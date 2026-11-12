Dlocal Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TPV reached US$18 billion (+77% year-over-year), marking the 8th consecutive quarter of 50%+ year-over-year growth. Revenue reached US$398 million (+41% year-over-year), with gross profit of US$132 million (+28% year-over-year).

Operating profit reached US$76 million (+37% year-over-year), with the Operating Profit/Gross Profit ratio at 58% (+7 p.p. vs. 2Q26), its highest level since 4Q23. Gross profit growth exceeded OPEX growth (+17% year-over-year), reflecting continued cost discipline and automation efforts.

Record net income of US$68 million (+31% year-over-year).

Adjusted Free Cash Flow reached US$182 million in 9M26, with conversion to net income of 111%, reflecting the reversal of temporary 1Q26 working-capital effects. MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited (“dLocal”,“we”,“us”, and“our”) (NASDAQ:DLO), a leading cross-border financial infrastructure platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. dLocal's management team will host a conference call and audio webcast on November 12, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of dLocal's website, at An archive of the webcast will be available for a year following the conclusion of the conference call. The investor presentation will also be filed on EDGAR at . “We delivered another quarter of consistent execution, supported by deepening merchant relationships, improving operating leverage and solid cash generation. TPV reached $18.3 billion, up 77% year-over-year, marking our 8th consecutive quarter above 50% growth, and our 4th consecutive at or above 70%. Net revenue retention was 140%, reflecting the continued strength of our business with the existing merchant base. Gross profit grew 28% year-over-year to $132 million, while operating profit increased 37% to $76 million. The strong operating leverage we expected in the second half of the year is materializing,” said Pedro Arnt, CEO of dLocal. Third quarter 2026 financial highlights dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB

Total Payment Volume (“TPV”) reached US$18.3 billion in the third quarter of 2026, up 77% year-over-year compared to US$10.4 billion in the third quarter of 2025 and up 4% compared to US$17.7 billion in the second quarter of 2026. In constant currency, TPV growth for the period would have been 68% year-over-year.

Revenues amounted to US$398.0 million, up 41% year-over-year compared to US$282.5 million in the third quarter of 2025 and almost flat compared to US$399.7 million in the second quarter of 2026. In constant currency, revenue growth for the period would have been 36% year-over-year. The quarterly comparison was impacted by a higher share of local-to-local and pay-out volumes, and softer volumes in Argentina, following the seasonal Hot Sale peak in the second quarter. Excluding Argentina, revenue would have grown approx. 1% quarter-over- quarter.

Gross profit was US$132.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, a new record, up 28% compared to US$103.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 and up 4% compared to US$127.2 million in the second quarter of 2026. In constant currency, gross profit growth for the period would have been 24% year-over-year. Quarterly performance was driven by lower advancement costs in Argentina, and broad-based volume growth across Africa and Asia combined with one-off cost recovery in Nigeria and FX hedge gains. These gains were partly offset by (i) shift in payment method mix in Brazil; (ii) higher processing costs in Mexico, including cost catch-ups from prior periods; and (iii) mix shift towards local-to-local flows in Other LatAm markets and lower volumes in Bolivia.

As a result, gross profit margin was 33% in this quarter, compared to 37% in the third quarter of 2025 and 32% in the second quarter of 2026.

Gross profit over TPV was at 0.72%, decreasing from 0.99% in the third quarter of 2025 and flat compared to the second quarter of 2026, reflecting mix shifts (as described previously), and the natural margin dynamics of scaling volume with merchants, offset mostly by lower advancement costs in Argentina and cost recovery in Nigeria.

Operating expenses reached US$55.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, up 17% year-over-year and down 11% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase reflects the annualization of investments made in the second half of 2025. Sequentially, disciplined cost management, with lower third-party spend, lower headcount, and continued benefits from our automation agenda supported the decline.

As a result, Operating profit was US$76.2 million, up 37% year-over-year and 19% quarter-over-quarter. The Operating Profit to Gross Profit ratio was 58%, up 7 p.p. quarter-over-quarter compared to 50% as reported in the second quarter of 2026, and up 4 p.p. year-over-year compared to 54% as reported in the third quarter of 2025.

