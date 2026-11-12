Immucell Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
|Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Product sales
|$8,040
|$5,506
|$25,584
|$20,018
|Costs of goods sold
|4,485
|3,143
|14,934
|11,483
|Gross profit
|3,555
|2,363
|10,650
|8,535
|Sales, marketing and administrative expenses
|2,420
|1,649
|7,174
|4,545
|Product development expenses
|177
|694
|614
|2,283
|Other operating income
|-
|-
|(2,000)
|-
|Operating expenses
|2,597
|2,343
|5,788
|6,828
|NET OPERATING INCOME
|958
|20
|4,862
|1,707
|Other (expenses) income, net
|(22)
|(155)
|(92)
|110
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|936
|(135)
|4,770
|1,817
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(17)
|5
|41
|8
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$953
|($140)
|$4,729
|$1,809
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|9,084
|9,046
|9,065
|9,019
|Basic net income (loss) per share
|$0.10
|($0.02)
|$0.52
|$0.20
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|9,298
|9,046
|9,189
|9,019
|Diluted net income (loss) per share
|$0.10
|($0.02)
|$0.51
|$0.20
|Selected Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)
|As of
|As of
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$7,914
|$3,807
|Inventory
|$9,857
|$9,267
|Net working capital
|$16,897
|$12,967
|Total assets
|$47,958
|$42,532
|Stockholders' equity
|$32,774
|$27,055
|Selected Cash Flow Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Operating Activities
|$7,348
|$1,993
|Investing Activities
|(2,247)
|(1,047)
|Financing Activities
|(994)
|(818)
|Net Change in Cash
|4,107
|128
|Cash at Beginning of Period
|3,807
|3,758
|Cash at End of Period
|$7,914
|$3,886
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.
We believe that considering the non-GAAP measure of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) assists management and investors by looking at our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis excluding certain charges from our reported income before income taxes. We calculate adjusted EBITDA as described in the following table and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (Loss)
|$953
|($140)
|$4,729
|$1,809
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(17)
|4
|41
|8
|Interest expense (excluding debt issuance and debt discount costs)
|89
|105
|278
|336
|Depreciation
|459
|674
|1,458
|2,009
|Amortization (including debt issuance and debt discount costs)
|3
|34
|9
|66
|Stock-based compensation expense
|397
|73
|774
|192
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$1,884
|$750
|$7,289
|$4,420
Cash payments to satisfy debt repayment obligations and to make capital expenditure investments are other uses of cash that are not included in the calculation of EBITDA, but which management also does consider when assessing its cash flows.
Webcast / Conference Call:
The Company is planning to host a conference call and webcast on November 13, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET to review the unaudited financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international).
The live webcast can be accessed at:
The live webcast will feature a set of accompanying presentation slides that will subsequently be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at:
A teleconference replay of the conference call will be available through November 20, 2026, by dialing (855) 669-9658 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and utilizing replay access code #2589057.
About ImmuCell:
ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) is an animal-health biologics company that operates in the fast-growing market for calf health solutions. It develops, manufactures and commercializes the First Defense® line of products that provides Immediate ImmunityTM through colostrum-derived, orally delivered antibodies against the principal viral and bacterial causes of scours. Scours (neonatal calf diarrhea) is one of the most prevalent and deadly diseases in neonatal calves worldwide. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at:
.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements (Safe Harbor Statement):
This Press Release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and will often include words such as“expects”,“may”,“anticipates”,“aims”,“intends”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“will”,“plans”,“believes”,“estimates”,“targets”,“projects”,“forecasts”,“seeks” and similar words and expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any forward-looking statements relating to:
- our business plans, goals and strategies; projections of future financial and operational performance, expense ratios and margins; future demand for our products, including the First Defense® product line; the sequence, duration, costs and goals of our program to repurpose our former Re-Tain® facility and equipment for First Defense® production; cost recoveries on Re-Tain® equipment no longer in service; and other elements of projected depreciation expense affecting future income for book and tax return purposes; capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and the anticipated sources and uses of cash to fund them; anticipated timing and terms of a new line of credit;
and any other statements that are not historical facts. projections about depreciation expense and its impact on income for book and tax return purposes; and any other statements that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current expectations as of the date hereof, are based on management's estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions as of such date; and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially, including risks relating to: competition in our markets; customer acceptance and product performance; alignment between our manufacturing resources and product demand; supply chain disruptions affecting our operations and our customer and supplier relationships; the commercial and operational risks of our current and planned expansion of production capacity; difficulties or delays in development, testing, regulatory approval, production and marketing of our products, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. There can be no assurance that the risks or developments we anticipate will be those that actually affect us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
|Contacts:
|Olivier te Boekhorst, President and CEO
|Timothy C. Fiori, Chief Financial Officer
|ImmuCell Corporation
|...
|Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame
|Lytham Partners, LLC
|...
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