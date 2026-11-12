Dlocal Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Three months ended on September 30
|Nine months ended on September 30
|2026
|2025
|% change
|2026
|2025
|% change
|Key Performance metrics
|(In millions of US$ except for %)
|TPV
|18,345
|10,390
|77%
|50,094
|27,709
|81%
|Revenue
|398.0
|282.5
|41%
|1,133.6
|755.7
|50%
|Gross Profit
|132.0
|103.2
|28%
|377.8
|287.0
|32%
|Gross Profit margin
|33%
|37%
|-3p.p
|33%
|38%
|-5p.p
|Operating Profit
|76.2
|55.6
|37%
|193.1
|157.2
|23%
|Operating Profit/Gross Profit
|58%
|54%
|4p.p
|51%
|55%
|-4p.p
|Net Income
|68.0
|51.8
|31%
|164.7
|141.3
|17%
|Net Income margin
|17%
|18%
|-1p.p
|15%
|19%
|-4p.p
Guidance 2026: where we stand
Relevant trends:
- TPV growth remains strong, moderating as expected against tougher comps; Operating profit negatively affected by unanticipated FX headwinds at the revenue and gross profit level in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina and softer performance in smaller high take rate markets in Africa & Asia; OPEX materially down sequentially as expected.
|Expectation compared to 2026 updated guidance (issued with 2Q26 results)
|Metric
| 2026 Guidance
(updated 2Q26)
|Below lower
|Lower
|Mid
|Upper
|Above upper
|TPV
|60% - 70% YoY
|
x
|Gross Profit
|25% - 30% YoY
|
x
|Operating profit
|27.5% - 32.5% YoY
|
x
| Operating profit
exc. prior-year tax adjustment1
Consider the following in connection with our guidance:
- Emerging markets remain volatile amid an evolving global macroeconomic, currency and trade landscape, which may affect these economies. Key exposures include the evolving Brazilian tax and macro environment, Argentine FX, tariff sensitivity (particularly in Mexico and Brazil), and broader FX risk across our emerging-market footprint.
Note: 1 Guidance reflects reported figures and does not adjust for prior-year tax effects.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow reconciliation
We calculate“Adjusted Free Cash Flow” as net cash (used in) / generated from cash flows from operating activities, less (i) changes in working capital (merchant), and (ii) capital expenditures. The working capital (merchant) is defined as (i) changes in Trade receivables net (disclosed in Note 17 to our consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2026), plus (ii) changes in Trade payables (disclosed in Note 20 to our consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2026), plus (iii) changes in Other tax liabilities (disclosed in note 21 to our consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2026). Capital expenditures consist of acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and additions of intangible assets.
Management uses Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a measure for evaluating the Company's cash generation and the cash available for distribution to our shareholders as dividends pursuant to our dividend policy. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is not a financial measure recognized under IFRS and does not purport to be an alternative to cash generated from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Our presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. See below for a reconciliation of our Adjusted Free Cash Flow to the nearest IFRS measure.
The table below presents a reconciliation of dLocal's Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
|$ in thousands (except percentages)
|Three months ended on September 30
|Nine months ended on September 30
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities
|179,234
|95,174
|412,539
|315,044
|Changes in working capital (merchant)1
|(71,116)
|(48,226)
|(201,571)
|(163,974)
|Capital expenditures2
|(9,068)
|(9,349)
|(28,717)
|(25,295)
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|99,050
|37,599
|182,251
|125,775
Note: 1 Changes in working capital (merchant) consists of (i) changes in the period in the balance of trade receivables net, plus (ii) changes in the period in the balance of trade payables, plus (iii) changes in the period in the balance of other tax liabilities. 2 Capital expenditures consist of acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and Additions of Intangible Assets.
