
|$
|186,443
|$
|80,582
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,687
|$
|3,154
|Accrued expenses
|7,450
|7,937
|Contract loss provision
|72
|4,173
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|1,235
|657
|Long-term debt, current portion, net ($19,175 at fair value and $96 at amortized cost, net as of December 31, 2025)
|-
|19,271
|Convertible promissory notes
|-
|29,107
|Total current liabilities
|14,444
|64,299
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|1,197
|331
|Warrant liabilities
|26,517
|76,766
|Long-term debt, non-current portion, net ($12,207 at fair value and $577 at amortized cost, net as of December 31, 2025)
|-
|12,784
|Total liabilities
|42,158
|154,180
|Commitments and contingencies
|Series A Preferred Stock: $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized and 18,655,078 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026
|170,577
|-
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock
|-
|-
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 800,000,000 and 138,655,675 shares authorized; 101,693,656 and 69,663,395 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|10
|7
|Additional paid-in capital
|599,760
|477,448
|Accumulated deficit
|(626,062
|)
|(551,053
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(26,292
|)
|(73,598
|)
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' deficit
|$
|186,443
|$
|80,582
| MERLIN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenue
|$
|3,461
|$
|1,924
|$
|6,657
|$
|5,899
|Cost of revenue
|5,238
|3,945
|8,967
|7,725
|Contract loss adjustments
|-
|-
|(2,229
|)
|-
|Gross loss
|(1,777
|)
|(2,021
|)
|(81
|)
|(1,826
|)
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|14,712
|8,164
|45,189
|21,699
|General and administrative
|12,944
|6,141
|42,613
|14,467
|Selling and marketing
|2,040
|281
|4,138
|1,029
|Total operating expenses
|29,696
|14,586
|91,940
|37,195
|Loss from operations
|(31,473
|)
|(16,607
|)
|(92,021
|)
|(39,021
|)
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest income
|1,504
|430
|3,468
|862
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|(9
|)
|(2,956
|)
|Other income (expense)
|13
|18
|(183
|)
|(193
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|103,620
|(683
|)
|104,030
|(4,562
|)
|Change in fair value of convertible promissory notes
|-
|(3,118
|)
|(87,824
|)
|(3,118
|)
|Loss on exchange of warrant liabilities
|-
|(3,320
|)
|-
|(3,320
|)
|Loss on issuance of financial instruments
|-
|(585
|)
|-
|(585
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt
|-
|(2,157
|)
|-
|(2,157
|)
|Change in fair value of long-term debt
|-
|(672
|)
|(2,470
|)
|(672
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|105,137
|(10,087
|)
|17,012
|(16,701
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|73,664
|(26,694
|)
|(75,009
|)
|(55,722
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(173
|)
|2
|-
|3
|Net income (loss)
|$
|73,837
|$
|(26,696
|)
|$
|(75,009
|)
|$
|(55,725
|)
|Series A Preferred Stock dividends and accretion
|(8,072
|)
|-
|(17,713
|)
|-
|Income attributable to participating securities
|(28,087
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Series A Preferred Stock deemed dividend on down round
|-
|-
|(60,864
|)
|-
|Deemed dividend on exchange of redeemable convertible preferred stock
|-
|(345,717
|)
|-
|(345,717
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|37,678
|$
|(372,413
|)
|$
|(153,586
|)
|$
|(401,442
|)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.37
|$
|(5.24
|)
|$
|(1.72
|)
|$
|(5.66
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.37
|$
|(5.24
|)
|$
|(1.72
|)
|$
|(5.66
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|101,217,672
|71,045,916
|89,253,660
|70,986,625
|Diluted
|103,174,834
|71,045,916
|89,253,660
|70,986,625
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, provide investors with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense or income, income tax expense or benefit, and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, equity-based compensation to non-employees, changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, changes in fair value of financial instruments accounted for at fair value, transaction and merger-related costs, and other non-cash items. Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities reflect periodic mark-to-market adjustments that will recur each reporting period as long as warrants remain outstanding and are excluded because they are non-cash and not reflective of our core operating performance. Changes in fair value of convertible promissory notes and long-term debt relate to instruments settled in connection with the Merger and are excluded because they are not expected to recur in future periods. Transaction and merger-related costs are excluded because they relate to specific non-recurring corporate events and are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.
We believe that each of these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and, when considered with both our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliation to the closest comparable U.S. GAAP measures, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use the non-GAAP financial measures, together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, such as net revenue, gross profit margins and cash flow from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance, to provide meaningful comparisons of operating performance across periods, to enhance our understanding of our operating performance, and to compare our performance to that of our peers and competitors.
The non-GAAP financial measures are presented here because we believe they are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-cash items, and other items as detailed below. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and prescribed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures in other organizations because other organizations may not calculate non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner as we do.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (unaudited).
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|($ in thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|73,837
|$
|(26,696
|)
|$
|(75,009
|)
|$
|(55,725
|)
|Depreciation
|574
|375
|1,703
|1,145
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|320
|183
|871
|549
|Interest income
|(1,504
|)
|(430
|)
|(3,468
|)
|(862
|)
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|9
|2,956
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(173
|)
|2
|-
|3
|EBITDA
|73,054
|(26,566
|)
|(75,894
|)
|(51,934
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|6,375
|526
|12,278
|1,472
|Equity-based payments to non-employees
|81
|-
|833
|-
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(103,620
|)
|683
|(104,030
|)
|4,562
|Change in fair value of convertible promissory notes
|-
|3,118
|87,824
|3,118
|Change in fair value of long-term debt
|-
|672
|2,470
|672
|Loss on exchange of warrant liabilities
|-
|3,320
|-
|3,320
|Loss on issuance of financial instruments
|-
|585
|-
|585
|Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt
|-
|2,157
|-
|2,157
|Transaction costs
|-
|1,927
|1,236
|1,927
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(24,110
|)
|$
|(13,578
|)
|$
|(75,283
|)
|$
|(34,121
|)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|($ in thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
|Net loss
|$
|(58,427
|)
|$
|(16,296
|)
|Depreciation
|712
|389
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|342
|183
|Interest income
|(1,447
|)
|(131
|)
|Interest expense
|-
|1,342
|Provision for income taxes
|125
|1
|EBITDA
|(58,695
|)
|(14,512
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|4,608
|433
|Equity-based payments to non-employees
|109
|-
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|26,144
|3,925
|Change in fair value of convertible promissory notes
|-
|-
|Change in fair value of long-term debt
|-
|-
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(27,834
|)
|$
|(10,154
|)
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