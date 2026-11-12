Birchwood Farms Supports Christ Child Society's Tradition Of Providing Newborn Essentials To Northern Michigan Families

Volunteers Assembling Layettes at Birchwood Farms

Volunteers Assembling Layettes at Birchwood Farms

Volunteers Assembling Layettes at Birchwood Farms

A Signature Tradition

- Kim Jones, President, Christ Child of Northern Michigan

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For more than 16 years, the Christ Child Society of Northern Michigan has gathered every Fall at Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club with Birchwood members and Emmet County volunteers to assemble approximately 350 layette totes for new mothers. The effort helps provide essential newborn supplies to families across Northern Michigan and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Through its longstanding partnership with the Christ Child Society, Birchwood Farms provides storage for merchandise purchased, hosts the two-day tote-assembly effort and serves lunch to volunteers. More than 60 Birchwood members participate in the organization's charitable initiatives, reflecting the community's ongoing commitment to supporting young families and strengthening the region.

Once completed, the totes are distributed by the Northwest Michigan Health Department to families in Antrim, Emmet, Charlevoix and Otsego counties. In Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the Newberry Health Department distributes totes to families in Luce, Mackinac, Alger and Schoolcraft counties.

“Birchwood Farms' support helps ensure that new mothers receive essential supplies for their babies when they need them most,” said Kim Jones, president of the Northern Michigan Chapter of the Christ Child Society.“This project shows what community members can accomplish together for families throughout our region.”

About the Christ Child Society

Founded in 1887 in Washington, D.C., by Mary Virginia Merrick, the Christ Child Society operates through 45 chapters across the United States. Its Newborn Layette program is the organization's signature initiative; it also supports literacy and education, foster youth, and health and family programs.

To learn more about the Christ Child Society of Northern Michigan chapter, become a member, or participate in next year's Layette Project, visit christchildsocietynorthernmichigan.

About Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

Located in Harbor Springs, Michigan, along the iconic Tunnel of Trees and on the bluffs of Lake Michigan, Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club ( ) is a private, 1,600-acre residential community with more than 440 homeowners. The community features 27 holes of championship golf, tennis, pickleball, heated pools, dining, 130 buildable lots, and custom and spec homebuilding opportunities set amid Northern Michigan's natural beauty.

Birchwood Farms' own Claire Forney was named the Christ Child Society's 2025 Volunteer of the Year last December. The Christ Child Society of Northern Michigan's annual Layette Project is one of several local charitable initiatives supported by Birchwood members.

Jo Gonzalez

Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

+1 231-526-2166 ext. 536

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Birchwood Farms Supports Christ Child Society's Tradition of Providing Newborn Essentials to Northern Michigan Families News Provided By Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club November 12, 2026, 20:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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