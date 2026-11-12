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Ncino Announces Timing Of Its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results Conference Call


Date: 2026-11-12 04:17:32

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the platform for agentic AI banking, will report financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2026, after the market close on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Event: nCino's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results Conference Call
Date and Time: Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Webcast Link:
Replay: A webcast replay will be available on nCino's Investor Relations website following the call.

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the platform for agentic AI banking. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted, agentic platform purpose-built for financial services and regulated industries. By deploying AI agents alongside human teams, nCino's dual workforce enables institutions to eliminate inefficiencies, sharpen decision-making and deliver better outcomes for the customers they serve. For more information, visit .

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