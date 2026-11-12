Eufymake UV Printer E1 Marks 4 Million Real-World Prints And A Year Of Ongoing Improvements

The world's first personal 3D-texture UV printer continues to evolve through community-driven improvements

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anker eufyMake today announced that its UV Printer E1 has surpassed 4 million real-world prints, a milestone for the device the company describes as the world's first personal 3D-texture UV printer. Following its record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, the E1 has continued to evolve through a year of free, community-driven software updates, improving printing speed, simplifying the creative process and streamlining batch production for DIY hobbyists, home crafters and small business owners.The milestone comes as the E1 reaches its lowest retail price to date for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. From Nov. 11 through Nov. 30, the E1 is available in the U.S. starting at $1,799 (regularly $2,409) at eufymake. Holiday pricing is also available in Europe, the U.K., Canada and Australia, with offers varying by market.4 Million Prints Across DIY and Small-Business UseSince its Kickstarter campaign drew 17,822 backers and became the most-funded in the platform's history, the E1 has found a place with DIY hobbyists, home crafters and small business owners alike. Those 4 million prints are also the product team's most important input: each software release is shaped by community feedback, bug reports and live "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) sessions.A Year of Free Software Updates Adds Faster Printing and Batch ToolsThe past year's improvements have expanded what owners can do with the E1, from creating their first personalized gift to preparing repeat orders. The software upgrades are available to existing owners at no additional cost:- Bidirectional printing cuts print time roughly in half across most supported print modes compared with unidirectional printing, based on internal testing, depositing ink on both forward and return passes.- Interactive Design Flow guides users through material selection, design, print effects and alignment, with recommended settings for different materials. In the Skill Marketplace, ready-to-use AI templates help beginners create personalized projects without design experience.- Jig Printing lets owners create jig layouts tailored to the E1, then make physical jigs through UV printing, laser cutting or 3D printing. Saved jig templates keep items in the same positions across batches, reducing the need for new snapshots and manual repositioning.- New Auto, Flexible and Storage moisturizing modes let owners match maintenance to occasional printing, frequent printing or extended breaks, helping reduce unnecessary maintenance-fluid use.- A print preview estimates print time and ink consumption before printing: upload a design and select Preview without connecting a printer, so users know how much ink a project will need ahead of time.- Offline mode supports design and printing without an internet connection, including at craft fairs, holiday markets and workshops.Beyond these software updates, a reformulated five-color CMYKG ink now offers a 15-month shelf life, up from 12 months, giving owners more time to use supplies before they expire.These improvements build on the E1's core hardware: Amass3DTM texture printing up to 5 mm high, ColorMaestroTM color management at up to 1,440 dots per inch (dpi) on more than 300 materials, a rotary attachment for cylinders and mugs, and the Roll-to-Film Attachment for continuous prints up to 10 meters.Holiday Pricing and AvailabilityU.S. offers are available from Nov. 11 through Nov. 30 at eufymake:- E1 Basic Bundle: MSRP: $2,409, Sale Price: $1,799 ($610 discount)- E1 Deluxe Plus Bundle: MSRP: $3,709, Sale Price, $2,699 (1,010 discount)Selected attachments and accessories are also up to 20% off.Holiday pricing is also available in Europe, the U.K., Canada and Australia. Visit the local eufyMake website for regional pricing and availability.About AnkerAnker Innovations (SZSE: 300866; HKEX: 00668), known globally as Anker, is a consumer technology company founded in 2011 with a commitment to Ultimate Innovation. Its products span charging, power, audio and video, smart home, robotics, health, and creative tools, serving more than 200 million customers across over 180 countries and regions. To learn more, visit Anker.Media Contact...

Anker Innovations

Anker

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

eufyMake UV Printer E1 Marks 4 Million Real-World Prints and a Year of Ongoing Improvements News Provided By Anker November 12, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.