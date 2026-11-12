Lifemd Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
|($ in 000s)
| Three Months Ended September 30,
|Y-o-Y
|Key Performance Metrics
|2026
|2025
|% Growth
|Revenue
|$
|44,625
|$
|47,728
|-7
|%
|Gross Profit
|$
|36,376
|$
|40,666
|-11
|%
|Gross Margin %
|82
|%
|85
|%
| -370bpts
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(413
|)
|$
|2,787
|-115
|%
|Active Subscribers
|349,744
|310,818
|13
|%
Financial Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2026, the Company expects:
- Revenue in the range of $46 million to $49 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the range of negative $4 million to negative $2 million.
For the full year 2026, the Company expects (revised from previous guidance):
- Revenue in the range of $188 million to $191 million, compared with previous guidance of $205.5 million to $212.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the range of negative $12.6 million to negative $10.6 million, compared with previous guidance of negative $6.0 million to breakeven.
Conference Call
LifeMD's management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:
|Toll-free dial-in number:
|(877) 270-2148
|International dial-in number:
|+1 (412) 902-6510
|Conference ID:
|LifeMD, Inc. Third Quarter 2026 Results
A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at ir.lifemd.com.
About LifeMD, Inc.
LifeMD® is a leading virtual care company making high-quality healthcare more accessible, convenient, and affordable. Through its vertically integrated platform, LifeMD connects patients with a 50-state affiliated medical group, laboratory services, a state-of-the-art in-house pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center. Together, these capabilities support care across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men's and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as:“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“should,”“plan,”“will,”“may,”“intend,”“estimate,”“predict,”“continue,” and“potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.
Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to,“Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.
Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.
Investor Contact
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Tables to Follow
| LIFEMD, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| (Unaudited)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash
|$
|21,921,769
|$
|36,786,318
|Receivables, net
|13,249,849
|2,485,882
|Product deposit
|218,690
|320,217
|Inventory, net
|10,348,601
|2,773,576
|Other current assets
|3,522,349
|2,646,077
|Total Current Assets
|49,261,258
|45,012,070
|Non-current Assets
|Equipment, net
|1,905,154
|2,444,717
|Right of use assets, net
|4,622,463
|5,267,857
|Capitalized software, net
|10,329,573
|10,604,946
|Intangible assets, net
|166,583
|262,334
|Total Non-current Assets
|17,023,773
|18,579,854
|Total Assets
|$
|66,285,031
|$
|63,591,924
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|37,736,899
|$
|14,149,154
|Accrued expenses
|12,842,607
|14,214,393
|Current operating lease liabilities
|691,719
|642,422
|Deferred revenue
|10,433,507
|10,573,442
|Total Current Liabilities
|61,704,732
|39,579,411
|Long-term Liabilities
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|5,159,954
|5,681,374
|Total Liabilities
|66,864,686
|45,260,785
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity
|Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|140
|140
|Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 48,358,877 and 46,760,016 shares issued, 48,255,837 and 46,656,976 outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|483,589
|467,600
|Additional paid-in capital
|255,443,609
|251,455,616
|Accumulated deficit
|(256,343,292
|)
|(233,428,516
|)
|Treasury stock, 103,040 shares, at cost, as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|(163,701
|)
|(163,701
|)
|Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity
|(579,655
|)
|18,331,139
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity
|$
|66,285,031
|$
|63,591,924
| LIFEMD, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Telehealth revenue, net
|$
|44,625,086
|$
|47,727,942
|$
|142,048,848
|$
|146,861,697
|Cost of telehealth revenue
|8,249,469
|7,061,651
|19,605,877
|21,627,901
|Gross profit
|36,375,617
|40,666,291
|122,442,971
|125,233,796
|Expenses
|Selling and marketing expenses
|18,500,609
|22,563,994
|76,411,416
|66,988,030
|General and administrative expenses
|14,654,524
|13,800,377
|43,468,661
|42,995,255
|Other operating expenses
|3,453,051
|2,800,013
|9,673,184
|8,072,564
|Customer service expenses
|2,351,426
|2,784,320
|8,103,717
|9,086,549
|Development costs
|1,882,508
|1,844,269
|5,470,005
|5,526,379
|Total expenses
|40,842,118
|43,792,973
|143,126,983
|132,668,777
|Operating loss from continuing operations
|(4,466,501
|)
|(3,126,682
|)
|(20,684,012
|)
|(7,434,981
|)
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(3,212
|)
|(260,621
|)
|98,924
|(1,385,046
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|(1,155,851
|)
|-
|(1,155,851
|)
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(4,469,713
|)
|(4,543,154
|)
|(20,585,088
|)
|(9,975,878
|)
|Income tax provision
|-
|(31,823
|)
|-
|(31,823
|)
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(4,469,713
|)
|(4,574,977
|)
|(20,585,088
|)
|(10,007,701
|)
|Net income from discontinued operations
|-
|935,013
|-
|4,821,519
|Net loss
|(4,469,713
|)
|(3,639,964
|)
|(20,585,088
|)
|(5,186,182
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests of discontinued operations
|-
|249,462
|-
|1,286,382
|Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.