Net financial result (Finance income minus finance costs) was a US$5.3 million gain, compared to a net financial gain of US$6.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 and US$2.3 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Our effective income tax rate for the period was approximately 15%, in line with the third quarter of 2025 and close to the 16% for the second quarter of 2026.

Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was US$68.0 million, or US$0.23 per diluted share, up 31% compared to a profit of US$51.8 million, or US$0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, and up 24% compared to a profit of US$54.8 million, or US$0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026. The quarterly comparison is explained by higher operating profit and higher finance income, given higher interest income on our cash balances, despite higher interest expense related to the US$150 million loan signed in August.

Adjusted free cash flow for the third quarter of 2026 amounted to US$99.1 million, up 163% year-over-year compared to US$37.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, and up 44% compared to US$68.5 million in the second quarter of 2026. The increase reflects higher operating profit and the reversal of temporary working-capital effects from the first quarter of 2026. As of September 30, 2026, dLocal had US$1,033.9 million in total cash and cash equivalents, which includes US$536.9 million of Corporate cash and cash equivalents. The Corporate cash and cash equivalents increased by US$203.8 million from US$333.1 million as of September 30, 2025. When compared to the US$369.1 million Corporate cash and cash equivalents position as of June 30, 2026, it increased by US$167.8 million quarter-over- quarter, explained by the US$150 million loan signed in August. Under the US$300 million program authorized in March 2026, the Company has repurchased approximately 9.1 million Class A shares for US$120.1 million through the end of the third quarter. The following table summarizes our key performance metrics:

Three months ended on September 30 Nine months ended on September 30 2026 2025 % change 2026 2025 % change Key Performance metrics (In millions of US$ except for %) TPV 18,345 10,390 77% 50,094 27,709 81% Revenue 398.0 282.5 41% 1,133.6 755.7 50% Gross Profit 132.0 103.2 28% 377.8 287.0 32% Gross Profit margin 33% 37% -3p.p 33% 38% -5p.p Operating Profit 76.2 55.6 37% 193.1 157.2 23% Operating Profit/Gross Profit 58% 54% 4p.p 51% 55% -4p.p Net Income 68.0 51.8 31% 164.7 141.3 17% Net Income margin 17% 18% -1p.p 15% 19% -4p.p



Guidance 2026: where we stand

Relevant trends:



TPV growth remains strong, moderating as expected against tougher comps;

Operating profit negatively affected by unanticipated FX headwinds at the revenue and gross profit level in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina and softer performance in smaller high take rate markets in Africa & Asia; OPEX materially down sequentially as expected.



Expectation compared to 2026 updated guidance (issued with 2Q26 results) Metric 2026 Guidance

(updated 2Q26) Below lower Lower Mid Upper Above upper TPV 60% - 70% YoY

x

Gross Profit 25% - 30% YoY

x

Operating profit 27.5% - 32.5% YoY

x

Operating profit

exc. prior-year tax adjustment1



Consider the following in connection with our guidance:

Emerging markets remain volatile amid an evolving global macroeconomic, currency and trade landscape, which may affect these economies. Key exposures include the evolving Brazilian tax and macro environment, Argentine FX, tariff sensitivity (particularly in Mexico and Brazil), and broader FX risk across our emerging-market footprint.



Note: 1 Guidance reflects reported figures and does not adjust for prior-year tax effects.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow reconciliation

We calculate“Adjusted Free Cash Flow” as net cash (used in) / generated from cash flows from operating activities, less (i) changes in working capital (merchant), and (ii) capital expenditures. The working capital (merchant) is defined as (i) changes in Trade receivables net (disclosed in Note 17 to our consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2026), plus (ii) changes in Trade payables (disclosed in Note 20 to our consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2026), plus (iii) changes in Other tax liabilities (disclosed in note 21 to our consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2026). Capital expenditures consist of acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and additions of intangible assets.

Management uses Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a measure for evaluating the Company's cash generation and the cash available for distribution to our shareholders as dividends pursuant to our dividend policy. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is not a financial measure recognized under IFRS and does not purport to be an alternative to cash generated from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Our presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. See below for a reconciliation of our Adjusted Free Cash Flow to the nearest IFRS measure.

