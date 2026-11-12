PEDEVCO Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded Rockies Portfolio Positioned to Drive Production Growth in 2027 HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) (“PEDEVCO” or the“Company”), a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic oil and gas assets in the Rocky Mountain region, today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Financial & Operational Highlights

($000s except as noted) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Q2 2026 Change YoY Change QoQ Average Daily Production (Boe/d) 5,850 1,471 6,801 +298% (14)% Revenue $35,540 $6,961 $46,113 +411% (23)% Net Income (Loss) $(9,242) $(325) $17,454 NM(2) NM(2) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $14,680 $4,325 $18,669 +239% (21)% (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the reconciliation table at the end of this release. Commencing with the quarter ended September 30, 2026, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes severance costs, which totaled $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 and related to the Company's previously announced leadership transition. No severance costs were excluded in the comparative periods presented.

(2)“NM” means“Not Meaningful.”



Third quarter 2026 production increased 298% to 538,231 Boe (average 5,850 Boe/d), compared to 135,266 Boe (1,471 Boe/d) in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting contribution from the asset base acquired in the Q4 2025 merger.

Oil and gas revenue increased 411% to $35.5 million, compared to $7.0 million in the prior year period, driven by significantly higher production volumes and a 31% increase in the average realized oil price to $83.81 per barrel.

Third quarter 2026 net loss of $9.2 million or $(0.70) per common share, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million or $(0.07) per share in the third quarter of 2025. Higher operating income from the expanded asset base, including a $4.7 million net gain on the sale of oil and gas properties, was more than offset by a $16.6 million net loss on derivative contracts, of which $12.0 million was non-cash and unrealized.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 239% to $14.7 million, compared to $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting higher production volumes from the expanded asset base and a higher average realized oil price.

Development activity accelerated during the quarter with the completion of a previously drilled well in the D-J Basin, the drilling of a new well in the Powder River Basin and the addition of Mowry acreage through a BLM lease sale. With post-merger optimization well advanced, the Company is increasingly focused on developing its extensive Rockies inventory, which it expects will drive meaningful production growth in 2027 while preserving balance sheet strength.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company's borrowing base and elected commitments under its revolving credit facility were reaffirmed at $125 million in October 2026. The Chief Executive Officer search is active and the Company is considering a wide variety of qualified candidates to best lead the organization into the season of growth ahead. The Company hopes to make an announcement soon.



2026 Guidance



Full-year 2026 guidance for net capital expenditures: The Company is updating its full-year 2026 guidance for net capital expenditures to a range of $37 million to $42 million. This compares to prior guidance of up to $20 million, which reflected only first-half activity. The increase is primarily driven by lease acquisitions that expanded the Company's position in the Mowry Shale and by development activity through the fourth quarter. Full-year 2026 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA: The Company is reiterating its full-year 2026 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA of $60 million to $70 million(3).



(3) The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it is unable to do so without unreasonable efforts. Net income (loss) includes items that cannot be predicted with reasonable certainty and that may be significant, including unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts, which depend on future commodity prices; impairment of oil and gas properties; gains and losses on the sale of oil and gas properties; severance and merger-related costs; and income taxes. The variability of these items could have a significant impact on the Company's net income (loss) as reported under GAAP. The reiterated guidance reflects the revised definition of Adjusted EBITDA described in footnote (1) above, which excludes severance costs. See“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” below.

Management Commentary

Reagan (R.T.) Dukes, Interim President, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Operating Officer of PEDEVCO, commented:

“Over the past year, we have assembled a Rockies-focused platform with the scale, operating control and inventory depth to support years of organic development. With substantial progress made integrating our assets and our optimization program well underway, PEDEVCO is entering its next phase: translating that inventory into production growth.

“Our actions over the last few months have reflected our priorities. We have expanded our position in some of the most attractive areas of our Rockies portfolio while accelerating development and optimization activity. Although these optimizations temporarily weighed on third-quarter production, the affected wells have since returned online, and we expect sequentially stronger production results in the fourth quarter. Our future budgets will reflect our commitment to concentrating capital where we see the greatest potential for growth and returns, which is in the Rocky Mountain region. These efforts are laying the foundation for a more focused, higher-growth business capable of creating meaningful long-term shareholder value.”

