Streamex Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
|Contacts
|Streamex Press & Investor Relations
|Laura Kiernan
|Henry McPhie
|Head of Investor Relations, Streamex Corp.
|Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.
|... | 1-914-598-7733
|| X.com/streamex
| STREAMEX CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|5,476
|$
|20,316
|Digital assets
|922
|-
|Marketable securities
|6,779
|9,706
|Gold-denominated receivable
|68
|-
|Other assets held for sale – restricted gold
|-
|23,472
|Other assets held for sale – gold
|-
|1,000
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|5,292
|17,401
|Investments measured at NAV
|2,208
|-
|Loan receivables, net
|4,642
|-
|Other receivable
|101
|-
|Total current assets
|25,488
|71,895
|Non-current assets:
|Other assets held at cost – gold
|16,467
|-
|Intangible assets, net
|38,800
|44,639
|Goodwill
|68,497
|70,984
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|765
|-
|Property and equipment, net
|4
|25
|Total non-current assets
|124,533
|115,648
|Total assets
|$
|150,021
|$
|187,543
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|3,191
|$
|2,952
|Lease liability, short term
|133
|-
|Dividends payable
|128
|121
|Convertible debentures
|-
|38,021
|Embedded derivative liability
|-
|1,700
|Total current liabilities
|3,452
|42,794
|Non-current liabilities:
|Lease liability, long term
|636
|-
|Deferred tax liability
|9,410
|11,421
|Total liabilities
|13,498
|54,215
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 20)
|-
|-
|Mezzanine equity:
|Redeemable Series C 9% Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, $1,000 stated value, authorized 4,200 shares, 105 shares issued and outstanding; (liquidation preference of $105; cumulative dividends payable of $128 and $121 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively).
|105
|105
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares, designated 200 shares of Series A, 600 shares of Series B, 4,200 shares of Series C, 1,400 shares of Series D, 1,000 shares of Series E, 200,000 shares of Series F Preferred Stock and 1 Special Voting Preferred Stock.
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares, 117,457,869 and 49,805,275 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
|118
|50
|Additional paid-in capital
|933,086
|850,447
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(2,980
|)
|814
|Accumulated deficit
|(796,827
|)
|(718,120
|)
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Streamex Corp.
|133,397
|133,191
|Noncontrolling interest
|3,021
|32
|Total stockholders' equity
|136,418
|133,223
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity
|$
|150,021
|$
|187,543
| STREAMEX CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Gold lease income
|$
|145
|-
|$
|291
|-
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|16,622
|4,625
|64,710
|27,396
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,452
|1,488
|4,415
|2,065
|Provision for credit loss
|46
|-
|46
|-
|Total operating expenses
|18,120
|6,113
|69,171
|29,461
|Loss from operations
|(17,975
|)
|(6,113
|)
|(68,880
|)
|(29,461
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income (expense), net
|96
|(10
|)
|(12,102
|)
|3
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|-
|(10,214
|)
|-
|(10,214
|)
|Realized gain on sale of gold
|-
|-
|2,938
|-
|Realized (loss) gain on marketable securities
|(91
|)
|-
|286
|-
|Change in fair value of marketable securities
|(21
|)
|-
|(140
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of embedded derivative
|-
|-
|497
|-
|Realized loss on extinguishment of convertible debenture
|-
|-
|(3,057
|)
|-
|(Loss) gain on settlement and forgiveness of accounts payable and accrued expenses
|-
|-
|-
|196
|Other (expense) income, net
|(52
|)
|(12
|)
|101
|(40
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|(68
|)
|(10,236
|)
|(11,477
|)
|(10,055
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(18,043
|)
|(16,349
|)
|(80,357
|)
|(39,516
|)
|Income taxes (benefit)
|(583
|)
|(765
|)
|(1,653
|)
|(765
|)
|Net loss
|(17,460
|)
|(15,584
|)
|(78,704
|)
|(38,751
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|3
|-
|3
|16
|Net loss attributable to Streamex Corp.
|(17,463
|)
|(15,584
|)
|(78,707
|)
|(38,767
|)
|Preferred stock dividend
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|(7
|)
|(7
|)
|Net loss attributed to Streamex Corp. common shareholders
|$
|(17,465
|)
|$
|(15,586
|)
|$
|(78,714
|)
|$
|(38,774
|)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.47
|)
|$
|(0.44
|)
|$
|(1.42
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|185,350,763
|33,352,004
|180,336,183
|27,343,190
|Comprehensive (Loss) Income:
|Net loss
|$
|(17,460
|)
|$
|(15,584
|)
|$
|(78,704
|)
|$
|(38,751
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss) income:
|Change in foreign currency translation adjustments
|(12
|)
|(2,325
|)
|(3,794
|)
|(787
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(17,472
|)
|(17,909
|)
|(82,498
|)
|(39,538
|)
|Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|3
|-
|3
|16
|Comprehensive loss attributable to Streamex Corp.
