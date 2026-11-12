Unwind By Day, Celebrate By Night: A Holiday Escape On Florida's Historic Coast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Coastal retreats, luxury spas, exceptional dining and St. Augustine's Nights of Lights offer a refreshing way to enjoy the holiday season

St. Augustine, FL, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays don't have to be all hustle and bustle. On Florida's Historic Coast, the season offers an opportunity to slow down, reconnect and enjoy a getaway that balances relaxation with a little holiday magic. From peaceful beach walks and indulgent spa experiences to memorable dining and the twinkling lights of St. Augustine's celebrated Nights of Lights, visitors can enjoy the best of the season at their own pace.

With 42 miles of Atlantic coastline, luxury resorts, charming inns and an acclaimed culinary scene, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches offer a refreshing alternative to the usual holiday rush. Spend the day unwinding along the coast, then enjoy festive evenings in one of Florida's most enchanting holiday destinations.

"One of the wonderful things about Florida's Historic Coast is that you don't have to choose between getting away from it all and enjoying everything the season has to offer," says Susan Phillips, President and CEO of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau. "You can spend the morning walking along the beach, indulge in a relaxing spa treatment, enjoy an exceptional dinner and then experience the magic of Nights of Lights. It's a beautiful way to slow down, reconnect and enjoy the holidays at your own pace."

A Little Luxury, a Lot of Relaxation

For travelers looking to recharge, the destination's luxury resorts and intimate spas provide plenty of reasons to linger.

At the oceanfront Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, couples can indulge in spa experiences designed for relaxation and reconnection, while nearby The Lodge & Club Ponte Vedra Beach offers an intimate seaside retreat. Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa combines resort amenities with opportunities to enjoy the area's coastal surroundings.

In St. Augustine, Poseidon Spa at the Grand Bohemian Casa Monica offers an inviting escape in the heart of the historic district. For a different approach to relaxation, Salt Spa St. Augustine features flotation therapy and salt-inspired wellness experiences, while Circles of Wellness offers infrared sauna services.

Whether it's a couples massage, an afternoon of pampering or simply a quiet morning overlooking the Atlantic, the emphasis is on taking time to enjoy the experience.

Find Your Own Pace Along the Coast

Not every restorative getaway needs a spa appointment. Some of the most memorable moments are the simplest.

Begin the morning with a peaceful beach walk, join a yoga session with The Pilates Yoga Loft or explore the natural beauty of Anastasia State Park, where sandy shores, coastal trails and sweeping views offer a refreshing change of scenery.

For couples and friends who prefer a little more activity, a leisurely round of golf, a scenic drive along A1A or an afternoon exploring St. Augustine's charming streets provide opportunities to reconnect and enjoy time together.

The beauty of a Florida's Historic Coast getaway is that there's no need to fill every hour. Leave room for an unplanned stop, a sunset stroll or a second cup of coffee.

Savor the Experience

A relaxing getaway deserves memorable meals, and Florida's Historic Coast's growing culinary reputation adds another reason to stay a little longer.

The destination's MICHELIN-recognized dining scene includes Sunday Gathering Table and Bar Citra, both recognized with Bib Gourmand distinctions, along with Lotus Noodle Bar and Asado Life. Beyond these acclaimed restaurants, visitors can discover exceptional dining at La Nouvelle, La Cocina at the Cellar Upstairs, Llama Restaurant and the romantic Raintree Restaurant, each offering its own distinctive atmosphere and culinary experience.

For a more casual approach, neighborhood cafés, locally owned restaurants and farmers markets showcase the region's fresh ingredients and culinary creativity. Whether it's a leisurely brunch, a romantic dinner or an afternoon discovering local flavors, dining becomes part of the experience rather than another stop on the itinerary.

Unwind by Day, Experience the Magic by Night

As evening falls, St. Augustine takes on an entirely different kind of glow.

From November 21, 2026, through January 18, 2027, the city's beloved Nights of Lights transforms the historic district with millions of twinkling white lights, creating one of the most enchanting holiday experiences in the country.

After a day of relaxation, visitors can enjoy a leisurely dinner, stroll beneath the illuminated trees in the Plaza de la Constitución, explore festively decorated streets or experience the lights aboard a guided tour.

The award-winning Nights of Lights app helps visitors make the most of their evening with information on parking, shuttles, attractions, dining and ways to experience the lights.

It's a combination that offers the best of both worlds: peaceful coastal days and festive evenings, all without the pressure of a packed holiday schedule.

Turn a Weekend into a Holiday Escape

With oceanfront resorts, boutique inns, luxury accommodations and welcoming vacation rentals, visitors can create a getaway that fits their own idea of relaxation.

Stay along the beaches for quiet mornings by the water or choose accommodations in St. Augustine to enjoy the city's restaurants, shops and Nights of Lights just steps away. Better yet, extend the trip to experience both sides of Florida's Historic Coast.

Conveniently located in Northeast Florida between Jacksonville and Daytona Beach, the destination is an easy road trip from many Southeastern cities, with air access through nearby regional airports.

For more information about spas, accommodations, dining and seasonal experiences, visit FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Plan a Nights of Lights visit at .

About Florida's Historic Coast

Florida's Historic Coast brings together centuries of history, 42 miles of Atlantic coastline and distinctive experiences in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches. Located in Northeast Florida between Jacksonville and Daytona Beach, the destination encompasses St. Augustine, the nation's oldest city; the renowned golf and seaside communities of Ponte Vedra; and the communities of Hastings, Elkton and St. Johns. Visitors can explore historic landmarks, enjoy championship golf and outdoor adventures, discover local dining, arts and live music, or simply unwind by the ocean.

For travel information, visit FloridasHistoricCoast.com or call 1-800-653-2489. Follow Florida's Historic Coast on Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

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Nights of Lights is a brilliant way to relx during the holiday season

CONTACT: Barbara Golden St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau 9046698142...