|(4,469,713
|)
|(3,889,426
|)
|(20,585,088
|)
|(6,472,564
|)
|Preferred stock dividends
|(776,563
|)
|(776,563
|)
|(2,329,688
|)
|(2,329,688
|)
|Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|(5,246,276
|)
|$
|(4,665,989
|)
|$
|(22,914,776
|)
|$
|(8,802,252
|)
|Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.48
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|Discontinued operations
|-
|0.01
|-
|0.08
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.48
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.48
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|Discontinued operations
|-
|0.01
|-
|0.08
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.48
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|48,182,152
|46,162,625
|47,772,180
|44,575,553
|Diluted
|48,182,152
|46,162,625
|47,772,180
|44,575,553
| LIFEMD, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
| (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(4,469,713
|)
|$
|(3,639,964
|)
|$
|(20,585,088
|)
|$
|(5,186,182
|)
|Less: Net income from discontinued operations
|-
|935,013
|-
|4,821,519
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(4,469,713
|)
|(4,574,977
|)
|(20,585,088
|)
|(10,007,701
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Amortization of debt discount
|-
|33,481
|-
|234,369
|Amortization of capitalized software
|1,727,834
|1,597,030
|5,116,366
|4,712,732
|Amortization of intangibles
|31,917
|31,917
|95,751
|62,084
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|1,155,851
|-
|1,155,851
|Depreciation of fixed assets
|301,049
|253,031
|883,294
|583,915
|Noncash operating lease expense
|217,495
|217,495
|645,394
|743,207
|Stock compensation expense
|1,684,445
|3,198,036
|3,923,462
|7,841,178
|Changes in Assets and Liabilities
|Receivables
|(9,507,862
|)
|(10,338
|)
|(10,763,967
|)
|2,618,396
|Product deposit
|25,069
|(119,518
|)
|101,527
|(329,755
|)
|Inventory
|(7,392,457
|)
|(181,027
|)
|(7,575,025
|)
|(635,024
|)
|Other current assets
|(1,035,546
|)
|(1,382,528
|)
|(876,272
|)
|(558,239
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(165,451
|)
|(23,535
|)
|(472,123
|)
|(171,841
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(357,714
|)
|(2,322,589
|)
|(139,935
|)
|(4,864,738
|)
|Accounts payable
|19,579,987
|(4,591,851
|)
|23,587,745
|3,896,078
|Accrued expenses
|(1,588,687
|)
|4,529,660
|(1,371,786
|)
|(1,109,939
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of continuing operations
|(949,634
|)
|(2,189,862
|)
|(7,430,657
|)
|4,170,573
|Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations
|-
|2,042,726
|-
|7,390,125
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(949,634
|)
|(147,136
|)
|(7,430,657
|)
|11,560,698
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Cash paid for capitalized software costs
|(1,322,921
|)
|(1,937,544
|)
|(4,840,993
|)
|(5,884,672
|)
|Purchase of equipment
|(170,728
|)
|(785,748
|)
|(343,731
|)
|(1,679,963
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations
|(1,493,649
|)
|(2,723,292
|)
|(5,184,724
|)
|(7,564,635
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations
|-
|(871,188
|)
|-
|(2,596,766
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,493,649
|)
|(3,594,480
|)
|(5,184,724
|)
|(10,161,401
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Repayment of debt instruments
|-
|(16,667,433
|)
|-
|(18,719,721
|)
|Sale of common stock under ATM, net
|-
|8,721,717
|-
|8,721,717
|Preferred stock dividends
|(776,563
|)
|(776,563
|)
|(2,329,688
|)
|(2,329,688
|)
|Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants
|-
|464,950
|-
|464,950
|Cash proceeds from exercise of options
|-
|5,950
|80,520
|5,950
|Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations
|(776,563
|)
|(8,251,379
|)
|(2,249,168
|)
|(11,856,792
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations
|-
|(449,539
|)
|-
|(761,658
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(776,563