dLocal Limited
Certain financial information
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(All amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars except share data or as otherwise indicated)
|Three months ended on September 30
|Nine months ended on September 30
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Continuing operations
|Revenues
|398,049
|282,483
|1,133,575
|755,700
|Cost of services
|(266,036)
|(179,294)
|(755,728)
|(468,747)
|Gross profit
|132,013
|103,189
|377,847
|286,953
|Technology and development expenses
|(12,688)
|(8,844)
|(38,110)
|(22,991)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(8,577)
|(8,139)
|(28,388)
|(20,116)
|General and administrative expenses
|(33,344)
|(28,224)
|(112,461)
|(79,551)
|Impairment (loss)/gain on financial assets
|(273)
|5
|(2,483)
|(1,796)
|Other operating loss
|(970)
|(2,398)
|(3,311)
|(5,300)
|Operating profit
|76,161
|55,589
|193,094
|157,199
|Finance income
|14,944
|10,418
|30,768
|33,756
|Finance costs
|(9,631)
|(4,035)
|(17,986)
|(24,189)
|Inflation adjustment
|(1,403)
|(794)
|(4,272)
|(2,663)
|Other results
|3,910
|5,589
|8,510
|6,904
|Profit before income tax
|80,071
|61,178
|201,604
|164,103
|Income tax expense
|(12,048)
|(9,388)
|(36,870)
|(22,838)
|Profit for the period
|68,023
|51,790
|164,734
|141,265
|Profit attributable to:
|Owners of the Group
|67,827
|51,825
|164,439
|141,265
|Non-controlling interest
|196
|(35)
|295
|-
|Profit for the period
|68,023
|51,790
|164,734
|141,265
|Earnings per share (in USD)
|Basic Earnings per share
|0.24
|0.18
|0.57
|0.49
|Diluted Earnings per share
|0.23
|0.17
|0.56
|0.47
|Other comprehensive Income
|Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss:
|Exchange difference on translation on foreign operations
|(2,116)
|(2,619)
|2,736
|5,210
|Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|(2,116 )
|(2,619 )
|2,736
|5,210
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|65,907
|49,171
|167,470
|146,475
|Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to:
|Owners of the Group
|65,711
|49,257
|167,173
|146,441
|Non-controlling interest
|196
|(86)
|297
|34
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|65,907
|49,171
|167,470
|146,475
dLocal Limited
Certain financial information
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of September 30, 2026 and 2025
(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2026
|2025
|on September 30, 2026
|on September 30, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,033,887
|604,467
|Financial assets
|80,100
|95,026
|Trade and other receivables
|1,087,993
|576,389
|Derivative financial instruments
|398
|828
|Other assets
|19,826
|30,328
|Total Current Assets
|2,222,204
|1,307,038
|Non-Current Assets
|Trade and other receivables
|27,655
|13,823
|Deferred tax assets
|4,555
|5,428
|Property, plant and equipment
|3,641
|4,116
|Right-of-use assets
|3,175
|3,212
|Intangible assets
|96,443
|71,754
|Goodwill
|6,550
|-
|Other assets
|6,086
|3,383
|Total Non-Current Assets
|148,105
|101,716
|TOTAL ASSETS
|2,370,309
|1,408,754
|LIABILITIES
|Current Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|1,580,615
|816,729
|Lease liabilities
|1,202
|1,147
|Tax liabilities
|37,214
|14,806
|Derivative financial instruments
|1,305
|1,606
|Financial liabilities
|54,971
|63,079
|Provisions
|839
|388
|Total Current Liabilities
|1,676,146
|897,755
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Financial liabilities
|108,489
|-
|Deferred tax liabilities
|5,892
|3,768
|Lease liabilities
|2,607
|2,566
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|116,988
|6,334
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,793,134
|904,089
|EQUITY
|Share Capital
|575
|588
|Share Premium
|15,206
|-
|Treasury Shares
|-
|-
|Capital Reserve
|45,042
|40,418
|Other Reserves
|(13,151)
|(15,758)
|Retained earnings
|529,039
|479,283
|Total Equity Attributable to owners of the Group
|576,711
|504,531
|Non-controlling interest
|464
|134
|TOTAL EQUITY
|577,175
|504,665
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|2,370,309
|1,408,754
dLocal Limited
Certain interim financial information.
