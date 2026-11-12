Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Announces 2027 Bellevue Hypnosis Seminars To Help Turn New Year's Resolutions Into Results

Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP announces live hypnosis and NLP seminars in Bellevue for January and February 2027.

Your Instructors, Connie & Michael Brannan

Unlock the Power of Your Mind with Hypnosis.

New live seminars offer hypnosis and NLP for smoking cessation, healthy eating, self-hypnosis, personal goals, and communication.

- Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP®BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has announced a new series of six live hypnosis and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) seminars beginning January 9, 2027, in Bellevue, Washington. Designed for individuals ready to make positive changes in the new year, the seminars offer practical techniques and firsthand experiences with hypnosis and NLP in an interactive group setting.The seminars, presented by clinical hypnotherapists and Licensed Trainers of NLPConnie and Michael Brannan, address common personal and professional challenges, from changing unwanted habits to improving confidence, motivation, and communication."Every January, people make resolutions with the best intentions, but lasting change often requires more than willpower," says Connie Brannan, co-founder of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP. "Our seminars introduce participants to ways of working with their own minds to make positive changes. And they get to experience hypnosis firsthand!"January 2027 Seminar ScheduleJanuary 9 - Stop Smoking10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Led by Michael Brannan, this experiential seminar uses hypnosis and NLP techniques to help participants change smoking-related habits and move toward a smoke-free life.January 16 - Healthy Eating10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Led by Connie Brannan, this seminar focuses on developing healthier eating habits, addressing cravings, improving food choices, and managing portion control through hypnosis and NLP.January 23 - A Chance to Trance10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Participants experience hypnosis firsthand and explore how focused mental processes can support personal goals. Attendees are encouraged to bring a goal they'd like to accomplish.January 30 - Instant Self-Hypnosis10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.This hands-on seminar teaches participants how to enter a self-hypnotic state, create effective suggestions, and use a simple five-minute daily practice to support positive personal change.February 2027 Seminar ScheduleFebruary 20 - Secrets of Sales & Persuasion10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Designed for business and sales professionals, this seminar explores persuasive communication, hypnotic language patterns, confidence, and emotional-state management to strengthen communication and influence skills.February 27 - Goals Reset: Get What You Want10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.This interactive workshop helps participants clarify goals, strengthen motivation, improve follow-through, and develop practical strategies for getting back on track when progress stalls.Practical Learning in a Group SettingEach seminar lasts 2.5 hours and costs $247 per participant. All sessions are conducted live and in person at the Mindworks Bellevue location, providing opportunities for guided experiences, interactive learning, and practical application.The group format also offers an affordable alternative for individuals interested in experiencing hypnosis and NLP without committing to private sessions."One of the things I love about this work is watching people discover that they can influence their own thoughts, feelings, and behaviors," says Brannan. "These seminars are designed to give participants useful tools they can begin applying in their everyday lives."Celebrating 20 Years of Helping People ChangeMindworks Hypnosis & NLP will celebrate its 20th business anniversary in January 2027.The practice specializes in Neuro-Linguistic Hypnotherapy, combining hypnosis and NLP to help clients address unwanted habits, stress, anxiety, fears, confidence, motivation, and other personal goals.Connie and Michael Brannan also operate Mindworks NLP, a Washington State licensed career school offering professional education in hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming.Seminar Schedule and RegistrationComplete seminar descriptions, dates, and registration information are available on the Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Events page:/events-mindworks-hypnosis-nlp/Interested participants may also call (425) 564-8608 for additional information or enrollment.About Mindworks Hypnosis & NLPMindworks Hypnosis & NLP is a Bellevue, Washington-based clinical hypnotherapy practice founded by Connie and Michael Brannan in 2007. The practice offers individualized Neuro-Linguistic Hypnotherapyservices, integrating hypnosis and NLP to help clients pursue meaningful personal change. The Brannans are both Licensed Trainers of NLPand provide professional hypnosis and NLP education through their Washington State licensed career school, Mindworks NLP.

Connie Brannan

Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP

+1 425-564-8608

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Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Announces 2027 Bellevue Hypnosis Seminars to Help Turn New Year's Resolutions into Results News Provided By Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP November 12, 2026, 21:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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