The table below presents a reconciliation of dLocal's Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

$ in thousands (except percentages) Three months ended on September 30 Nine months ended on September 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities 179,234 95,174 412,539 315,044 Changes in working capital (merchant)1 (71,116) (48,226) (201,571) (163,974) Capital expenditures2 (9,068) (9,349) (28,717) (25,295) Adjusted Free Cash Flow 99,050 37,599 182,251 125,775

Note: 1 Changes in working capital (merchant) consists of (i) changes in the period in the balance of trade receivables net, plus (ii) changes in the period in the balance of trade payables, plus (iii) changes in the period in the balance of other tax liabilities. 2 Capital expenditures consist of acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and Additions of Intangible Assets.

dLocal Limited

Certain financial information

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

(All amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars except share data or as otherwise indicated)

Three months ended on September 30 Nine months ended on September 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 Continuing operations Revenues 398,049 282,483 1,133,575 755,700 Cost of services (266,036) (179,294) (755,728) (468,747) Gross profit 132,013 103,189 377,847 286,953 Technology and development expenses (12,688) (8,844) (38,110) (22,991) Sales and marketing expenses (8,577) (8,139) (28,388) (20,116) General and administrative expenses (33,344) (28,224) (112,461) (79,551) Impairment (loss)/gain on financial assets (273) 5 (2,483) (1,796) Other operating loss (970) (2,398) (3,311) (5,300) Operating profit 76,161 55,589 193,094 157,199 Finance income 14,944 10,418 30,768 33,756 Finance costs (9,631) (4,035) (17,986) (24,189) Inflation adjustment (1,403) (794) (4,272) (2,663) Other results 3,910 5,589 8,510 6,904 Profit before income tax 80,071 61,178 201,604 164,103 Income tax expense (12,048) (9,388) (36,870) (22,838) Profit for the period 68,023 51,790 164,734 141,265 Profit attributable to: Owners of the Group 67,827 51,825 164,439 141,265 Non-controlling interest 196 (35) 295 - Profit for the period 68,023 51,790 164,734 141,265 Earnings per share (in USD) Basic Earnings per share 0.24 0.18 0.57 0.49 Diluted Earnings per share 0.23 0.17 0.56 0.47 Other comprehensive Income Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange difference on translation on foreign operations (2,116) (2,619) 2,736 5,210 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (2,116 ) (2,619 ) 2,736 5,210 Total comprehensive income for the period 65,907 49,171 167,470 146,475 Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to: Owners of the Group 65,711 49,257 167,173 146,441 Non-controlling interest 196 (86) 297 34 Total comprehensive income for the period 65,907 49,171 167,470 146,475

dLocal Limited

Certain financial information

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of September 30, 2026 and 2025

(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

2026 2025 on September 30, 2026 on September 30, 2025 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,033,887 604,467 Financial assets 80,100 95,026 Trade and other receivables 1,087,993 576,389 Derivative financial instruments 398 828 Other assets 19,826 30,328 Total Current Assets 2,222,204 1,307,038 Non-Current Assets Trade and other receivables 27,655 13,823 Deferred tax assets 4,555 5,428 Property, plant and equipment 3,641 4,116 Right-of-use assets 3,175 3,212 Intangible assets 96,443 71,754 Goodwill 6,550 - Other assets 6,086 3,383 Total Non-Current Assets 148,105 101,716 TOTAL ASSETS 2,370,309 1,408,754 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 1,580,615 816,729 Lease liabilities 1,202 1,147 Tax liabilities 37,214 14,806 Derivative financial instruments 1,305 1,606 Financial liabilities 54,971 63,079 Provisions 839 388 Total Current Liabilities 1,676,146 897,755 Non-Current Liabilities Financial liabilities 108,489 - Deferred tax liabilities 5,892 3,768 Lease liabilities 2,607 2,566 Total Non-Current Liabilities 116,988 6,334 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,793,134 904,089 EQUITY Share Capital 575 588 Share Premium 15,206 - Treasury Shares - - Capital Reserve 45,042 40,418 Other Reserves (13,151) (15,758) Retained earnings 529,039 479,283 Total Equity Attributable to owners of the Group 576,711 504,531 Non-controlling interest 464 134 TOTAL EQUITY 577,175 504,665 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2,370,309 1,408,754

dLocal Limited

Certain interim financial information.

Consolidated Statements of Cash flows for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)



Three months ended on September 30 Nine months ended on September 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 80,071 61,178 201,604 164,103 Adjustments: Interest Income from financial instruments (14,944) (8,424) (30,601) (19,506) Interest charges for lease liabilities 122 64 232 146 Other interests charges 2,632 (167) 9,392 2,284 Finance expense related to derivative financial instruments 3,318 1,497 6,950 5,088 Amortization of Intangible assets 7,257 5,540 21,647 15,179 Depreciation and disposals of PP&E and right-of-use assets 1,042 1,244 2,303 2,432 Share-based payment expense, net of forfeitures 4,795 6,840 17,350 17,771 Net exchange differences 3,550 2,632 1,403 16,540 Fair value gain on financial assets at FVPL - (2,115) (167) (14,250) Other operating loss 970 2,397 3,311 5,300 Net Impairment loss/(gain) on financial assets 273 (5) 2,483 1,796 Inflation adjustment and other financial results (2,469) (3,570) 2,581 5,693 86,617 67,111 238,488 202,576 Changes in working capital Decrease / (Increase) in Trade and Other Receivables 57,300 (90,587) (523,437) (82,551) Decrease / (Increase) in Other assets 4,924 1,049 (13,620) 3,249 Increase / (Decrease) in Trade and Other payables 25,663 125,649 726,170 218,943 Increase / (Decrease) in Tax Liabilities 10,044 (2,695) 12,360 (4,658) Increase / (Decrease) in Provisions 80 (156) 406 (112) Cash (used) / generated from operating activities 184,628 100,371 440,367 337,447 Income tax paid (5,394) (5,198) (27,828) (22,403) Net cash (used) / generated from operating activities 179,234 95,174 412,539 315,044 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions of Property, plant and equipment (219) (220) (980) (1,680) Additions of Intangible assets (8,849) (9,129) (27,737) (23,615) Acquisition of financial assets (37,297) (13,904) (129,337) (147,369) Collections of financial assets 36,411 45,056 147,534 179,027 Interest collected from financial instruments 14,944 8,424 30,601 19,506 Cash acquired in a business combination - - 791 - Payments for investments in other assets at FVPL - - - (12,500) Net cash (used in) / generated investing activities 4,990 30,227 20,872 13,369 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid - - (57,211) (149,982) Repurchase of shares (34,043) - (120,105) - Share-options exercise received - 474 260 1,414 Net (repayment)/proceeds from borrowings and bank overdraft (51,013) 10,908 (73,279) 22,922 Net proceeds from credit facility 148,470 - 148,470 - Interest payments on financial liabilities - (4,621) - (10,622) Interest payments on lease liability (122) (64) (232) (146) Principal payments on lease liability (600) (370) (966) (1,511) Finance expense paid related to derivative financial instruments (4,170) (2,584) (7,470) (7,665) Other finance expense paid (1,025) (25) (7,892) (2,138) Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 57,497 3,718 (118,425 ) (147,728 ) Net increase in cash flow 241,722 129,118 314,986 180,685 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 794,943 476,939 719,897 425,172 Net (decrease)/increase in cash flow 241,722 129,118 314,986 180,685 Effects of exchange rate changes on inflation and cash and cash equivalents (2,779) (1,590) (996) (1,390) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,033,887 604,467 1,033,887 604,467

About dLocal

dLocal builds financial infrastructure for markets of the future, connecting global enterprises with billions of emerging market consumers in more than 60 countries across high-growth markets in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Through the "One dLocal" concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally without the need to manage multiple local entities and integrations. For more information, visit

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey dLocal's current expectations or forecasts of future events, including guidance in respect of total payment volume, gross profit and operating profit. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal and amounts stated as guidance involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dLocal's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the“Risk Factors,” and“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of dLocal's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Unless required by law, dLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.

Starting in 2026, we provide guidance in respect of Operating Profit, which management believes is useful as a measure to compare our operating results to the operations of other companies in our industry, and to assess our operating performance independently of our capital structure, and tax position.

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This press release does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34,“Interim Financial Reporting” nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1“Presentation of Financial Statements”. The quarterly financial information in this press release has not been audited nor has it been subject to any limited review procedures, whereas the annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025 are audited.