Third Quarter Financial Summary

Revenue. Total crude oil, natural gas and NGL revenues for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 increased 411% to $35.5 million, compared to $7.0 million for the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by higher production volumes reflecting the consolidation of the assets acquired in the October 2025 merger with certain portfolio companies controlled by Juniper Capital Advisors, L.P. (the“Juniper Merger”), together with a higher average realized oil price. Of the $28.6 million increase, $26.7 million was attributable to higher sales volumes and $1.9 million to higher realized pricing.

Lease Operating Expenses. Lease operating costs were $14.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $2.1 million for the prior year period, primarily as a result of operating costs from the acquired assets, compared to no costs from those assets in the prior year period, as the Juniper Merger closed on October 31, 2025.

General and Administrative Expenses. Total G&A expenses (including share-based compensation) were $4.9 million, compared to $1.5 million for the prior year period, primarily due to $2.1 million of severance costs incurred in September 2026 in connection with the Company's leadership transition and additional payroll expenses associated with the Juniper Merger.

Depreciation, Depletion, Amortization and Accretion. DD&A was $9.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $4.0 million in the prior year period, driven by higher production volumes and a significantly expanded asset base following the Juniper Merger.

Net Loss on Derivative Contracts. The Company recognized a net loss of $16.6 million on its derivative contracts during the three months ended September 30, 2026, consisting of $4.6 million in realized settlement losses and a non-cash unrealized loss of $12.0 million, primarily due to the increase in commodity pricing from June 30, 2026 to September 30, 2026 related to unsettled periods.

Interest Expense. The Company incurred $1.7 million of interest expense, consisting of $1.5 million in interest on borrowings under its credit facility and $0.2 million in amortization of deferred financing costs, compared to $0.1 million of interest expense in the prior year period.

Net Income (Loss). The Company reported a net loss of $9.2 million or $(0.70) per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million or $(0.07) per share for the prior year period, as higher operating income, including a $4.7 million net gain on the sale of oil and gas properties, was more than offset by a $16.6 million net loss on derivative contracts and $1.6 million of higher interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA was $14.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $4.3 million in the prior year period, reflecting a significant increase driven by higher production volumes from the assets acquired in the Juniper Merger and a higher average realized oil price.

Production and Realized Price Summary

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended % Change 09/30/2026 09/30/2025 Production Volumes: Crude Oil (Bbls) 387,878 96,864 300% Natural Gas (Mcf) 469,754 128,369 266% NGL (Bbls) 72,061 17,007 324% Total (Boe) 538,231 135,266 298 % Average Daily (Boe/d) 5,850 1,471 298 % Average Realized Prices (excluding derivatives): Crude Oil ($/Bbl) $83.81 $63.76 31% Natural Gas ($/Mcf) $1.94 $2.94 (34%) NGL ($/Bbl) $29.44 $24.00 23%



Operational Update

Third quarter 2026 production of 538,231 Boe, or 5,850 Boe/d, declined 14% on an average daily basis compared to the second quarter, primarily as a result of temporary offset shut-ins associated with drilling and completion activity in the D-J Basin and the Powder River Basin, together with the Company's decision to accelerate into the third quarter a series of rod conversions originally planned for the fourth quarter, and the Company's sale of non-core acreage in the Northern PRB and related crude oil production. The temporary shut-ins and accelerated rod conversions curtailed over 200 barrels of oil per day of production during the quarter, and the affected wells have since returned to production.

D-J Basin. The Company holds approximately 85,898 net acres and holds interests in 74 gross (66.9 net) operated wells and 110 gross (12.5 net) non-operated wells in the D-J Basin. During the third quarter, the Company completed its previously disclosed D-J Basin drilled but uncompleted (“DUC”) well and accelerated several rod conversions into the quarter. In addition, in July 2026, the Company sold its interests in certain properties in Weld County, Colorado, for $2.5 million.

Powder River Basin (“PRB”). The Company holds approximately 183,829 net acres and holds interests in 39 gross (28.2 net) wells in the PRB, of which 8 gross (0.3 net) are non-operated. During the quarter, the Company drilled a new operated well, which is not expected to be brought online before year-end. The Company also acquired approximately 5,678 net acres of leasehold for approximately $5.9 million through a BLM lease sale, nearly doubling its Mowry position in this specific prospect area to approximately 12,000 net acres, one of the highest-growth areas in its portfolio. The Company is also participating in additional non-operated development, including three recently completed wells that began contributing production in early November and additional wells that were spud prior to quarter-end.

