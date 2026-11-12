Optimumbank Holdings, Inc. Financial Performance For The Third Quarter Of 2026
|●
|Net income of $7.2 million, or $0.30 per basic share, and $0.30 per diluted share (“diluted EPS”) for the quarter-ended September 30, 2026.
|●
|Return on Average Assets (“ROAA”) was 1.95% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 2.04% in the second quarter of 2026 (both annualized).
|●
|Return on Average Equity (“ROAE”) was 19.99% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 20.34% in the second quarter of 2026 (both annualized).
|●
|The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.86% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 48.78% in the second quarter of 2026.
|●
|Net interest margin was 4.63%, reflecting a six basis point increase from 4.57% in the second quarter of 2026.
|●
|Total assets grew by $175.2 million to $1.58 billion from June 30, 2026.
|●
|Total deposits increased by $128.8 million to $1.34 billion from June 30, 2026. Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased by $62.3 million or 19.5% to $381.7 million from June 30, 2026.
|●
|Gross loans increased by $150.2 million during the quarter to $1.37 billion, compared to $1.22 billion at June 30, 2026.
|●
|Total stockholders' equity increased by $15.0 million to $149.4 million as of September 30, 2026, up from $134.4 million as of June 30, 2026, reflecting continued earnings retention and equity raised through the Company's at-the-market (“ATM”) program and other private placements.
During the third quarter, the Company continued to execute on its strategic growth initiatives while strengthening its capital position to support future growth. The Company completed a $35.0 million subordinated debt offering during the quarter, followed by a $31.0 million capital contribution to the Bank. The additional capital provides the Bank with increased capacity to support continued balance sheet growth while maintaining strong regulatory capital levels. The Company also continued to expand its lending platform, with growth across all loan portfolio segments, while OptimumFinance, LLC continued to grow its loan portfolio. At the same time, the Company experienced increased visibility within the investment community, accompanied by significantly greater trading activity and liquidity in the Company's common stock.
“In my first full quarter as Chief Executive Officer, I am very pleased with both our results and the continued progress we are seeing across the Company,” said Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Moishe Gubin.“We generated record quarterly earnings, continued to produce strong loan and deposit growth, expanded our net interest margin, maintained strong credit quality, and strengthened our capital position. At the same time, we have identified additional opportunities to improve operating efficiency and limit expenses, the benefits of which we expect to begin seeing over the next several quarters. We believe we can realize these efficiencies while continuing to execute across the rest of the business and maintaining the growth momentum we have established. I feel very good about where OptimumBank stands today and the opportunities ahead of us as we continue to build long-term value for our shareholders.”
Net interest income for the quarter-ended September 30, 2026, increased to $16.8 million, up by $2.1 million from the second quarter of 2026 and $5.7 million from the third quarter of 2025, supported by higher yields on loans and securities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.49%, up one basis point from 3.48% in the third quarter of 2025, while interest-earning asset yields rose 47 basis points to 6.93%. As a result, the Company's net interest margin rose 26 basis points from the third quarter of 2025 to 4.63% for the quarter-ended September 30, 2026, a reflection of disciplined loan and deposit pricing strategy, prudent liquidity management, and balance sheet optimization amid a dynamic rate environment.
Noninterest income for the quarter-ended September 30, 2026, increased by $0.4 million from the prior quarter to $2.8 million, primarily driven by an increase in loan fees and an increase in fees related to banking services, partially offset by a decline in the gains on the sale of government guaranteed SBA loans. Noninterest expenses increased to $9.0 million, or $0.6 million from the second quarter, primarily relating to increases in employee compensation expenses, data processing costs, and regulatory assessment expense. The Company's efficiency ratio (non-GAAP measure) was 45.86% for the third quarter of 2026, consistent with prudent cost management amid balance sheet expansion and associated revenue expansion.
Credit loss expense for the quarter-ended September 30, 2026 was $1.1 million, primarily due to the growth in the loan portfolio. Gross charge-offs remained modest at $40,000 while recoveries totaled $29,000, resulting in net charge-offs of only $11,000 during the third quarter of 2026. The allowance for credit losses stood at $12.1 million as of September 30, 2026, or 0.89% of total loans.
Loan portfolio growth remained strong in the third quarter of 2026 with growth across all loan segments. Gross loans increased by $150.2 million from the prior quarter. Commercial real estate continued to expand, growing by $91.4 million and residential real estate increased $28.8 million in the third quarter. Additionally, there were increases in land and construction of $11.5 million, commercial of $7.8 million, consumer of $6.5 million and in the multifamily portfolio segment of $4.3 million.
The continued growth experienced in the loan portfolio is due to the implementation of our relationship-based banking model and the success of our lenders in competing for new business, as well as the continued expansion of OptimumFinance, LLC during the third quarter of 2026. OptimumFinance, LLC grew its loan portfolio in the third quarter of 2026 to $26.7 million from $14.2 million in the second quarter. During the quarter, OptimumFinance, LLC issued additional notes payable to fund the corresponding asset growth.