|$
|(17,475
|)
|$
|(17,909
|)
|$
|(82,501
|)
|$
|(39,554
|)
| STREAMEX CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(78,704
|)
|$
|(38,751
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,415
|2,065
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|11,979
|-
|Gain on settlement and extinguishment of accounts payable
|-
|(196
|)
|Realized gain on sale of gold
|(2,938
|)
|-
|Noncash lease income settled in gold
|(221
|)
|-
|Realized gain on marketable securities
|(286
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of marketable securities
|140
|-
|Change in fair value of embedded derivative
|(497
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|-
|10,214
|Realized loss on extinguishment of convertible debenture
|3,057
|-
|Realized loss on investment
|152
|-
|Unrealized loss on investments measured at NAV, net
|292
|-
|Provision for credit losses
|46
|-
|Accretion of discount on loan receivable
|(96
|)
|-
|Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable
|-
|109
|Foreign currency transaction gain
|(156
|)
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|41,789
|15,560
|Noncash liquidity support arrangement expense settled in GLDY tokens
|45
|-
|Deferred income taxes
|(1,653
|)
|(765
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Gold-denominated receivable
|(68
|)
|-
|Purchases of digital assets
|(7,010
|)
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|514
|(2,045
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|1,166
|6,399
|Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net
|4
|(6
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(28,030
|)
|(7,416
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(24,394
|)
|-
|Purchase of non-marketable equity investments
|-
|(144
|)
|Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities
|27,467
|-
|Proceeds from the sale of non-marketable equity investments
|25
|-
|Proceeds from sale of gold
|26,410
|-
|Purchase of gold held at cost
|(15,246
|)
|-
|Business acquisition, net of cash acquired
|-
|365
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|14,262
|221
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from sale of common stock under at-the-market offerings, net of issuance costs
|-
|3,882
|Proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants, net of issuance costs
|-
|14,390
|Repayment of finance obligation
|(916
|)
|(176
|)
|Net proceeds from issuance of common stock in underwritten public offering
|37,184
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of equity in subsidiaries to noncontrolling interest holders
|1,220
|-
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units
|-
|-
|Repayment of convertible notes payable
|(38,500
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(1,012
|)
|18,096
|Effect of exchange rate change on cash
|(60
|)
|2
|Net (decrease) increase in cash
|(14,840
|)
|10,903
|Cash, beginning of the period
|20,316
|142
|Cash, end of the period
|$
|5,476
|$
|11,045
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|403
|-
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|-
|-
|Noncash investing and financing activities:
|Dividend payable on preferred stock charged to additional paid-in capital
|$
|7
|$
|7
|USDC digital assets received from transfer of ownership interest in Streamex Ltd. to noncontrolling interest holders
|$
|1,045
|-
|Conversion of convertible debentures into common stock
|$
|15,760
|-
|Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders
|$
|19
|-
|Acquisition of assets and liabilities recorded through operating lease
|$
|810
|-
|Recognition of derivative liability as part of business combination (non-cash)
|-
|$
|105,498
|Recognition of assets acquired as part of business combination
|-
|$
|117,982
|Recognition of liabilities assumed as part of business combination
|-
|$
|12,850
|Common stock issued in settlement of accounts payable and accrued expenses
|-
|$
|189
|Loan receivable funded through the transfer of USDC digital assets
|$
|5,000
|-
|Other receivable funded through the transfer of USDC digital assets
|$
|100
|-
|Financing obligation incurred for prepaid insurance
|-
|$
|1,628
|Common stock issued for services recorded in prepaid expenses
|-
|$
|125
|Investment in Metalayer Class A-1 shares funded through USDC digital assets
|$
|2,000
|-
|GLDY tokens transferred as consideration for investment in Metalayer Class D-1 shares
|$
|500
|-
|GLDY distributions retained by the Liquidity Provider on loaned tokens, recognized in general and administrative expense
|$
|45
|-
STREAMEX CORP.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (REGULATION G)
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
The following table reconciles net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented.
|Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2026
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
|Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2025
|Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2025
|Net loss (GAAP)
|$
|(17,460
|)
|$
|(14,551
|)
|$
|(15,584
|)
|$
|(78,704
|)
|$
|(38,751
|)
|Interest expense (income), net
|(96
|)
|3
|10
|12,102
|(3
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(583
|)
|(505
|)
|(765
|)
|(1,653
|)
|(765
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,452
|1,471
|1,488
|4,415
|2,065
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|(16,687
|)
|$
|(13,582
|)
|$
|(14,851
|)
|$
|(63,840
|)
|$
|(37,454
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|9,302
|7,117
|842
|41,789
|15,032
|Provision for credit loss (Wintermute loan)
|46
|-
|-
|46
|-
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|-
|-
|10,214
|-
|10,214
|Realized gain on sale of gold
|-
|-
|-
|(2,938
|)
|-
|Realized loss (gain) on marketable securities
|91
|106
|-
|(286
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of marketable securities
|21
|(14
|)
|-
|140
|-
|Change in fair value of embedded derivative
|-
|-
|-
|(497
|)
|-
|Realized loss on extinguishment of convertible debenture
|-
|-
|-
|3,057
|-
|Gain on settlement and forgiveness of accounts payable and accrued expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(196
|)
|Other (income) expense, net
|52
|(200
|)
|12
|(101
|)
|40
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|(7,175
|)
|$
|(6,573
|)
|$
|(3,783
|)
|$
|(22,630
|)
|$
|(12,364
|)
Note: EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes $41.8 million of non-cash stock-based compensation, a $2.9 million realized gain on the sale of gold, a $3.1 million loss on extinguishment of convertible debentures and a $0.5 million gain on the change in fair value of the embedded derivative. These items are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Reconciliation of Cash to Total Cash and Investments and Total Liquidity Position
The following table reconciles cash, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Total Cash and Investments and Total Liquidity Position as of the dates presented.
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|Cash (GAAP)
|$
|5,476
|$
|5,605
|Marketable securities
|6,779
|12,861
|Digital assets
|922
|6,001
|Total Cash and Investments (non-GAAP)
|13,177
|24,467
|Physical gold (other assets held at cost – gold)
|16,467
|15,464
|Loan receivable, net – Wintermute (USDC)
|4,642
|-
|Investment measured at NAV – Metalayer
|2,208
|1,828
|Total Liquidity Position (non-GAAP)
|$
|36,494
|$
|41,759
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