Permian Basin. The Company holds approximately 14,505 net acres and holds interests in 38 gross (34.5 net) wells in the Permian Basin, all of which the Company operates.

Liquidity and Capital Structure

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash of $4.7 million and restricted cash of $1.1 million. During the quarter, revolver borrowings under the Company's Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility declined to $80.0 million from $85.0 million as of June 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2026, the Company also had $45.0 million of additional availability under the facility.

Earnings Conference Call

PEDEVCO management will host a conference call today, Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, followed by a question-and-answer period.

The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company's website, along with the transcript, at .

About PEDEVCO Corp.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic oil and gas assets in the Rocky Mountain region. The Company holds over 284,000 net acres, with principal assets in the D-J Basin of southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado, as well as the Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as“may,”“could,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“seek,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,”“likely,”“will,”“would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's full-year 2026 guidance for net capital expenditures and Adjusted EBITDA, the Company's 2027 development plan and expected production growth, the expected recovery of production in the fourth quarter of 2026, the Company's search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer, expected benefits of the Juniper Merger including cost savings and operational synergies, expected operational efficiencies and cost reductions, expected production levels, development plans, permitting and other regulatory matters affecting the Company's acreage, estimated reserves, and the Company's ability to fund its operations and service its obligations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: volatility in oil and natural gas prices; the Company's ability to successfully integrate the acquired operations; the Company's ability to service its credit facility obligations; results of development and production activities; changes in operating costs; regulatory developments including those affecting federal and state leases; availability and costs of services and materials; and the risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. These are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, impairment of oil and gas properties, unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts, gain on sale of oil and gas properties, net, merger acquisition costs, note receivable – credit loss and severance costs. The Company believes these measures provide additional useful information to investors and are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the oil and gas industry. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the Company's operating performance and cash-generating capacity across periods on a consistent basis, to assist in capital allocation decisions and to facilitate comparisons with other companies in the oil and gas industry, some of which calculate similarly titled measures differently. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, the Company's calculation of these measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this release. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net (loss) income, which is presented with equal or greater prominence in this release.

PEDEVCO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2026 December 31, (Unaudited) 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 4,652 $ 3,222 Restricted cash 1,090 – Accounts receivable – oil and gas 20,216 25,666 Inventory 141 61 Derivative contract assets, current 5,744 8,368 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,440 434 Total current assets 33,283 37,751 Oil and gas properties: Oil and gas properties, subject to amortization, net 291,352 303,411 Oil and gas properties, not subject to amortization, net 27,107 18,859 Total oil and gas properties, net 318,459 322,270 Derivative contract assets 4,754 9,640 Operating lease – right-of-use asset 78 213 Other assets 1,864 5,995 Total assets $ 358,438 $ 375,869 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,711 $ 32,436 Accrued expenses 24,435 8,245 Revenue payable 16,421 21,480 Operating lease liabilities – current 63 182 Derivative contract liabilities – current 18,116 964 Asset retirement obligations – current 707 1,170 Total current liabilities 65,453 64,477 Long-term liabilities: Revolving credit facility 80,000 87,000 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion – 32 Derivative contract liabilities 8,419 6,358 Asset retirement obligations, net of current portion 9,154 7,641 Deferred income taxes 972 800 Other long-term liabilities 3,020 2,197 Total liabilities 167,018 168,505 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,013,637 shares designated; -0- and 17,013,637 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively – 17,014 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 and 200,000,000 shares authorized, respectively; 13,292,013 and 4,797,239 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 13 5 Additional paid-in capital 330,682 312,205 Accumulated deficit (139,275) (121,860) Total shareholders' equity 191,420 207,364 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 358,438 $ 375,869