On the funding side, total deposits increased by $128.8 million to $1.34 billion from the second quarter of 2026, with strong sequential growth across all deposit categories. The Company had $10.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances outstanding at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $15.0 million from June 30, 2026.
On August 19, 2026, the Company issued $35.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2036 at 100% of their face amount. The subordinated notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 7.50% through September 1, 2031, after which the interest rate will reset quarterly to the then-current three-month term secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) plus 340 basis points. The notes mature on September 1, 2036, and, subject to certain conditions, may be redeemed by the Company beginning September 1, 2031.
The Bank's capital levels remain strong, with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 12.23%, well above regulatory minimums. The increase of 169 basis points from the prior quarter primarily reflects a $31.0 million capital infusion to the Bank following the issuance of the subordinated debt to support future expectations for continued strong asset growth, partially offset by strong earning asset growth during the third quarter. The Company remains well positioned to support continued growth and earnings momentum.
The Company's outlook remains constructive. The third quarter of 2026 reflected continued progress, including strong loan and deposit growth, increased net interest income, improved operating efficiency, and continued earnings momentum. The Company also strengthened its capital position through the issuance of $35.0 million of subordinated debt, providing additional capacity to support future growth. OptimumBank continues to benefit from growing recognition within the banking and investment communities, including Buy ratings from all three independent equity research firms currently covering the Company. This increased visibility has been accompanied by significantly greater trading activity and liquidity in the Company's common stock. Average daily trading volume increased approximately 235%, from 35,600 shares during the second quarter to 119,300 shares during the third quarter, while the Company's share price increased approximately 49%, from $5.84 on June 30 to $8.72 on September 30. The Company remains focused on technology, talent, and targeted growth initiatives to support continued growth and long-term shareholder value.
The following table presents the Company's quarterly trends of the consolidated financial highlights (unaudited) for the periods presented (see below for a summary of non-GAAP reconciliation):
|Quarterly Trends
|3Q26 change vs
|3Q26
|2Q26
|1Q26
|4Q25
|3Q25
|2Q26
|3Q25
|Selected Balance Sheet Data
|Total assets
|$
|1,576,100
|$
|1,400,937
|$
|1,268,735
|$
|1,111,678
|$
|1,083,043
|$
|175,163
|$
|493,057
|Total gross loans
|1,367,318
|1,217,084
|1,090,894
|958,793
|813,722
|150,234
|553,596
|Total deposits
|1,342,826
|1,214,045
|1,092,883
|931,750
|959,487
|128,781
|383,339
|Earnings Highlights
|Net Income
|$
|7,172
|$
|6,655
|$
|4,663
|$
|4,853
|$
|4,323
|$
|517
|$
|2,849
|Diluted earnings per share (EPS)
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.12
|Net interest income
|$
|16,781
|$
|14,697
|$
|13,190
|$
|11,871
|$
|11,048
|$
|2,084
|$
|5,733
|Performance Ratios
|Net interest margin
|4.63
|%
|4.57
|%
|4.49
|%
|4.39
|%
|4.37
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.26
|%
|Net interest spread
|3.43
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.11
|%
|2.98
|%
|-0.02
|%
|0.45
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|3.49
|%
|3.30
|%
|3.26
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.48
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.02
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|45.86
|%
|48.78
|%
|53.47
|%
|49.59
|%
|50.68
|%
|(2.92
|)%
|(4.82
|)%
|Loan-to-deposit ratio
|100.74
|%
|99.20
|%
|98.69
|%
|101.67
|%
|83.67
|%
|1.54
|%
|17.07
|%
|Return on (annualized)
|Average assets (ROAA)
|1.95
|%
|2.04
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.68
|%
|(0.09
|)%
|0.27
|%
|Average equity (ROAE)
|19.99
|%
|20.34
|%
|15.12
|%
|16.23
|%
|15.17
|%
|(0.35
|)%
|4.82
|%
|Average tangible assets (ROTA)
|1.95
|%
|2.04
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.68
|%
|(0.09
|)%
|0.27
|%
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
|$
|10,621
|$
|8,801
|$
|6,968
|$
|6,855
|$
|6,426
|$
|1,820
|$
|4,195
|Other Operating Measures
|Common Shares outstanding - Voting
|13,526,976
|12,340,785
|12,166,858
|11,533,943
|11,883,943
|1,186,191
|1,643,033
|Common Shares outstanding - Nonvoting
|11,458,351
|11,458,351
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11,458,351
|Fully diluted shares outstanding
|24,985,327
|23,799,136
|23,625,209
|23,523,473
|23,523,473
|1,186,191
|1,461,854
|Fully diluted tangible book value per share
|$
|5.98
|$
|5.65
|$
|5.37
|$
|5.18
|$
|4.97
|$
|0.33
|$
|1.01
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|9.48
|%
|9.59
|%
|10.00
|%
|10.97
|%
|10.79
|%
|(0.11
|)%
|(1.31
|)%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|12.23
|%
|10.54
|%
|10.74
|%
|11.39
|%
|11.71
|%
|1.69
|%
|0.53
|%
Financial Results
Statement of Income
Net income was $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, and $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase from the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to an increase in interest income to $25.1 million, compared to $21.7 million in the second quarter, primarily driven by an increase in interest income on loans, partially offset by an increase of $1.3 million in deposit and borrowings interest expense and interest expense associated with the new subordinated debt issuance. Additionally, there was a $0.4 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in noninterest expense.
