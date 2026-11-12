The Radiology Group Expands Into Washington, Launches Wecare! Platform To Support Rural Washington Hospitals

The Radiology Group

Expansion brings a focus on accessible radiology services, hospital collaboration, financial sustainability and care close to home.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Radiology Group today announced its expansion into the great state of Washington and the launch of its WeCARE platform across rural Washington hospitals. The initiative aims to strengthen access to radiology services and support the hospitals and clinical teams caring for communities throughout the state.Through WeCARE, TRG will work with participating hospitals to support their imaging needs while tailoring services to local priorities. The expansion reflects the group's commitment to building collaborative relationships with rural hospitals and helping patients receive care closer to home.“Entering Washington is an exciting milestone for our organization, and we are honored to work alongside the hospitals serving its rural communities,” said Anand Lalaji MD, CEO of The Radiology Group.“Our goal with WeCARE is straightforward: support local care teams with responsive radiology services and a partnership built around the needs of their patients, and financial sustainability.”The WeCARE launch is designed to support participating hospitals' radiology capabilities while respecting the relationships, clinical expertise, and community knowledge that define local healthcare. TRG will collaborate with hospital leadership and clinical teams to establish services aligned with each facility's needs, workflows, and patient-care priorities.“Strong radiology partnerships begin with understanding the hospital and the community it serves,” said Tejal Lalaji MD, CMO.“We look forward to listening to our Washington partners and building a program that supports confident clinical decision-making and continuity of care.”The Washington expansion marks a new chapter for TRG as it grows its rural hospital partnerships through WeCARE. "Being a platinum member of the Washington State Rural Hospital Association shows our commitment to Rural Hospitals in WA" States, Tracy Gillum, Senior Director of Hospital RelationsAbout The Radiology GroupThe Radiology Group is family-owned and independently operated, with no outside capital or private equity backing. We focus exclusively on serving rural, critical access, and community hospitals, where access to high-quality imaging is essential to both patient care and the long-term strength of the local healthcare system. Through innovation, advanced technology, and close collaboration with our hospital partners, we work to expand access to radiology care, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen financial sustainability across the system. Our family ownership allows us to prioritize lasting partnerships and invest in solutions that help hospitals and the communities they serve thrive.

Anand Lalaji MD

The Radiology Group LLC

+1 404-432-0239

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The Radiology Group expands into Washington, Launches WeCare! platform to support Rural Washington hospitals News Provided By The Radiology Group LLC November 12, 2026, 20:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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