PEDEVCO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue: Oil and gas sales $ 35,540 $ 6,961 $ 121,875 $ 22,669 Operating expenses: Lease operating costs 14,320 2,095 47,083 8,305 Exploration expense 29 – 53 – Selling, general and administrative expense 4,940 1,525 11,455 4,815 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 9,703 4,010 32,305 11,213 Impairment of oil and gas properties 2,367 165 4,789 907 Total operating expenses 31,359 7,795 95,685 25,240 Gain on sale of oil and gas properties, net 4,735 – 4,787 1,021 Note receivable - credit loss – – – (1,378) Operating income (loss) 8,916 (834) 30,977 (2,928) Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,734) (102) (5,702) (102) Interest income 140 69 274 196 Net income (loss) on derivative contracts (16,571) – (42,823) – Other income (expense) 23 378 34 395 Total other income (expense) (18,142) 345 (48,217) 489 Income (loss) before income taxes (9,226) (489) (17,240) (2,439) Income tax benefit (expense) (16) 164 (175) 578 Net income (loss) $ (9,242) $ (325) $ (17,415) $ (1,861) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.70) $ (0.07) $ (1.51) $ (0.41) Diluted $ (0.70) $ (0.07) $ (1.51) $ (0.41) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,291,506 4,608,082 11,520,368 4,574,125 Diluted 13,291,506 4,608,082 11,520,368 4,574,125





PEDEVCO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ (17,415) $ (1,861) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 32,305 11,213 Impairment of oil and gas properties 4,789 907 Note receivable – credit loss – 1,378 Amortization of right-of-use asset 135 122 Amortization of deferred financing costs 504 102 Amortization of debt discount 39 – Stock-based compensation expense 1,515 1,486 Net loss (gain) on derivative contracts 42,823 – Cash received (paid) for derivative settlements, net (11,454) – Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 175 (578) Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (8,460) (1,021) Loss on disposal of subsidiaries 3,673 – Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable – oil and gas 5,076 2,882 Note receivable accrued interest – (41) Inventory (80) – Prepaid expenses and other current assets 416 (62) Accounts payable (21,424) 7,271 Accrued expenses 7,778 (9,835) Revenue payable (4,796) 942 Other liabilities (174) – Net cash provided by operating activities 35,425 12,905 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Cash paid for drilling and completion costs (30,339) (8,905) Acquisition of oil and gas leasehold costs (6,052) – Proceeds from the sale of oil and gas property 8,251 2,923 Cash paid on disposal of subsidiaries, including cash disposed (820) – Net cash used in investing activities (28,960) (5,982) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from credit facility 11,000 – Repayments of credit facility (18,000) – Reverse stock split costs (44) – Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of offering costs – 139 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (7,044) 139 Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash (579) 7,062 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,321 6,607 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,742 $ 13,669 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for: Interest $ 4,491 $ – Income taxes $ – $ – Noncash investing and financing activities: Change in accrued oil and gas development costs $ (3,916) $ (8,843) Changes in estimates of asset retirement costs $ 4,660 $ 476 Conversion of preferred stock into common stock $ 17,014 $ – Asset retirement obligations disposed in sale of oil and gas properties $ 4,643 $ – Note payable issued on disposal of subsidiaries $ 3,130 $ – Note receivable associated with sale of oil and gas properties $ 1,000 $ – Issuance of restricted common stock $ – $ 4





PEDEVCO CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ (9,242) $ (325) $ (17,415) $ (1,861) Add (deduct) Interest expense 1,734 102 5,702 102 Income tax expense (benefit) 16 (164) 175 (578) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 9,703 4,010 32,305 11,213 EBITDA 2,211 3,623 20,767 8,876 Add (deduct) Share-based compensation (non-cash) 611 537 1,515 1,486 Merger acquisition costs 184 – 384 – Impairment of oil and gas properties 2,367 165 4,789 907 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts 11,966 – 26,743 – Gain on sale of oil and gas properties, net (4,735) – (4,787) (1,021) Severance costs 2,076 – 2,076 – Note receivable - credit loss – – – 1,378 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,680 $ 4,325 $ 51,487 $ 11,626





PEDEVCO CORP.

SCHEDULE OF OPEN DERIVATIVE CONTRACTS

As of September 30, 2026

(All contracts novated in connection with the Juniper Merger on October 31, 2025, and new hedges subsequently entered into by the Company; volumes in Bbl or Mcf as noted)

