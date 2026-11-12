Reputation House Updates Risk Control Center With The Reviews & Ratings Module

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The new module brings brand ratings from external review platforms into the company's comprehensive platform designed to help businesses take control of their digital presence Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Reputation House, an international technology company specializing in Digital Risk Protection, has added a Reviews & Ratings module to its Risk Control Center platform. The module monitors review platforms, collects ratings and reviews about a brand and builds analytics on that data. All of this happens in the same environment where companies already track search results, social media mentions and AI-generated answers.

Ratings on review platforms are part of what partners, customers and job candidates see when they research a company. Risk Control Center already used review platforms as one of the signals behind its overall reputation score. The new module gives them a dedicated view.

For each platform, Reviews & Ratings shows the brand's rating, the number of reviews, a direct link to the source and a short summary of what the feedback says. The module also calculates an average rating across all sources, so a company can compare its standing on community sites and rating aggregators in a single table. Users can filter platforms by type, keep only the ones relevant to their business and export the data.

“Reviews & Ratings is the seventh module of Risk Control Center. It joins Overview, Social Listening, Search Results, Action Plan, Reports Archive and AI Module. Review data feeds the platform's proprietary RPN (Rest-Positive-Negative) score in Overview. When the module surfaces a problem, the client team and Reputation House specialists can address it through Action Plan and track the results over time in Reports Archive,” said Anton Glott, CTO at Reputation House.

“People form an opinion about a company on review platforms long before they talk to it, and that opinion is spread across sites that rarely get looked at together. A brand can have clean search results and a calm social media picture and still carry a low rating on a platform no one on the team checks. Reviews & Ratings puts those platforms in one place, shows where the rating falls behind and connects that data to the rest of the risk picture in Risk Control Center,” concludes Kristina Shinkareva, CEO at Reputation House.

Learn more about Risk Control Center at

Reputation House is an international technology company specializing in digital risk protection. Our product combines a proprietary platform, an expert team, and an independent research division into a single solution for monitoring and controlling digital reputation risks before they become business losses.

More about Reputation House at