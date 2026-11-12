Soundthinking, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(8,472
|)
|$
|(2,044
|)
|$
|(20,228
|)
|$
|(6,648
|)
|Less:
|Interest expense, net
|11
|(14
|)
|(17
|)
|18
|Income taxes
|27
|(158
|)
|89
|28
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment
|2,929
|2,648
|8,301
|7,689
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,463
|3,052
|7,382
|10,297
|Restructuring expense
|123
|-
|658
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses
|5,126
|-
|7,080
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,207
|$
|3,484
|$
|3,265
|$
|11,384
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated completion and timing of the Transom Transaction, the consideration payable in connection with the Transom Transaction and the company becoming a privately held company upon closing of the Transom Transaction. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company's control. The company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the satisfaction of closing conditions to the potential transaction in the anticipated timeframe or at all; uncertainty as to how many of the company's stockholders will tender their shares and the possibility that the potential acquisition does not close; the expected timing of the potential acquisition; the effect of the announcement of the potential acquisition on the company's business relationships, including with partners, customers and employees; the diversion of management's time and attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the company's ability to enter into new contracts or renew its contracts with key customers and the timing of such entry or renewal; the company's ability to successfully negotiate and execute contracts with new and existing customers in a timely manner, if at all; the company's ability to maintain and increase sales, including sales of the company's newer product lines and through expansion into new vertical markets; the availability of funding for the company's customers to purchase the company's solutions; the complexity, expense and time associated with contracting with government entities; the company's ability to maintain and expand coverage of existing public safety customer accounts and further penetrate the public safety market; the potential effects of negative publicity; the company's ability to sell its solutions into international and other new markets; the lengthy sales cycle for the company's solutions; changes in federal funding available to support local law enforcement; the company's ability to deploy and deliver its solutions; the company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and the impact of global macroeconomic conditions on the company's business, including tariffs and trade measures, as well as other risk factors included in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.
About SoundThinking, Inc.
SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company's SafetySmartTM platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracerTM, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilderTM, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouterTM, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; PlateRangerTM powered by Rekor, a leading ALPR solution; Field AgentTM, an AI layer that transforms public safety data into actionable intelligence; and SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work®company.
Company Contact:
Alan Stewart, CFO
SoundThinking, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
...
Investor Relations Contacts:
Ankit Hira
Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.
+1 (203) 546 0444
...
| SoundThinking, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|25,010
|$
|25,100
|$
|73,077
|$
|79,338
|Costs
|Cost of revenues
|12,537
|11,229
|37,269
|35,005
|Impairment of property and equipment
|565
|237
|1,105
|310
|Total costs
|13,102
|11,466
|38,374
|35,315
|Gross profit
|11,908
|13,634
|34,703
|44,023
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|6,024
|5,796
|18,431
|19,580
|Research and development
|3,918
|4,097
|12,314
|11,908
|General and administrative
|10,033
|5,797
|23,000
|18,738
|Restructuring expense
|123
|-
|658
|-
|Total operating expenses
|20,098
|15,690
|54,403
|50,226
|Operating loss
|(8,190
|)
|(2,056
|)
|(19,700
|)
|(6,203
|)
|Other expense, net
|Interest income (expense), net
|(11
|)
|14
|17
|(18
|)
|Other expense, net
|(244
|)
|(160
|)
|(456
|)
|(399
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(255
|)
|(146
|)
|(439
|)
|(417
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(8,445
|)
|(2,202
|)
|(20,139
|)
|(6,620
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|27
|(158
|)
|89
|28
|Net loss
|$
|(8,472
|)
|$
|(2,044
|)
|$
|(20,228
|)
|$
|(6,648
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.64
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(1.55
|)
|$
|(0.52
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|13,187,692
|12,760,595
|13,024,566
|12,707,463
| SoundThinking, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|9,533
|$
|15,797
|Accounts receivable and contract assets, net
|29,212
|28,570
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,804
|4,225
|Total current assets
|43,549
|48,592
|Property and equipment, net
|16,936
|18,816
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,883
|1,904
|Goodwill
|34,213
|34,213
|Intangible assets, net
|26,470
|29,335
|Other assets
|2,633
|2,894
|Total assets
|$
|125,684
|$
|135,754
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,207
|$
|3,789
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|13,589
|9,578
|Line of credit
|4,000
|4,000
|Deferred revenue, short-term
|39,268
|40,035
|Total current liabilities
|61,064
|57,402
|Deferred revenue, long-term
|2,458
|3,845
|Deferred tax liability
|1,444
|1,359
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|1,188
|976
|Total liabilities
|66,154
|63,582
|Stockholders' equity
| Common stock: $0.005 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized;
13,240,518 and 12,825,960 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|65
|64
|Additional paid-in capital
|193,737
|186,115
|Accumulated deficit
|(133,946
|)
|(113,718
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(326
|)
|(289
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|59,530
|72,172
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|125,684
|$
|135,754
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