Total interest income was $25.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $21.7 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. The sequential growth was driven by a $3.1 million increase in interest income from loans. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the increase was primarily due to a $457.0 million increase in average loan balances and improvements in loan yields.
The following table depicts the components of interest income (unaudited) for the quarterly periods presented:
|Quarterly Trends
|3Q26 change vs
|3Q26
|2Q26
|1Q26
|4Q25
|3Q25
|2Q26
|3Q25
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|23,451
|$
|20,386
|$
|18,114
|$
|15,437
|$
|14,082
|$
|3,065
|$
|9,369
|Debt securities
|201
|204
|191
|164
|153
|(3
|)
|48
|Other
|1,460
|1,134
|1,148
|1,837
|2,086
|326
|(626
|)
|Total interest income
|$
|25,112
|$
|21,724
|$
|19,453
|$
|17,438
|$
|16,321
|$
|3,388
|$
|8,791
Interest expense totaled $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $7.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. Compared to the second quarter of 2026, the increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a $91.9 million increase in average interest-bearing liability balances, and a 19 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 3.30% to 3.49%. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, there was a $338.9 million increase in average interest-bearing liability balances, with a one basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 3.48% to 3.49%.
Net interest income was $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, up from $14.7 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily driven by growth in the average interest-earning assets of $147.8 million, partially offset by the increase in average interest-bearing liability balances and the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities. On a year-over-year basis, the growth in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $457.0 million increase in average loan balances.
Net interest margin expanded to 4.63% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 4.57% for the second quarter of 2026 and 4.37% for the third quarter of 2025. Compared to the second quarter of 2026, net interest margin increased by six basis points, primarily driven by a 17 basis point increase in the yield on interest-bearing assets partially offset by an increase in yields for the cost to fund interest earning assets. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, net interest margin increased by 26 basis points, primarily attributable to a 47 basis point increase in interest earning asset yields, partially offset by an increase in funding costs.
The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.49% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 3.30% in the second quarter of 2026 and 3.48% in the third quarter of 2025. The increase from the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to additional notes payable issued by the OptimumFinance, LLC subsidiary during the quarter with an average balance increasing from $10.8 million during the second quarter to $22.9 million for the third quarter. The notes bear interest at 10.00%. The cost of interest bearing liabilities also reflects the subordinated debt issuance on August 19, 2026, with an average balance of $16.1 million during the quarter and average yield of 7.82% (inclusive of the amortization of issuance costs), and modestly higher yields on savings, NOW, and money market deposits. Excluding the OptimumFinance, LLC notes payable and impact from the issuance of subordinated debt during the quarter, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.25%, or four basis points higher than the second quarter of 2026. Compared to the same quarter last year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by one basis point. This increase was due to the addition of the notes payable and the subordinated debt and an increase in FHLB borrowings, partially offset by decreases in yields across the deposit portfolio with disciplined pricing following rate reductions that occurred in the prior year.
Credit loss expense was $1.1 million during the third quarter of 2026, compared to a $37,000 reversal in the second quarter of 2026, and $0.8 million of expense for the third quarter of 2025. Credit loss expense in the third quarter of 2026 was primarily attributable to loan growth. The prior quarter's reversal was primarily attributable to improvements in the credit quality of the loan portfolio and the evaluation of factors used to determine the credit loss. Gross charge-offs remained modest at $40,000 while recoveries totaled $29,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $11,000 during the third quarter of 2026. The Company's allowance for credit losses stood at $12.1 million, or 0.89% of total loans, as of September 30, 2026 compared to 0.91% at June 30, 2026 and 1.23% at September 30, 2025.
Noninterest income totaled $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, up from $2.5 million in the prior quarter and $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. During the quarter, the Company collected $0.9 million in late fees from the payoff of a previously reported nonaccrual loan, partially offset by lower gains on the sale of government guaranteed SBA loans compared to the prior quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, the $0.8 million increase in noninterest income was primarily related to the additional late fees during the quarter and increases in wire transfers, ACH fees on deposit payment transactions, partially offset by lower gains on the sale of government guaranteed SBA loans and lower loan prepayment fees.
Noninterest expenses totaled $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. Compared to the second quarter of 2026, the increase of $0.6 million primarily relates to a $0.3 million increase in employee compensation expenses, $0.2 million in higher data processing costs, and $0.1 million in higher regulatory assessment expense. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the increase of $2.4 million includes increases of $1.6 million, $0.4 million, $0.2 million, and $0.2 million in employee compensation expenses, data processing, regulatory assessment expenses, and other expenses, respectively.
