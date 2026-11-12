Martin Marietta Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of aggregates, lime and limestone products, magnesia-based products and other building materials. Supported by industry-leading reserves and a network of operations across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, Martin Marietta supplies the essential materials that help build, connect and sustain communities across North America. For more information, visit or .

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