|)
|(8,700,918
|)
|(2,249,168
|)
|(12,618,450
|)
|Net decrease in cash
|(3,219,846
|)
|(12,442,534
|)
|(14,864,549
|)
|(11,219,153
|)
|Cash at beginning of period
|25,141,615
|36,228,305
|36,786,318
|35,004,924
|Cash at end of period
|21,921,769
|23,785,771
|21,921,769
|23,785,771
|Less: Cash of discontinued operations at end of period
|-
|2,838,484
|-
|2,838,484
|Cash of continuing operations at end of period
|$
|21,921,769
|$
|20,947,287
|$
|21,921,769
|$
|20,947,287
|Cash paid for interest and taxes
|Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|-
|$
|241,464
|$
|-
|$
|1,461,032
|Cash paid during the period for taxes
|$
|-
|$
|14,617
|$
|361,230
|$
|482,471
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Cashless exercise of options
|$
|-
|$
|253
|$
|-
|$
|1,315
|Cashless exercise of warrants
|$
|3,204
|$
|-
|$
|3,204
|$
|3,901
|Stock issued for debt conversion
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1,000,000
|Stock issued for asset acquisition
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|303,000
About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of this financial measure enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that this financial measure is a useful financial metric to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, extraordinary litigation costs, severance and restructuring costs, acquisition expenses, insurance acceptance readiness expenses, preferred stock dividends, stock-based compensation expense, net income from discontinued operations and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests of discontinued operations. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
We believe the above financial measure is commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the term adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.
| Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to LifeMD, Inc. Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA
|(in whole numbers, unaudited)
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|(5,246,276
|)
|$
|(4,665,989
|)
|$
|(22,914,776
|)
|$
|(8,802,252
|)
|Interest (income) expense, net
|3,212
|227,140
|(98,924
|)
|1,150,677
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|2,060,800
|1,881,978
|6,095,411
|5,358,731
|Amortization of debt discount
|-
|33,481
|-
|234,369
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|1,155,851
|-
|1,155,851
|Financing transactions expense
|-
|97,699
|-
|97,699
|Litigation costs (a)
|64,328
|959,803
|1,112,269
|1,699,462
|Severance and restructuring costs
|243,885
|-
|992,879
|102,417
|Acquisitions expenses
|-
|(231,571
|)
|-
|1,783,206
|Insurance acceptance readiness
|-
|8,190
|-
|183,330
|Taxes
|-
|31,823
|-
|31,823
|Preferred stock dividends
|776,563
|776,563
|2,329,688
|2,329,688
|Stock compensation expense
|1,684,445
|3,198,036
|3,923,462
|7,841,178
|Net income from discontinued operations
|-
|(935,013
|)
|-
|(4,821,519
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests of discontinued operations
|-
|249,462
|-
|1,286,382
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(413,043
|)
|$
|2,787,452
|$
|(8,559,991
|)
|$
|9,631,041
| (a) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company included costs related to: (1) a class action complaint captioned Johnston v. LifeMD, Inc., et al., against the Company and certain executive officers alleging: (i) violations of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by all defendants for making false and misleading statements; and (ii) violations of Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, by the individual officer defendants for violating their duty to disseminate accurate and truthful information, and (2) a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company also included costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the Marden v. LifeMD, Inc. case).
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