The following table depicts the components of noninterest expenses (unaudited) for the quarterly periods presented:
|Quarterly Trends
|3Q26 change vs
|(Dollars in thousands)
|3Q26
|2Q26
|1Q26
|4Q25
|3Q25
|2Q26
|3Q25
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|5,592
|$
|5,279
|$
|4,988
|$
|3,672
|$
|4,004
|$
|313
|$
|1,588
|Professional fees
|295
|363
|295
|333
|276
|(68
|)
|19
|Occupancy and equipment
|355
|354
|338
|328
|327
|1
|28
|Data processing
|1,160
|986
|914
|794
|788
|174
|372
|Regulatory assessment
|318
|196
|179
|161
|126
|122
|192
|Losses on sale and write-downs of other real estate owned
|-
|-
|5
|54
|-
|-
|-
|Other
|1,276
|1,204
|1,287
|1,401
|1,083
|72
|193
|Total noninterest expenses
|$
|8,996
|$
|8,382
|$
|8,006
|$
|6,743
|$
|6,604
|$
|614
|$
|2,392
Income tax expense was $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 24.9%, compared to 24.7% in the prior quarter and 23.7% from the prior year comparative quarter.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $1.58 billion as of September 30, 2026, increasing from $1.40 billion at June 30, 2026, and up from $1.08 billion at September 30, 2025. The quarter-over-quarter growth of $175.2 million was primarily attributable to a $148.4 million increase in net loans and a $27.9 million increase in cash and cash equivalents.
Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2026, were $174.1 million, which increased from $146.2 million at June 30, 2026, and decreased from $235.1 million at September 30, 2025.
Investment securities (debt securities available for sale and held-to-maturity) at September 30, 2026, were $25.7 million, compared to $26.9 million at June 30, 2026, and $23.2 million at September 30, 2025. There were no investment security purchases during the third quarter of 2026. No sales of investment securities were reported during these periods.
Total gross loans at September 30, 2026, were $1.37 billion, an increase from $1.22 billion at June 30, 2026, and up from $813.7 million at September 30, 2025. Gross loans increased during the quarter reflecting growth across all portfolio segments, with notably stronger growth in commercial real estate and residential loans. Compared to September 30, 2025, the gross loan portfolio increased by $553.6 million, reflecting growth primarily in commercial real estate.
The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $12.1 million at September 30, 2026, representing 0.89% of total loans, compared to 0.91% at June 30, 2026. The ACL balance saw an increase from $11.0 million and $10 million at June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase of $1.1 million was primarily driven by loan growth during the quarter partially offset by a decline of $0.7 million for the specific reserves due primarily to the resolution and payoff of a previously reported nonaccrual loan. The ACL ratio reflects continued credit discipline and a well-diversified loan portfolio.
The following table presents the components of the ACL (unaudited) as of the dates indicated:
|September 30, 2026 change vs
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Beginning balance
|$
|11,020
|$
|11,061
|$
|10,273
|$
|10,018
|$
|9,338
|$
|(41
|)
|$
|1,682
|Credit loss expense (reversal) - funded
|1,111
|(30
|)
|791
|389
|639
|1,141
|472
|Charge-offs
|(40
|)
|(50
|)
|(44
|)
|(201
|)
|(129
|)
|30
|109
|Recoveries
|29
|39
|41
|67
|170
|(30
|)
|(161
|)
|Ending balance
|$
|12,120
|$
|11,020
|$
|11,061
|$
|10,273
|$
|10,018
|$
|1,100
|$
|2,102
Nonperforming assets (“NPA”) reflected strong asset quality at September 30, 2026. Nonaccrual loans decreased to $1.8 million from $2.2 million at June 30, 2026, and $3.0 million at September 30, 2025. The $0.3 million decrease from June 30, 2026 was due to a payoff of a previously reported $1.0 million nonaccrual loan partially offset by the addition of $0.7 million of other nonaccrual loans during the quarter. The $1.2 million decrease from September 30, 2025, primarily reflects payoffs of previously recorded commercial nonaccrual loans. The Company did not report any other real estate owned (“OREO”) properties at September 30, 2026 or June 30, 2026. Compared to September 30, 2025, OREO declined $0.6 million with the resolution of a previously reported asset during the first quarter of 2026. At September 30, 2026, there were no loans accruing interest that were 90 days or more past due. Additionally, the Company did not report any modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty during the third quarter of 2026.
Total deposits at September 30, 2026, were $1.34 billion, an increase from $1.21 billion at June 30, 2026, and an increase from $959.5 million at September 30, 2025. The increase from June 30, 2026, was attributable to increases in all deposit categories, including a $62.3 million, or 19.5% sequential increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and a $34.2 million, or 8.9% sequential increase in savings, NOW, and money market deposits. The increase from September 30, 2025, was also attributable to increases in all deposit categories, most notably a 61.6% increase in time deposits and a 21.6% increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The Company continues to maintain a diverse and stable funding base.
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCL”) was $5.5 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $4.8 million at June 30, 2026, and $4.8 million at September 30, 2025. AOCL increased by $0.6 million quarter-over-quarter and $0.7 million year-over-year, primarily due to the increase in mid-to-long-term interest rates impacting the fair value of available-for-sale securities. All AOCL amounts represent unrealized gains and losses, net of applicable income taxes, and have no impact on reported earnings or regulatory capital.
