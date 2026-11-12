Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) Down 61% Between May 6 And August 6, 2026 Class Period Expanded To End August 6, 2026 -- HBSS

Investors who suffered substantial financial losses in BETR securities are encouraged to submit their losses to Hagens Berman

The Better Home & Finance (BETR) Securities Class Actions

The litigation is focused on the propriety of Better Home & Finance's disclosures about its Tinman AI platform, which the company uses for its own direct-to-consumer lending and licenses to other lenders as a separate revenue channel.

More specifically, during the Class Period Better Home repeatedly touted Tinman AI and several landmark partnerships scaling, such that the company would achieve $1.0 billion in monthly funded loan volume by the end of May 2026.

For example, the company has cited strong growth in its Tinman AI and elevated pre-approval volume as primary drivers, said“[o]ur platform partnerships are growing rapidly and contributing an increasingly meaningful share of our overall business[,]”assured investors that“[w]e expect to achieve adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of Q3 2026.”

According to the complaints, defendants misled investors because they failed to disclose that:

Investors' expectations were dashed on May 7, 2026, when Better Home revealed during its Q1 2026 earnings presentation that conversion rates had fallen and said that Q2 monthly funded loans were expected to be an average of just $550 million per month (45% lower than previously assured). Nonetheless, CEO Vishal Garg reassured investors repeated assurance that the company would hit adjusted breakeven adjusted EBITDA by the end of Q3 2026.

On August 4, 2026, Better Home announced that its board abruptly replaced Garg and said he“mutually agreed with the Board” to leave the CEO position.

Two days later, Better Home said that for Q3 2026 it expected sequentially fewer monthly funded loans,“we now expect to fall short” of reaching adjusted EBITDA break-even by September, and“[o]ur partnership support infrastructure still requires work[.]” The company and its new management also cast blame on problems with costly enterprise integrations that“so far have not yielded material results[.]”

Each of these revelations drove the price of Better Homes shares sharply lower – between May 6, 2026 and the close on August 6, the price has cratered 61%.

If you invested in Better Home and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, contact the firm now

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Better Home should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...