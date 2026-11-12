Echo Harbor Tech Launches Three Unbiased News Products Built With Bairesdev And Anthropic's Claude
Echo Harbor Tech wanted a way for readers to see what a story actually claims, who it affects and where it leans, across any format. BairesDev built a single capture-and-analysis engine on Anthropic's Claude models that takes in articles, PDFs, images, emails, audio and video and breaks each item into what Echo Harbor Tech calls Lenses: facts, claims, quotes, citations, summaries at three lengths and bias and emotional tone scoring.
“With Echo Harbor Tech, we're pushing the boundaries with AI. Because now, more than ever, it's critically important to be able to compare diverse content across diverse sources. It takes a lot of distillation to compare news because it's intentionally written to pull at different strings and manipulate you in different ways. As we've worked on that, we've chosen Claude.” - Rob Stuart, Founder of Echo Harbor News
Because the analysis lives in one shared engine, Echo Harbor Tech runs three products on it:
- WikiClip, a knowledge workspace, launched on the web and submitted to Apple's App Store in July 2026 Echo Harbor News, a bias-scored news platform, has processed more than 181,000 articles across 20 topics AIThinks is a model interface that shows its reasoning as it answers
Every engineer on the Echo Harbor team works in a Claude account for implementation, unit testing and deployment, after BairesDev made Claude Code a tool for engagement. The Echo Harbor team nearly doubled in size over roughly 30 two-week springs, closing its final sprint in July 2026.
About Echo Harbor Tech
Echo Harbor Tech is an AI software company focused on digital media and unbiased news analysis. Its products include WikiClip, Echo Harbor News, and AIThinks.
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