Consolidated Statements of Cash flows for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three months ended on September 30
|Nine months ended on September 30
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Profit before income tax
|80,071
|61,178
|201,604
|164,103
|Adjustments:
|Interest Income from financial instruments
|(14,944)
|(8,424)
|(30,601)
|(19,506)
|Interest charges for lease liabilities
|122
|64
|232
|146
|Other interests charges
|2,632
|(167)
|9,392
|2,284
|Finance expense related to derivative financial instruments
|3,318
|1,497
|6,950
|5,088
|Amortization of Intangible assets
|7,257
|5,540
|21,647
|15,179
|Depreciation and disposals of PP&E and right-of-use assets
|1,042
|1,244
|2,303
|2,432
|Share-based payment expense, net of forfeitures
|4,795
|6,840
|17,350
|17,771
|Net exchange differences
|3,550
|2,632
|1,403
|16,540
|Fair value gain on financial assets at FVPL
|-
|(2,115)
|(167)
|(14,250)
|Other operating loss
|970
|2,397
|3,311
|5,300
|Net Impairment loss/(gain) on financial assets
|273
|(5)
|2,483
|1,796
|Inflation adjustment and other financial results
|(2,469)
|(3,570)
|2,581
|5,693
|86,617
|67,111
|238,488
|202,576
|Changes in working capital
|Decrease / (Increase) in Trade and Other Receivables
|57,300
|(90,587)
|(523,437)
|(82,551)
|Decrease / (Increase) in Other assets
|4,924
|1,049
|(13,620)
|3,249
|Increase / (Decrease) in Trade and Other payables
|25,663
|125,649
|726,170
|218,943
|Increase / (Decrease) in Tax Liabilities
|10,044
|(2,695)
|12,360
|(4,658)
|Increase / (Decrease) in Provisions
|80
|(156)
|406
|(112)
|Cash (used) / generated from operating activities
|184,628
|100,371
|440,367
|337,447
|Income tax paid
|(5,394)
|(5,198)
|(27,828)
|(22,403)
|Net cash (used) / generated from operating activities
|179,234
|95,174
|412,539
|315,044
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisitions of Property, plant and equipment
|(219)
|(220)
|(980)
|(1,680)
|Additions of Intangible assets
|(8,849)
|(9,129)
|(27,737)
|(23,615)
|Acquisition of financial assets
|(37,297)
|(13,904)
|(129,337)
|(147,369)
|Collections of financial assets
|36,411
|45,056
|147,534
|179,027
|Interest collected from financial instruments
|14,944
|8,424
|30,601
|19,506
|Cash acquired in a business combination
|-
|-
|791
|-
|Payments for investments in other assets at FVPL
|-
|-
|-
|(12,500)
|Net cash (used in) / generated investing activities
|4,990
|30,227
|20,872
|13,369
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Dividends paid
|-
|-
|(57,211)
|(149,982)
|Repurchase of shares
|(34,043)
|-
|(120,105)
|-
|Share-options exercise received
|-
|474
|260
|1,414
|Net (repayment)/proceeds from borrowings and bank overdraft
|(51,013)
|10,908
|(73,279)
|22,922
|Net proceeds from credit facility
|148,470
|-
|148,470
|-
|Interest payments on financial liabilities
|-
|(4,621)
|-
|(10,622)
|Interest payments on lease liability
|(122)
|(64)
|(232)
|(146)
|Principal payments on lease liability
|(600)
|(370)
|(966)
|(1,511)
|Finance expense paid related to derivative financial instruments
|(4,170)
|(2,584)
|(7,470)
|(7,665)
|Other finance expense paid
|(1,025)
|(25)
|(7,892)
|(2,138)
|Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities
|57,497
|3,718
|(118,425 )
|(147,728 )
|Net increase in cash flow
|241,722
|129,118
|314,986
|180,685
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|794,943
|476,939
|719,897
|425,172
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash flow
|241,722
|129,118
|314,986
|180,685
|Effects of exchange rate changes on inflation and cash and cash equivalents
|(2,779)
|(1,590)
|(996)
|(1,390)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|1,033,887
|604,467
|1,033,887
|604,467
About dLocal
dLocal builds financial infrastructure for markets of the future, connecting global enterprises with billions of emerging market consumers in more than 60 countries across high-growth markets in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Through the "One dLocal" concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally without the need to manage multiple local entities and integrations. For more information, visit
Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey dLocal's current expectations or forecasts of future events, including guidance in respect of total payment volume, gross profit and operating profit. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal and amounts stated as guidance involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dLocal's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the“Risk Factors,” and“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of dLocal's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Unless required by law, dLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.
Starting in 2026, we provide guidance in respect of Operating Profit, which management believes is useful as a measure to compare our operating results to the operations of other companies in our industry, and to assess our operating performance independently of our capital structure, and tax position.
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This press release does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34,“Interim Financial Reporting” nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1“Presentation of Financial Statements”. The quarterly financial information in this press release has not been audited nor has it been subject to any limited review procedures, whereas the annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025 are audited.
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