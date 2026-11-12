Frazier Floor & More Opens New Flooring Showroom In Palestine, Texas

A horizontal wood privacy fence with black metal posts built by Frazier Floor & More in East Texas.

Wood-look plank tile walls and a hexagon mosaic shower floor installed by Frazier Floor & More.

A Frazier Floor & More installer stretching new carpet in a residential bedroom.

A finished concrete floor completed by Frazier Floor & More.

Frazier Floor & More provides interior flooring and tile installation along with fencing, decks and other construction services across East Texas.

Three-generation East Texas builder adds a Palestine storefront for flooring, fencing, decks, barndominiums and more after 50+ years.

- Cory Frazier, Owner, Frazier Floor & More LLCPALESTINE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frazier Floor & More LLC, a family-owned construction company based in Elkhart, Texas, has opened a new storefront showroom at 3816 W. Oak St. in Palestine. The showroom gives homeowners, property owners and business owners in Anderson County and the surrounding East Texas region a dedicated place to look at flooring options, talk through remodeling and outdoor construction projects, and meet with the company in person. The opening marks the latest step for a family construction legacy that, according to the company, now spans more than five decades and three generations.The new location also puts a public face on the idea behind the company's name. Frazier Floor & More installs interior flooring for homes and businesses, but its work extends well beyond the floor, including fencing, custom decks, docks, pergolas, framing, barndominium and tiny home construction, structural welding and metalwork, spray foam insulation and residential remodeling. The company describes itself with a simple motto:“Where it really is MORE than just about the floors.”Frazier Floor & More operates from its base at 5395 County Road 137 in Elkhart, a community in southern Anderson County. The Palestine showroom adds a storefront location in the county seat, giving customers in and around Palestine a closer, more accessible point of contact. Online, the company presents its construction services under the Frazier Construction name at frazierconstructionetx.A Storefront Built Around Seeing Materials in PersonFor most homeowners, choosing a floor is difficult to do from a photograph. Color, texture, plank width, sheen and the way a material looks under a room's natural light are easier to judge with a sample in hand. The Palestine showroom is intended to give customers that opportunity, allowing them to compare flooring materials side by side and discuss how each option fits the way a room will actually be used.The showroom also serves as a place to start conversations about projects that go beyond flooring. A homeowner replacing worn floors may also be planning a new privacy fence, a lakefront deck or a covered outdoor space. Because Frazier Floor & More performs that work with its own crews, customers can discuss several related projects with one company rather than coordinating separate contractors for each trade.Customers can visit the showroom at 3816 W. Oak St., Palestine, TX 75801, or call (903) 948-1145 for showroom hours, project questions or to schedule an on-site visit.“Our family has been building in East Texas for more than 50 years, and having a storefront in Palestine lets people walk in, see materials up close and talk to us face to face,” said Cory Frazier, Owner of Frazier Floor & More.“That has always been how we like to do business.”More Than Just Floors: The Company's Range of ServicesFrazier Floor & More provides residential and commercial construction services across a broad range of trades. Its primary service categories include:Interior flooring installation. The company installs laminate, hardwood, luxury vinyl tile and plank (LVT/LVP), vinyl composition tile (VCT), epoxy floor systems, carpet, and ceramic and porcelain tile for homes, rental properties, offices, churches, schools and retail spaces.Fencing. Frazier Floor & More builds residential and commercial fences, including wood privacy fences, decorative iron and composite options, for purposes ranging from pet containment and privacy to meeting homeowners association requirements.Custom decks, docks and pergolas. The company builds outdoor living structures, with a particular focus on lakefront properties, along with docks, canopies, pergolas and structural framing.Barndominium and tiny home construction. Frazier Floor & More handles framing, finishes, welding and final details for barndominiums and tiny homes, two building types that have drawn growing interest among rural and small-acreage property owners in Texas.Structural welding and metalwork. According to the company, two of its team members hold welding certifications, allowing it to perform structural welding for steel supports, dock framing, pergolas and subcontracted work on state and federal projects.That breadth reflects the company's history. Rather than specializing in a single trade, the Frazier family has built its reputation by handling many of the skills a construction project requires, from framing and metalwork to the finish surfaces customers see every day.“People see 'Floor' in our name and assume that's all we do,” said Cory Frazier.“We install a lot of flooring, but we also build fences, decks, docks and barndominiums, and we weld. The 'More' is a big part of who we are.”What Homeowners Should Know Before Installing New FlooringFlooring installation in East Texas involves more than selecting a color. The region's humidity, the prevalence of concrete slab foundations, and the mix of older homes, lake houses and rental properties all affect which materials perform best and how a floor should be installed.Material selection depends on traffic, moisture and use. Laminate and hardwood provide a warm, traditional appearance for living areas and offices; hardwood can be refinished over time, while laminate is generally a lower-cost alternative. Luxury vinyl plank and tile, along with VCT, are waterproof or water-resistant options often chosen for kitchens, bathrooms, entryways, classrooms and corridors. Ceramic and porcelain tile are long-wearing surfaces suited to wet areas and high-traffic entries. Epoxy coatings create a seamless, durable surface for shops, garages and commercial back-of-house spaces, while carpet remains a common choice for bedrooms, offices and media rooms where comfort and sound control matter.Subfloor preparation is one of the most important parts of the job. Before installation, Frazier Floor & More checks moisture levels, levelness and existing flooring layers, then prepares the surface to the manufacturer's specifications. Depending on the project, that preparation may include patching and skim coats, moisture