Shareholders' equity was $149.4 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $134.4 million as of June 30, 2026, and $116.9 million as of September 30, 2025. The increase during the third quarter was principally attributable to net income of $7.2 million, $5.1 million in additional equity through private stock sales issued by the Company, $3.4 million in additional equity through the Company's ATM program, partially offset by the $0.6 million increase in AOCL.
Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) for the quarter-ended September 30, 2026, was $0.30 per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.40 per basic share and $0.28 per diluted share for the quarter-ended June 30, 2026, and $0.37 per basic share and $0.18 per diluted share for the quarter-ended September 30, 2025. The increase in diluted earnings per share compared to the prior periods was primarily driven by growth in net income, which increased from $4.3 million for the quarter-ended September 30, 2025, to $7.2 million for the quarter-ended September 30, 2026.
Diluted earnings per share for prior periods have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the amended conversion rights of the Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, which became effective during the third quarter of 2025, to ensure comparability.
Additionally, during the second quarter of 2026, the Company amended its Articles of Incorporation to authorize a new class of Nonvoting Common Stock and exchanged all outstanding Series B and Series C Convertible Preferred Stock for an aggregate of 11,458,351 shares of Nonvoting Common Stock. The creation of the Nonvoting Common Stock allowed the Company to simplify its capital structure by eliminating the outstanding convertible preferred stock while preserving the existing voting structure of the Company. Because the Series B and Series C Convertible Preferred Stock had already been reflected in the Company's diluted weighted-average share count under the if-converted method, the exchange did not materially affect diluted earnings per share or further dilute existing shareholders' ownership interests. The primary impact was on the weighted-average common shares used in the calculation of basic earnings per share, as the exchange occurred during the second quarter and basic EPS for the prior quarter reflects the timing of the conversion.
Accordingly, this release presents both basic and diluted earnings per share to facilitate comparability with prior periods and to reflect the transition in the Company's capital structure. Absent future dilutive securities or other changes in the Company's capital structure, the Company expects basic and diluted earnings per share to be equivalent, as reflected in the current quarter's results.
Although GAAP accounting generally presents book value based on common shares outstanding, the Company believes a more comprehensive measure of shareholder value is on a fully diluted basis.
Tangible book value per diluted share was $5.98 at September 30, 2026, up $0.33 per share, or 23.2% annualized from $5.65 at June 30, 2026 on a fully diluted basis, and up $1.01, or 20.3% from $4.97 at September 30, 2025. This is based on total common shares outstanding of 24,985,327 at September 30, 2026 (up from 23,799,136 shares on a fully diluted basis at June 30, 2026, and up from 23,523,473 shares on a fully diluted basis at September 30, 2025). Common shares totaling 452,725 were issued in the quarter-ended September 30, 2026, through the Company's ATM offering and an additional 733,466 were issued via private stock sales during the quarter. The increase in tangible book value per diluted share reflects strong quarterly earnings performance and overall capital strength.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements made in this press release which are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, targets, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. You can identify forward-looking statements through our use of words such as“believes,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“may,”“will,”“assumes,”“predicts,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“intends,”“targets,”“estimates,”“projects,”“plans,”“potential” and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that arise after the statement is made, except as otherwise may be required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: changes in interest rates and economic conditions, particularly in Florida; the concentration of our loan portfolio in commercial real estate; credit quality and the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses; our ability to manage growth; deposit concentrations and liquidity; our ability to service our subordinated notes and the borrowings of our non-bank subsidiaries; competition; changes in laws and regulations; and the other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor Relations & Corporate Relations
Contact: Seth Denison
Telephone: (305) 401-4140
Email: ...
