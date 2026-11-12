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Martin Marietta Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend


Date: 2026-11-12 04:17:30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the“Company”) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. This dividend will be payable on December 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2026.

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of aggregates, lime and limestone products, magnesia-based products and other building materials. Supported by industry-leading reserves and a network of operations across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, Martin Marietta supplies the essential materials that help build, connect and sustain communities across North America. For more information, visit or .

Investor Contact:
Jacklyn Rooker
Vice President, Investor Relations
(919) 510-4736
...

MLM-D


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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