barriers on concrete slabs, underlayment for sound control or cushioning, and planned transitions at doorways and stairs. Skipping these steps can lead to gaps, uneven surfaces, lifting seams and premature wear.Many flooring products also require acclimation, a period in which materials sit in the installation environment so they can adjust to the room's temperature and humidity before they are installed. Frazier Floor & More stages deliveries and acclimates materials as required by each manufacturer.The company's flooring process follows five general stages:A walkthrough and measurement to confirm square footage, assess the subfloor and discuss how the space will be used, including children, pets or commercial operating hours.An itemized estimate covering materials, patterns, trim, underlayment, demolition and disposal, furniture moves and scheduling.Ordering and acclimation of materials according to manufacturer requirements.Installation, including subfloor preparation, cuts, seams, transitions and trim as scoped.Cleanup and a review of product-specific care guidelines, such as appropriate cleaners, humidity ranges and recoating cycles where applicable.Planning Fences, Decks and Outdoor StructuresOutdoor projects raise a different set of questions than interior work. For a fence, the first decision is usually purpose: privacy, pet or child containment, security, or appearance. That purpose shapes height, spacing and material. Wood privacy fences remain common in East Texas, while metal and composite options are often chosen for different looks and maintenance expectations. Wood generally benefits from periodic sealing or staining, particularly in a humid climate, while composite and metal components typically require less routine upkeep.Property owners should also confirm property lines and any homeowners association or deed restrictions before construction begins, since many neighborhoods regulate fence height, style and placement. In Texas, the free Texas 811 service should be contacted before digging so that buried utility lines can be marked, a step that applies to fence posts, deck footings and pergola supports alike.For decks and docks near the water, material durability and structural framing carry added weight. Lakefront structures face moisture, sun exposure and seasonal water-level changes, which is why the company emphasizes durable materials and sound framing on its outdoor builds. Because Frazier Floor & More performs both framing and structural welding, it can handle projects that combine wood construction with steel supports or metal framing.Residential and Commercial WorkFrazier Floor & More serves both residential and commercial customers. On the residential side, its projects include full flooring replacements, new construction flooring, remodels, fences, decks and outdoor structures. Commercial projects include flooring for churches, schools, offices, retail spaces and rental properties, as well as fencing and church construction.Commercial and rental flooring often requires different scheduling than residential work. According to the company, it can tailor schedules to the environment, including weekend or after-hours installations for businesses and quicker turnarounds for rental units between tenants. In rental properties, the company typically prioritizes durable, easy-to-clean finishes suited to frequent turnover.Serving Palestine, Elkhart and East Texas Lake CommunitiesWhile the company's home base is in Elkhart and its new showroom is in Palestine, Frazier Floor & More works throughout the East Texas region. The company reports frequent projects around Lake Palestine, Cedar Creek Lake, Lake Livingston and Kaufman County, along with work across the broader region between Dallas and Trinity. It also reports completing projects in Louisiana and is available for out-of-state work.Lake communities make up a significant part of that work. Lake houses often combine several of the company's specialties in a single property, such as moisture-resistant flooring inside, a privacy fence along the lot line, and a deck, dock or pergola built for outdoor use near the water.For customers in Palestine and the rest of Anderson County, the new showroom provides a nearby location to begin those conversations without first arranging an on-site visit.Warranty-Backed WorkFrazier Floor & More backs its labor with a one-year workmanship warranty. On flooring, customers also receive manufacturer warranty coverage on approved products. Coverage terms, including wear, stain and waterproof performance, vary by product line, and the company provides product-specific care instructions at the completion of each installation so floors retain their appearance and integrity over time.A Third-Generation Family BusinessFrazier Floor & More is owned and managed by a third-generation construction professional. According to the company, its standards were established by the owner's father and grandfather and have been carried forward through the current generation. That continuity is part of what the company points to when it describes itself as a legacy business: decades of hands-on knowledge passed down through the family, combined with the equipment, crews and certifications needed for modern construction.The opening of a Palestine storefront more than five decades after the family began building is, in that sense, a continuation rather than a departure. The company's focus remains on doing a wide variety of construction work well, with the new showroom offering customers an easier way to see what that work looks like and to start a project.About Frazier Floor & More LLCFrazier Floor & More LLC is a family-owned construction company based in Elkhart, Texas, with a storefront showroom at 3816 W. Oak St. in Palestine, Texas. Owned and managed by a third-generation construction professional, the company draws on more than five decades of family building experience. Frazier Floor & More provides interior flooring installation, including laminate, hardwood, LVT/LVP, VCT, epoxy, carpet and tile, along with fencing, custom decks, docks, pergolas, framing, barndominium and tiny home construction, structural welding and metalwork, spray foam insulation and remodeling for residential and commercial customers. The company serves Palestine, Elkhart and communities throughout East Texas, including the Lake Palestine, Cedar Creek Lake and Lake Livingston areas. Labor is backed by a one-year workmanship warranty.

Cory Frazier

Frazier Floor & More LLC

+1 (903) 948-1145

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1750 Sq Ft of Flooring Laid in a Day in a Palestine Texas Home

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Frazier Floor & More Opens New Flooring Showroom in Palestine, Texas News Provided By Quick Strike Media November 12, 2026, 20:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management



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