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30, 2026 change vs
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|14,056
|$
|14,637
|$
|15,074
|$
|9,349
|$
|9,271
|$
|(581
|)
|$
|4,785
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|160,040
|131,601
|124,942
|105,210
|225,815
|28,439
|(65,775
|)
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|174,096
|146,238
|140,016
|114,559
|235,086
|27,858
|(60,990
|)
|Debt securities available for sale
|25,473
|26,646
|27,044
|25,184
|22,926
|(1,173
|)
|2,547
|Debt securities held-to-maturity
|203
|208
|212
|214
|246
|(5
|)
|(43
|)
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|1,352,805
|1,204,381
|1,078,533
|947,294
|802,812
|148,424
|549,993
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|1,253
|1,966
|2,678
|3,028
|658
|(713
|)
|595
|Premises and equipment, net
|3,045
|3,132
|2,797
|2,490
|2,308
|(87
|)
|737
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|551
|605
|-
|(605
|)
|Right-of-use lease assets
|2,298
|2,405
|2,511
|2,617
|2,725
|(107
|)
|(427
|)
|Accrued interest receivable
|5,111
|4,862
|3,994
|3,621
|3,171
|249
|1,940
|Deferred tax asset
|3,379
|3,143
|3,116
|3,108
|3,238
|236
|141
|Other assets
|8,437
|7,956
|7,834
|9,012
|9,268
|481
|(831
|)
|Total assets
|$
|1,576,100
|$
|1,400,937
|$
|1,268,735
|$
|1,111,678
|$
|1,083,043
|$
|175,163
|$
|493,057
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|381,667
|$
|319,375
|$
|304,887
|$
|266,520
|$
|313,973
|$
|62,292
|$
|67,694
|Savings, NOW and money-market deposits
|417,512
|383,297
|345,494
|306,921
|309,087
|34,215
|108,425
|Time deposits
|543,647
|511,373
|442,502
|358,309
|336,427
|32,274
|207,220
|Total deposits
|1,342,826
|1,214,045
|1,092,883
|931,750
|959,487
|128,781
|383,339
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|10,000
|25,000
|40,000
|50,000
|-
|(15,000
|)
|10,000
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,447
|2,547
|2,647
|2,745
|2,846
|(100
|)
|(399
|)
|Subordinated Debt
|34,374
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34,374
|34,374
|Other Borrowings
|26,554
|14,000
|-
|-
|-
|12,554
|26,554
|Other liabilities
|10,510
|10,965
|6,357
|5,286
|3,822
|(455
|)
|6,688
|Total liabilities
|1,426,711
|1,266,557
|1,141,887
|989,781
|966,155
|160,154
|460,556
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Series B Convertible Preferred
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Series C Convertible Preferred
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Preferred stock, value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock
|135
|124
|122
|115
|119
|11
|16
|Nonvoting Common stock
|115
|115
|-
|-
|-
|-
|115
|Additional paid-in capital
|122,304
|113,832
|112,993
|112,578
|112,574
|8,472
|9,730
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|32,291
|25,119
|18,464
|13,801
|8,948
|7,172
|23,343
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(5,456
|)
|(4,810
|)
|(4,731
|)
|(4,597
|)
|(4,753
|)
|(646
|)
|(703
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|149,389
|134,380
|126,848
|121,897
|116,888
|15,009
|32,501
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,576,100
|$
|1,400,937
|$
|1,268,735
|$
|1,111,678
|$
|1,083,043
|$
|175,163
|$
|493,057
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Quarterly (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Quarterly Trends
|3Q26 change vs
|3Q26
|2Q26
|1Q26
|4Q25
|3Q25
|2Q26
|3Q25
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|23,451
|$
|20,386
|$
|18,114
|$
|15,437
|$
|14,082
|$
|3,065
|$
|9,369
|Debt securities
|201
|204
|191
|164
|153
|(3
|)
|48
|Other
|1,460
|1,134
|1,148
|1,837
|2,086
|326
|(626
|)
|Total interest income
|25,112
|21,724
|19,453
|17,438
|16,321
|3,388
|8,791
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|7,334
|6,633
|6,176
|5,561
|5,273
|701
|2,061
|Borrowings
|680
|394
|87
|6
|-
|286
|680
|Interest on subordinated debt
|317
|-
|-
|-
|-
|317
|317
|Total interest expense
|8,331
|7,027
|6,263
|5,567
|5,273
|1,304
|3,058
|Net interest income
|16,781
|14,697
|13,190
|11,871
|11,048
|2,084
|5,733
|Credit loss expense (reversal)
|1,066
|(37
|)
|770
|398
|763
|1,103
|303
|Net interest income after credit loss expense (reversal)
|15,715
|14,734
|12,420
|11,473
|10,285
|981
|5,430
|Noninterest income
|Service charges and fees
|1,607
|1,551
|1,313
|1,268
|1,252
|56
|355
|Other
|1,229
|935
|471
|459
|730
|294
|499
|Total noninterest income
|2,836
|2,486
|1,784
|1,727
|1,982
|350
|854
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,592
|5,279
|4,988
|3,672
|4,004
|313
|1,588
|Professional fees
|295
|363
|295
|333
|276
|(68
|)
|19
|Occupancy and equipment
|355
|354
|338
|328
|327
|1
|28
|Data processing
|1,160
|986
|914
|794
|788
|174
|372
|Regulatory assessment
|318
|196
|179
|161
|126
|122
|192
|Losses on sale and write-downs of other real estate owned
|-
|-
|5
|54
|-
|-
|-
|Other
|1,276
|1,204
|1,287
|1,401
|1,083
|72
|193
|Total noninterest expenses
|8,996
|8,382
|8,006
|6,743
|6,604
|614
|2,392
|Income before income taxes
|9,555
|8,838
|6,198
|6,457
|5,663
|717
|3,892
|Income taxes
|2,383
|2,183
|1,535
|1,604
|1,340
|200
|1,043
|Net Income
|$
|7,172
|$
|6,655
|$
|4,663
|$
|4,853
|$
|4,323
|$
|517
|$
|2,849
|Earnings per share - Basic
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.37
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Earnings per share - Diluted
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.12
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Earnings – Nine Months Ended (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|61,953
