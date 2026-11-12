Enovis To Present At The Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Concerence In London
A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay of the event, will be available on the Company's website under the Investors tab at Events and Presentations.
About Enovis
EnovisTM (NYSE: ENOV) is a global medical technology innovator dedicated to improving lives by developing clinically differentiated solutions that enhance patient outcomes and restore motion for life. We partner with the brightest minds in health to advance care that is smarter, personalized, and more effective, while improving operational efficiency for surgeons and clinicians around the world. Enovis solutions impact the well-being of millions of patients wherever they are on their pathway to health. Discover more about Enovis at and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.
Investor Contact
Kyle Rose, Vice President, Investor Relations
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Media Contact
Rachel Colloff, Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
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