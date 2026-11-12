President Ilham Aliyev Meets With President Of European Council In Dublin (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBLIN, Ireland, November 13. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the European Council António Costa in Dublin on November 13, Trend's special correspondent reports.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment