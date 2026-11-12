Forward Industries Partners With Groma To Bring Tokenized Real Estate To Solana

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forward to Take Strategic Allocation in GromaCoin (GRO) Ahead of Its Planned Q1 2027 Solana Launch

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) (the "Company" or "Forward"), the leading Solana treasury company, today announced a strategic partnership with Groma, the issuer of GromaCoin (GRO), a tokenized real estate asset. Under the partnership, Forward expects to take up to a $30M allocation of GRO in connection with GromaCoin's launch on Solana, which Groma expects in the first quarter of 2027. Forward will also work with Groma to expand access to GRO across the Solana ecosystem.

Each GromaCoin is a tokenized share in the Groma Real Estate Trust, a U.S.-regulated real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of income-producing residential properties. GRO is currently available only to accredited investors. Groma is pursuing an offering under Regulation A+, and, subject to qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, expects to open onchain investment in GRO to the general public, with up to $75 million available in the first year following launch. Once the offering is qualified, it is intended that investors will be able to buy and sell GRO onchain regardless of accreditation status and use it for borrowing and lending through decentralized finance applications.

According to Groma, GRO is already the largest onchain real estate asset, with more than $95 million in tokenized value and nearly $50 million in capital inflows in 2026 year to date. Groma expects that bringing GRO to Solana and broadening its distribution will accelerate that growth through 2027.

“Forward is excited both to take a major stake in GromaCoin's Solana launch and to work with the Groma team to expand access to high-quality real estate onchain while creating a new dollar denominated revenue stream for Forward”, said Forward Industries CIO Ryan Navi.“Groma's launch of GRO is another piece of the rapidly growing tokenized RWA ecosystem on Solana. Our participation in GRO not only helps deliver our SOL++ vision by generating durable, uncorrelated revenue using our treasury but also is a commitment from our company to help develop the ecosystem of companies bringing real world assets onchain.”

"The Solana ecosystem has seen incredible growth lately, especially for real world assets, and the depth of functionality that has been built on it adds huge value for issuers and investors," said Seth Priebatsch, Founder and CEO of Groma. "In our early conversations, including with Forward, we've seen tremendous enthusiasm for GromaCoin from platforms and investors, and we're thrilled to bring GromaCoin to Solana to enable our next stage of growth and innovation."

As part of its Solana deployment, Groma plans to build on Kamino. Groma expects Kamino's lending protocol to let GRO holders borrow against their holdings, either for liquidity or to purchase additional GRO, and Kamino's asset listing features to give investors a way to evaluate GRO alongside other tokens. Forward has previously worked with Kamino and other Solana lending protocols to establish tokenized FWDI shares as eligible collateral.

The partnership builds on Forward's work to bring regulated assets onto Solana, including the launch of tokenized FWDI public shares through Superstate's Opening Bell platform. Tokenized real estate gives the Solana ecosystem access to a large asset class that has historically been difficult for most investors to own, and Forward intends to support assets like GRO as they grow on the network.

To learn more about Forward's Solana treasury strategy, please visit forwardindustries.com. To learn more about Groma and GromaCoin, please visit groma.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Forward Industries, Groma, or the Groma Real Estate Trust, including GromaCoin, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) is a Solana focused digital asset treasury company, with the strategy to buy, hold, stake, trade, invest in, and grow SOL and SOL related digital assets, protocols and businesses. Our mission is to expand and strengthen the Solana ecosystem by acquiring and staking SOL and engaging with, providing tools to and investing in the Solana network, Solana developers and Solana related projects in order to increase shareholder value. In connection with a private placement transaction in September 2025, we launched our digital asset treasury strategy supported by industry leading investors and operating partners including Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. For more information on the Company's Solana treasury strategy, visit forwardindustries.com.

About Groma

Groma's mission is to enable everyone to own a bit of the world. Groma issues GromaCoin (GRO), an onchain asset in which each token represents a share in the Groma Real Estate Trust, a U.S.-regulated real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of income-producing residential properties. Founded in 2020, Groma is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at groma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements relating to the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, the Company's expected allocation in GromaCoin, and the expected timing and terms of Groma's Solana launch and Regulation A offering. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed digital asset treasury strategy or of the Company's partnership with Groma; the risk that Groma's offering statement is not qualified, or is qualified on a different timeline or on different terms than expected; risks relating to the value, utility and liquidity of GromaCoin and the underlying real estate; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of Solana and other cryptocurrencies; the risk that the price of the Company's common stock may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries and markets in which the Company does and will operate (including the applicable digital assets market); risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

Contacts

Media Contact

Carissa Felger / Sam Cohen

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170

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Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA / Aaron D'Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

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Groma Contact

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