Analysis From Fight Colorectal Cancer Reveals Significant Gap In Biomarker Testing For Patients With Colorectal Cancer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Findings reveal gaps between NCCN-recommended treatment guidelines and real-world patient journeys. 87% of treated patients between the ages of 18-64 with advanced colorectal cancer began their first treatment without complete biomarker testing.

Springfield, Mo., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fewer than 13% of treated advanced colorectal cancer patients ages 18 to 64 receive complete biomarker testing before first-line therapy is initiated, and only about 30% of advanced patients have any biomarker test on record at all, according to a new analysis published today by Fight Colorectal Cancer, the nation's leading advocacy organization dedicated to ending colorectal cancer.

National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) treatment guidelines indicate patients with advanced metastatic colorectal cancer should undergo testing for MSI/MMR status, RAS, BRAF, and HER2 tumor biomarkers before their first therapy. The results determine which drugs are effective, and evidence suggests that patient outcomes are substantially better when therapies are targeted based on biomarker test results.

The analysis was conducted using MarmotTM, Komodo Health's® healthcare-native analytics AI platform powered by its Healthcare Map®, the industry's most comprehensive view of over 330M+ de-identified patient journeys.

Key findings include:



Coming Up Short on the Standard of Care: Among treated patients aged 18-64, only 13% received complete biomarker testing before treatment began. Among early-onset patients (age 18-49), that rate rises to around 14%. Nearly 8 in 10 treated patients (78%) started treatment with no biomarker results on record, and nearly 6 in 10 (58%) had no biomarker test on record at all. Testing Trendline Stays Stagnant: Across the four reportable index years (2021–2024), the overall share of patients with any biomarker test on record within six months of diagnosis did not improve, holding near 1 in 5 for the combined patient population. More recent years were excluded because their follow-up is not yet complete.

“The battle against colorectal cancer has become a national imperative, but a majority of patients are walking into that fight ill-prepared,” said Anjee Davis, CEO of Fight CRC.“Biomarker testing provides a game-changing roadmap to better outcomes, and closing this gap in care is vital to putting patients on the right path, particularly as we continue to explore why this disease has taken such a large toll on patients under 50. We believe that at least 80% of patients diagnosed with stage 3 or 4 CRC should receive biomarker testing, and that goal is attainable by attacking the access and systemic barriers that are currently standing in the way.”

Mortality rates have declined for four of the five most deadly cancers, but colorectal cancer deaths have continued to increase at a rate of 1.1% per year since 2005. The American Cancer Society estimates that 55,230 people will die of colorectal cancer this year.[1]

“As colorectal cancer incidence rises, especially among younger adults, it's critical that patients receive the right testing and treatment from the outset,” said Web Sun, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Komodo Health.“These findings underscore the power of Marmot to surface gaps in care quickly and clearly, giving organizations like Fight CRC the insights they need to advocate for meaningful changes that improve patient outcomes, from increasing biomarker testing at diagnosis to ensuring results are available before treatment begins.”

To access the full analysis, please visit FightCRC.org/Biomarkers.

About the Analysis

The analysis examined over 50,700 patients aged 18 to 64 newly diagnosed between 2021 and 2026 with advanced colorectal cancer, identified through medical claims, who were continuously insured for six months before and after diagnosis. The data used for this analysis was derived from de-identified real-world insurance claims and is limited to patients with medical claims processed through insurance. Because billed claims represent administrative transactions rather than complete clinical records or unbilled diagnostic requests, the reported testing frequencies should be interpreted as lower-bound estimates. Full methodology and limitations of the analysis are available here: FightCRC.org/Biomarkers.

About Fight Colorectal Cancer

Fight CRC is a national nonprofit advocacy organization fighting for a cure for colorectal cancer while supporting and empowering a community of patients, caregivers, and families. Laser-focused on giving patients more time, Fight CRC shares accurate information, supports research, and advocates for policies that create systems change.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health® is building the trusted AI-powered intelligence layer for healthcare and Life Sciences. Powered by the Healthcare Map®, the industry's most comprehensive view of more than 330 million de-identified patient journeys, Komodo's healthcare-native AI analytics platform, MarmotTM, equips organizations with the intelligence needed to answer critical healthcare questions across clinical development, market access, commercialization, and real-world evidence. Designed for transparency, auditability, and reproducibility, Marmot enables teams to move from question to decision with greater speed and confidence. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.

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The Stories Behind Biomarkers The Stories Behind Biomarkers

CONTACT: Elizabeth Jordan Fight Colorectal Cancer 703-548-1225...