Crude Oil - Three-Way Collars Producer Three-Way Collars (Summary of 3 separate contracts) Participating Three-Way Collars (Summary of 3 separate contracts) Date Volume (Bbl) Put Sold(1) ($/Bbl) Put Bought ($/Bbl) Call Sold ($/Bbl) Volume (Bbl) Put Bought ($/Bbl) Call Sold ($/Bbl) Call Bought ($/Bbl) 4Q 2026 29,700 – $55.00 $67.65 66,900 $54.00 $62.50 $80.00 FY 2026 29,700 – $55.00 $67.65 66,900 $54.00 $62.50 $80.00 1Q 2027 27,400 – $55.00 $71.55 127,700 $54.00 $62.50 $80.00 2Q 2027 26,200 $45.00 $55.00 $71.55 163,700 $54.00 $62.50 $80.00 3Q 2027 25,200 $45.00 $55.00 $71.55 163,300 $54.00 $62.50 $80.00 4Q 2027 24,200 $45.00 $55.00 $71.55 129,800 $54.00 $62.50 $80.00 FY 2027 103,000 $33.03 $55.00 $71.55 584,500 $54.00 $62.50 $80.00 1Q 2028 – – – – 114,100 $54.00 $62.50 $80.00 2Q 2028 – – – – 128,000 $54.00 $62.50 $80.00 3Q 2028 – – – – 123,000 $54.00 $62.50 $80.00 4Q 2028 – – – – 39,100 $54.00 $62.50 $80.00 FY 2028 – – – – 404,200 $54.00 $62.50 $80.00 (1) On July 31, 2026, the Company purchased crude oil put options with a strike price of $45.00 per Bbl, with premiums deferred and paid monthly as each period settles, covering the same volumes as its producer three-way collars for September 2026 through March 2027. The purchased puts offset the puts sold under those collars. Accordingly, the put sold price is presented as nil for the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, and the full year 2027 put sold price is a volume-weighted average that includes those offset volumes.





Crude Oil – Swaps and Costless Collars Swaps Costless Collars Date Volume (Bbl) Avg. Price ($/Bbl) Volume (Bbl) Floor Price ($/Bbl) Ceiling Price ($/Bbl) 4Q 2026 105,000 $68.51 77,083 $57.45 $69.69 FY 2026 105,000 $68.51 77,083 $57.45 $69.69 1Q 2027 30,000 $64.90 54,900 $58.11 $68.54 2Q 2027 30,000 $64.90 9,900 $54.00 $64.00 3Q 2027 30,000 $64.90 1,700 $54.00 $64.00 4Q 2027 30,000 $64.90 1,800 $54.00 $64.00 FY 2027 120,000 $64.90 68,300 $57.30 $67.65 1Q 2028 – – – – – 2Q 2028 – – – – – 3Q 2028 – – – – – 4Q 2028 – – – – – FY 2028 – – – – –





Natural Gas Swaps Costless Collars Date Volume (Mcf) Avg. Price ($/Mcf) Volume (Mcf) Floor Price ($/Mcf) Ceiling Price ($/Mcf) 4Q 2026 234,100 $3.95 18,700 $3.50 $5.21 FY 2026 234,100 $3.95 18,700 $3.50 $5.21 1Q 2027 – – 237,000 $4.00 $5.23 2Q 2027 209,000 $3.74 16,900 $3.50 $4.10 3Q 2027 201,900 $3.74 16,900 $3.50 $4.10 4Q 2027 151,200 $3.74 11,500 $3.50 $4.10 FY 2027 562,100 $3.74 282,300 $3.92 $5.05 1Q 2028 – – 122,700 $4.00 $4.62 2Q 2028 118,100 $3.49 – – – 3Q 2028 115,100 $3.49 – – – 4Q 2028 37,900 $3.49 – – – FY 2028 271,100 $3.49 122,700 $4.00 $4.62



The Company has not designated any derivative instruments as accounting hedges. Changes in fair value and cash settlements are recognized in earnings under“Net income (loss) on derivative contracts” in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recognized a net loss on derivative contracts of $16.6 million, comprising $4.6 million of realized settlement losses and a $12.0 million unrealized mark-to-market loss. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recognized a net loss on derivative contracts of $42.8 million, comprising $16.1 million of realized settlement losses and $26.7 million of unrealized mark-to-market losses. The schedule above does not reflect hedges entered into after September 30, 2026, including fixed-price crude oil swaps entered into on October 1, 2026 covering an aggregate of 400,330 Bbl for January 2027 through December 2028 (60,330 Bbl in 2027 at a weighted average fixed price of $77.45 per Bbl and 340,000 Bbl in 2028 at a weighted average fixed price of $70.95 per Bbl). See Note 9 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 for complete disclosure.

CONTACTS:

Media Contact:

PEDEVCO Corp.

(713) 221-1768

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Laurent Weil

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

...

Source: PEDEVCO Corp.

Thursday, November 12, 20264:30 p.m. Eastern time