|$
|41,709
|$
|20,244
|Debt securities
|597
|471
|126
|Other
|3,742
|4,736
|(994
|)
|Total interest income
|66,292
|46,916
|19,376
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|20,143
|15,873
|4,270
|Borrowings
|1,161
|327
|834
|Interest on subordinated debt
|317
|-
|317
|Total interest expense
|21,621
|16,200
|5,421
|Net interest income
|44,671
|30,716
|13,955
|Credit loss expense
|1,799
|1,638
|161
|Net interest income after credit loss expense
|42,872
|29,078
|13,794
|Noninterest income
|Service charges and fees
|4,470
|3,389
|1,081
|Other
|2,636
|1,658
|978
|Total noninterest income
|7,106
|5,047
|2,059
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|15,860
|11,123
|4,737
|Professional fees
|953
|798
|155
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,048
|903
|145
|Data processing
|3,060
|1,946
|1,114
|Regulatory assessment
|693
|526
|167
|Other
|3,773
|3,115
|658
|Total noninterest expenses
|25,387
|18,411
|6,976
|Income before income taxes
|24,591
|15,714
|8,877
|Income taxes
|6,101
|3,919
|2,182
|Net Income
|$
|18,490
|$
|11,795
|$
|6,695
|Earnings per share - Basic
|$
|1.05
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.05
|Earnings per share - Diluted
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.28
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (QTD) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except average yields/rates)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|3Q26
|2Q26
|3Q25
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|and
|Yield/
|Average
|and
|Yield/
|Average
|and
|Yield/
|Balance
|Dividends
|Rate ( 1)
|Balance
|Dividends
|Rate ( 5)
|Balance
|Dividends
|Rate ( 5)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans
|$
|1,257,377
|$
|23,451
|7.40
|%
|$
|1,141,791
|$
|20,386
|7.16
|%
|$
|800,336
|$
|14,082
|7.04
|%
|Securities
|26,397
|201
|3.02
|%
|27,042
|204
|3.03
|%
|22,695
|153
|2.70
|%
|Other (2)
|154,139
|1,460
|3.76
|%
|121,282
|1,134
|3.75
|%
|188,109
|2,086
|4.44
|%
|Total interest-earning assets/interest income
|1,437,913
|25,112
|6.93
|%
|1,290,115
|21,724
|6.75
|%
|1,011,140
|16,321
|6.46
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|15,072
|14,702
|9,557
|Premises and equipment
|3,114
|2,825
|2,414
|Other
|4,776
|4,025
|5,209
|Total assets
|$
|1,460,875
|$
|1,311,667
|$
|1,028,320
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Savings, NOW and money-market deposits
|$
|403,727
|$
|2,470
|2.43
|%
|$
|367,750
|$
|2,168
|2.36
|%
|$
|286,156
|$
|1,800
|2.52
|%
|Time deposits
|493,478
|4,864
|3.91
|%
|462,792
|4,465
|3.87
|%
|320,800
|3,473
|4.33
|%
|Subordinated debt
|16,080
|317
|7.82
|%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Borrowings (3)
|9,674
|97
|3.98
|%
|12,685
|118
|3.73
|%
|-
|-
|-
|Notes Payable
|22,904
|583
|10.10
|%
|10,770
|276
|10.28
|%
|-
|-
|-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense
|945,863
|8,331
|3.49
|%
|853,997
|7,027
|3.30
|%
|606,956
|5,273
|3.48
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|359,783
|314,858
|298,670
|Other liabilities
|12,867
|11,584
|8,687
|Stockholders' equity
|142,362
|131,228
|114,007
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,460,875
|$
|1,311,667
|$
|1,028,320
|Net interest income
|$
|16,781
|$
|14,697
|$
|11,048
|Interest-rate spread (4)
|3.43
|%
|3.45
|%
|2.98
|%
|Net interest margin (5)
|4.63
|%
|4.57
|%
|4.37
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|1.52
|1.51
|1.67
|(1
|)
|Annualized.
|(2
|)
|Includes interest-earning deposits with banks, Federal Funds Sold and Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends.
|(3
|)
|Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, and other borrowings.
|(4
|)
|Interest rate spread represents the difference between average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(5
|)
|Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (YTD) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except average yields/rates)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|and
|Yield/
|Average
|and
|Yield/
|Balance
|Dividends
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Dividends
|Rate ( 1)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans
|$
|1,146,917
|61,953
|7.22
|%
|$
|800,117
|$
|41,709
|6.95
|%
|Securities
|26,655
|597
|2.99
|%
|22,785
|471
|2.76
|%
|Other (2)
|133,089
|3,742
|3.76
|%
|143,171
|4,736
|4.41
|%
|Total interest-earning assets/interest income
|1,306,661
|66,292
|6.78
|%
|966,073
|46,916
|6.48
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|13,436
|12,078
|Premises and equipment
|2,874
|2,297
|Other
|4,473
|4,383
|Total assets
|$
|1,327,444
|$
|984,831
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Savings, NOW and money-market deposits
|$
|368,765
|6,533
|2.37
|%
|$
|281,207
|$
|5,293
|2.51
|%
|Time deposits
|464,158
|13,610
|3.92
|%
|321,011
|10,580
|4.39
|%
|Subordinated debt
|5,360
|317
|7.91
|%
|-
|-
|-
|Borrowings (3)
|10,481
|305
|3.89
|%
|11,482
|327
|3.80
|%
|Notes Payable
|11,263
|856
|10.16
|%
|-
|-
|-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense
|860,027
|21,621
|3.36
|%
|613,700
|16,200
|3.52
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|323,757
|253,000
|Other liabilities
|10,766
|8,284
|Stockholders' equity
|132,894
|109,847
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,327,444
|$
|984,831
|Net interest income
|44,671
|$
|30,716
|Interest-rate spread (4)
|3.42
|%
|2.96
|%
|Net interest margin (5)
|4.57
|%
|4.24
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|1.52
|1.57
|(1
|)
|Annualized.
