North Texas Food Bank, UNT Dallas, Tom Thumb / Albertsons Join Forces For Thanksgiving Food Distribution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event to provide holiday meals for 500 families amid rising food insecurity

Dallas, TX, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), the University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas), and Tom Thumb / Albertsons are partnering once again to support families facing hunger this holiday season. A Thanksgiving food distribution will take place Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 9 a.m. to noon (or while supplies last) on the UNT Dallas campus in southern Dallas at 7300 University Hills Blvd.

The drive‐through event will provide approximately 500 families with a turkey and roughly 60 pounds of nutritious food to help them celebrate the holiday with dignity and stability.

“North Texas families are carrying a lot right now, and many are feeling the strain more acutely as the holidays approach,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank.“Thanks to the generosity of Tom Thumb / Albertsons and the steadfast support of UNT Dallas, we're able to offer families a moment of relief and a meal they can count on. This partnership shows what's possible when our community comes together with purpose.”

Food Insecurity in North Texas

Food insecurity remains a significant challenge across the region. Feeding America reports that Texas has the highest number of food‐insecure individuals in the nation, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area ranks fourth among major U.S. metros. Within NTFB's 12‐county service area, nearly 800,000 neighbors, including 290,000 children, face hunger, with more than 60% residing in Dallas County.

UNT Dallas: A Hub for Community Support

UNT Dallas has been a key partner in addressing hunger in Southern Dallas since 2020. The university hosts monthly mobile food distributions that have already provided more than 181,000 pounds of food to approximately 2,800 families this year. Students, faculty, and staff regularly volunteer at these events, and the campus is home to the Trailblazers Care Pantry, which offers groceries, hygiene items, and a Career Closet for students preparing for internships and job interviews.

“Our campus is deeply connected to the community we serve,” said Dr. Warren von Eschenbach, President of UNT Dallas.“Partnering with the North Texas Food Bank allows us to meet real needs in real time. We're committed to ensuring that our students, employees, and neighbors have access to the resources that help them thrive, especially during the holiday season.”

A Legacy of Partnership

Albertsons and Tom Thumb have supported NTFB for more than four decades through food donations, financial contributions, and volunteerism. Through their Recipe for Change initiative, the company provides millions of pounds of food annually to local food banks, including nearly 3.4 million pounds donated to NTFB last year. In August 2025, NTFB received a $3 million multi‐year grant from the Albertsons and Tom Thumb Foundation to advance the food bank's Fulfilling Futures strategic plan.

“Everyone deserves to experience the joy of the holiday season. At Tom Thumb and Albertsons, our purpose is to bring people together around the joys of food and inspire well-being,” said April Martin, Director of Communications and Public Affairs for Albertsons Companies' Southern Market.“Through Recipe for Change and longstanding partnerships with organizations like NTFB and UNT Dallas, we are helping address food insecurity and bring nourishment and hope to our neighbors because we are better together."

How to Participate

No registration is required to attend the distribution, but participants must arrive in a vehicle. Food will be provided on a first‐come, first‐served basis. While no ID is required, families will be asked to share their household size and zip code.

This event is part of NTFB's broader holiday hunger‐relief efforts. The food bank has purchased and distributed approximately 26,000 turkeys through its network of 500 partner pantries and organizations this season.

Neighbors seeking food assistance can find a nearby pantry or mobile distribution at . Additional resources, including Senior Programs and SNAP application support, are also available through the North Texas Food Bank.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 141 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About UNT Dallas

The newest member of the UNT System, the University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) is the city's only public four-year university. Located in southern Dallas and serving more than 3,500 students, UNT Dallas offers students a world-class, innovative education focused on career readiness and socioeconomic mobility. UNT Dallas is passionately committed to developing, nurturing and empowering the next generation of servant leaders in North Texas. For more information about the University of North Texas at Dallas, visit untdallas.edu.

About Albertsons Companies' South Region

South Region is part of Albertsons Companies and operates stores across Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Southern Nevada, Southern Utah and Texas. The region delivers locally relevant experiences, fresh and quality food, pharmacy care and convenient services tailored to the communities it serves. Its banners continue to build on the local identity, history and community connections that have made them trusted shopping destinations. South Region's banner stores include Albertsons, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos.

Attachments



UNTD Holiday Food Distribution NTFB Holiday Food Distribution

CONTACT: Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022... Becky Mayad UNT Dallas 214-697-7745...