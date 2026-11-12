RCSHK White Tie Dinner Welcomes The Royal House Of Georgia To Hong Kong And Macau

Sir Adam Janikowski KCEG knighted by HRH Crown Prince Davit Bagration of Georgia

RCSHK members in white tie at Club Militar for the Royal House of Georgia

Maiden visit of TRH Crown Prince Davit Bagration, Prince Giorgi, and Prince David Grabovac of the Royal House of Georgia to Hong Kong and Macau hosted by RCSHK

- Sir Nicholas Tam, GCLR, KCR, KEGCATHEDRAL PARISH, MACAO, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday 5 November 2026, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Davit Bagration, Prince Giorgi Bagration, and His Illustrious Highness Prince David Grabovac became the first Georgian royals to set foot in Hong Kong and Macau in the two millennia long history of the Royal House of Georgia. The royals were feted by a white tie dinner reception at Club Militar de Macau hosted by the Royal Commonwealth Society in Hong Kong (RCSHK ). During the course of the evening, the dinner was addressed by luminaries including HRH Crown Prince Davit Bagration, Prince David Grabovac, Sir Billy Chan, Sir Nicholas Tam, Dame Alexandra Tracy, Sir Johnny Hon, Baron of Houston, and Professor Sir Manson Fok.The maiden royal tour to the Pearl River Delta by the Royal House of Georgia was celebrated in elegant style. RCSHK was proud to once again revive the stylish art of white tie to welcome visiting royals to the region and to recognise this momentous epoch for East-West relations. It was fitting that Georgia, a nation that has always stood at the historic crossroads between Asia and Europe, has now reached out to affirm its historic function through this royal visit to Hong Kong and Macau, both of which are renown for their longstanding role as entrepot cities connecting Asia and China with the rest of the world.RCSHK was honoured to host the the visiting Georgian royals, whose devotion to international peace, goodwill, and understanding is consistent with Commonwealth values. The Crown Prince's recent initiatives include spearheading Operation Snow Leopard and Operation Flyaway, which successfully rescued vulnerable Afghan women and girls from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. In recognition of that particularly outstanding contribution to peace and humanitarianism, alongside his commitment to cultural diplomacy, heritage preservation, and genocide prevention, HRH Crown Prince Davit Bagration was conferred with the Heritage Award for Peacemakers by the Sino-Phil Asia International Peace Awards Foundation during the evening's formalities.Among the tasks undertaken by the Royal House during their visit was the formal investiture of new members of Georgian Royal Orders including the Order of the Eagle of Georgia and the Seamless Tunic of Our Lord Jesus Christ. This is the premier dynastic order of chivalry of the Royal House of Georgia. The Order of the Eagle dates back to the reign of Saint Queen of Tamar over Georgia between 1184 to 1213. Admission to the Order is in the gift of the Crown Prince and is accorded to recognise individuals distinguished by excellence, merit, service to Georgia, humanitarian work, cultural contribution, or support for monarchy, the Royal House and the Georgian national cause.During the royal visit, the Crown Prince established the Rectories for Greater China, Hong Kong, and Macau for the Order of the Eagle and conducted the investitute of the first-ever knights and dames of the Order of the Eagle from Hong Kong and Macau. Sir Johnny Hon, Baron of Houston was appointed as Rector General for Greater China, with RCSHK's Senior Advisor (Macau), Sir Billy Chan, appointed as Rector for Macau. Awards in the Order of the Eagle were conferred upon RCSHK members including Alexandra Tracy, Nicholas Tam, and Adam Janikowski, recognising their respective achievements in fields of endeavour spanning climate finance, charitable initiatives, Commonwealth leadership, cross-border dispute resolution, oyster reef revitalisation, and wartime heritage preservation.Throughout its modern history, the Order has been conferred upon members of royal and imperial houses, senior religious leaders, statesmen, diplomats, military officers, humanitarians, and individuals distinguished by their service. Recipients include Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, King Umberto II of Italy, King Boris III of Bulgaria, King Simeon II of Bulgaria, King George Tupou V of Tonga, HRH Dom Duarte Pio of Braganza, Lord Lingfield, Vice-Admiral Sir Donald Gosling, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I (Archbishop of Constantinople), and Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama.Crown Prince Davit is related to the Spanish, Bavarian, Austo-Hungarian, and Russian royal families.About the Royal Commonwealth Society in Hong KongFounded in 1983, the Royal Commonwealth Society in Hong Kong connects Commonwealth citizens through cultural exchange, charitable action, and advocacy for the Commonwealth's values of diversity, tolerance, and international cooperation. It is the leading organiser of white tie events in Hong Kong and Macau and is the traditional host of visiting royalty to the region.The Commonwealth of Nations is a voluntary association of 56 independent nations linked by shared history, language, and values-strengthening global trade and cooperation through what economists call the“Commonwealth Advantage.”

Sir Nicholas Tam, GCLR, KCR, KEG

Royal Commonwealth Society in Hong Kong

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RCSHK White Tie Dinner welcomes the Royal House of Georgia to Hong Kong and Macau News Provided By Royal Commonwealth Society in Hong Kong November 12, 2026, 21:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, World & Regional



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