|(2
|)
|Includes interest-earning deposits with banks, Federal Funds Sold and Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends.
|(3
|)
|Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, and other borrowings.
|(4
|)
|Interest rate spread represents the difference between average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(5
|)
|Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.
Segments of Loans Analysis (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30, 2026 change vs
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Residential real estate
|$
|107,058
|$
|78,268
|$
|73,130
|$
|74,018
|$
|66,723
|$
|28,790
|$
|40,335
|Multi-family real estate
|56,817
|52,551
|63,655
|65,693
|67,435
|4,266
|(10,618
|)
|Commercial real estate
|996,528
|905,174
|790,238
|666,508
|524,865
|91,354
|471,663
|Land and construction
|57,786
|46,290
|41,000
|36,212
|43,364
|11,496
|14,422
|Commercial
|59,184
|51,389
|46,127
|48,196
|45,604
|7,795
|13,580
|Consumer
|89,945
|83,412
|76,744
|68,166
|65,731
|6,533
|24,214
|Total loans
|1,367,318
|1,217,084
|1,090,894
|958,793
|813,722
|150,234
|553,596
|Deduct:
|Net deferred loan fees and costs
|(2,393
|)
|(1,683
|)
|(1,300
|)
|(1,227
|)
|(892
|)
|(710
|)
|(1,501
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|(12,120
|)
|(11,020
|)
|(11,061
|)
|(10,273
|)
|(10,018
|)
|(1,100
|)
|(2,102
|)
|Loans, net
|$
|1,352,805
|$
|1,204,381
|$
|1,078,533
|$
|947,293
|$
|802,812
|$
|148,424
|$
|549,993
Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Pre-tax, Pre-provision earnings
|(Dollars in thousands)
|3Q26
|2Q26
|1Q26
|4Q25
|3Q25
|Net Income (GAAP)
|$
|7,172
|$
|6,655
|$
|4,663
|$
|4,853
|$
|4,323
|Plus: Income Tax Expense
|2,383
|2,183
|1,535
|1,604
|1,340
|Plus: Credit Loss Expense (Reversal)
|1,066
|(37
|)
|770
|398
|763
|Pre-tax, Pre-provision earnings (Non-GAAP)
|$
|10,621
|$
|8,801
|$
|6,968
|$
|6,855
|$
|6,426
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share and Per Fully Diluted Share (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|3Q26
|2Q26
|1Q26
|4Q25
|3Q25
|Total Stockholders' (GAAP) and Tangible Common Equity
|$
|149,389
|$
|134,380
|$
|126,848
|$
|121,897
|$
|116,888
|Common Shares Outstanding - Voting
|13,527
|12,341
|12,167
|11,534
|11,884
|Common Shares Outstanding - Nonvoting
|11,458
|11,458
|-
|-
|-
|Total Common Shares
|24,985
|23,799
|12,167
|11,534
|11,884
|Effect of conversion of series B preferred shares if converted
|-
|-
|10,582
|11,114
|11,114
|Effect of conversion of series C preferred shares if converted
|-
|-
|876
|876
|526
|Total Diluted Shares
|24,985
|23,799
|23,625
|23,524
|23,524
|Tangible Book Value per Common Share
|$
|5.98
|$
|5.65
|$
|10.43
|$
|10.57
|$
|9.84
|Tangible Book Value per Share - Diluted
|$
|5.98
|$
|5.65
|$
|5.37
|$
|5.18
|$
|4.97
Efficiency Ratio:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|3Q26
|2Q26
|1Q26
|4Q25
|3Q25
|Noninterest Expense (GAAP)
|$
|8,996
|$
|8,382
|$
|8,006
|$
|6,743
|$
|6,604
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|16,781
|14,697
|13,190
|11,871
|11,048
|Noninterest Income (GAAP)
|2,836
|2,486
|1,784
|1,727
|1,982
|Total Revenue (Non-GAAP)
|$
|19,617
|$
|17,183
|$
|14,974
|$
|13,598
|$
|13,030
|Efficiency Ratio ( 1)
|45.86
|%
|48.78
|%
|53.47
|%
|49.59
|%
|50.68
|%
(1) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.
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