American Seniors Housing Association Celebrates 35 Years Of Leadership With Commemorative Book

American Seniors Housing Association

“35 Years Leading the Way at the Forefront of Senior Living” chronicles the industry's evolution, ASHA's impact and perspectives from senior living leaders.

- David Schless, President, CEO, American Seniors Housing Association

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA) is marking the culmination of its yearlong 35th anniversary celebration with the publication of 35 Years Leading the Way at the Forefront of Senior Living, a commemorative book chronicling the association's history and its contributions to the growth and advancement of senior living.

Featuring historical milestones and industry perspectives from ASHA, the publication offers a look at how senior living has transformed over the past three and a half decades, the challenges and opportunities that have defined its progress, and the priorities that will shape its future.

Founded in 1991 under the auspices of the National Multifamily Housing Council, ASHA emerged during a period of significant growth and transformation in senior living. As the industry expanded, ASHA became an increasingly influential advocate for senior living owners, operators, developers and investors, establishing itself as an independent association in 2001.

Today, ASHA continues to advance its mission to serve as a trusted resource for consumers, policymakers, and industry leaders, focus on raising awareness of the benefits of senior living, advance advocacy, and promoting research and education related to its community settings.

35 Years of Advocacy, Innovation and Industry Progress

The anniversary book chronicles ASHA's leadership through some of the industry's most consequential periods, from the expansion of assisted living in the 1990s and the economic challenges of the Great Recession to the unprecedented disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the industry's subsequent recovery.

Throughout these periods, ASHA has remained a leading advocate for policies that support the growth, stability and quality of senior living.

Among ASHA's accomplishments was spearheading collaborative federal advocacy during the pandemic that helped secure more than $500 million in provider relief funding for private-pay assisted living communities.

For 35 years, ASHA has also been engaged in federal policy matters involving housing, taxation, workforce development, health care, access to capital and regulatory oversight. Its longstanding advocacy has emphasized the importance of maintaining state-based oversight of assisted living while supporting policies that encourage investment and innovation.

Initiatives That Have Helped Shape the Industry

The publication also highlights ASHA's development of research and leadership initiatives that have become valuable resources for the senior living profession and the older adults and families it serves.

Among these are The State of Seniors Housing, published annually since 1992 to provide essential financial and operational benchmarks; the ASHA 50, an authoritative annual ranking of the nation's largest seniors housing owners and operators dating back to 1994; and the Seniors Housing State Regulatory Handbook, which provides information on state licensure and regulatory requirements.

Recognizing the importance of helping consumers make informed decisions, ASHA launched Where You Live Matters in 2016. The nonprofit, unbiased digital platform provides older adults and their families with information, resources and direct connections to senior living communities without referral fees.

ASHA has also made leadership development and recognition central to its mission. Its Rising Leaders program, established in 2016, helps advance the next generation of senior living professionals, while the Senior Living Hall of Fame, launched in 2018, honors and celebrates industry leaders and visionaries whose significant contributions have helped shape the senior living profession.

Together, these initiatives reflect ASHA's commitment to building a stronger, more informed and more innovative senior living industry.

Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future

Beyond documenting the association's history, 35 Years Leading the Way at the Forefront of Senior Living brings together perspectives from ASHA's Chairpersons - industry leaders whose experiences and contributions reflect the evolution of senior living and the collaborative spirit that has driven its progress.

As the industry enters a new era shaped by the nation's aging population, changing consumer expectations and increasing demand for senior living options, ASHA is focused on the opportunities and challenges ahead.

A Five-Year Strategic Plan for 2027 through 2031 provides a framework for ASHA and its members to align priorities, strengthen industry leadership and pursue opportunities that support the continued advancement of senior living. With a vision of helping shape the future of senior living – a preferred lifestyle choice where older adults can live longer with purpose, connection and vitality, the plan identifies five goals: advance advocacy and member policy engagement; make senior living a more trusted and aspirational lifestyle choice by advancing Where You Live Matters; serve as the industry's leadership engine by fostering collaboration and industry thought leadership; and advance organizational evolution to ensure the strategic plan's success.

To bring these goals to life, ASHA will focus on strengthening political engagement, expanding access and affordability, advancing its research capabilities, and encouraging a more proactive public understanding of senior living.

“I am incredibly proud of what ASHA has accomplished. With a small, but focused and highly capable team, supplemented by outstanding industry partners and extraordinary volunteer leadership, ASHA has helped position the industry to better serve our nation's seniors. Our new strategic plan is ambitious and builds on that foundation, providing a roadmap to amplify the important work we do for those who develop, own, and operate the full spectrum of housing options for the next generation of older adults. I look forward to continuing this work together as we help shape the future of senior living,” said David Schless, Founding President and CEO of ASHA.

The anniversary publication serves as both a tribute to the individuals and organizations that have contributed to ASHA's first 35 years and a reflection of the association's continued commitment to helping older adults live with independence, dignity and choice.

About the American Seniors Housing Association

Founded in 1991, the American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA) is the premier national organization representing owners, operators, developers, and investors in the seniors housing industry. ASHA advocates on federal policy, produces industry-defining research, and provides thought leadership on independent living, assisted living, memory care, and life plan communities. Learn more at .

JPR Group Public Relations

JPR Group Public Relations

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