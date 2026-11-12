New Jersey Policy Institute And ACE Scholarships Launch NJ Teachers Public School Tutoring Fund

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New fund will pay New Jersey teachers to give public school students high-impact tutoring, at no cost to state or local budgets.

- Wells Winegar, Executive Director, NJPINJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The New Jersey Policy Institute (NJPI) and ACE Scholarships today announced the NJ Teachers Public School Tutoring Fund, which will pay for high-impact tutoring for New Jersey public school students, delivered by New Jersey teachers who are paid for the work. Every scholarship the fund awards goes to tutoring for New Jersey public school students.The fund draws on the Federal Education Tax Credit, which begins January 1, 2027. It lets taxpayers redirect up to $1,700 of their federal tax liability ($3,400 for married couples filing jointly) to an approved Scholarship Granting Organization (SGO), dollar for dollar. If every eligible New Jersey taxpayer took part, that would mean more than $5 billion a year for New Jersey students. Not a dollar comes from local school budgets, property taxes or any State program.The fund will begin serving New Jersey students once the State opts in to the federal program. Governor Sherrill has until December 31, 2026 to decide. If New Jersey does not opt in, residents can still claim the credit, but their gifts will fund students in other states. To date, 32 other states have opted into the program, including the state of New York.The need is urgent. On New Jersey's 2025 state tests, only 41 percent of students met expectations in math and 53 percent in English language arts, and reading scores remain below pre-pandemic levels. On the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress, 62 percent of New Jersey fourth graders scored below proficient in reading, and the state's lowest-performing fourth-grade readers posted their lowest scores in 20 years."This is about New Jersey kids, New Jersey teachers and New Jersey towns," said Wells Winegar, Executive Director of the New Jersey Policy Institute. "A family in any New Jersey town should be able to get their child the high-impact tutoring that research shows works, from a teacher who knows their community. The teachers doing that work deserve to be paid for it. This partnership makes both possible without taking a dollar from any school district or State program.""When New Jerseyans give through this initiative, their money stays in New Jersey," said Andy Mulvihill, Chairman of the Board of the New Jersey Policy Institute and former Vice President of the New Jersey State Board of Education. "It pays for tutoring for our students, taught by our teachers. If every eligible New Jersey taxpayer took part, that would mean more than $5 billion a year for New Jersey students. Our vision is a New Jersey where every community can invest directly in its own kids and put that money in the hands of its own teachers.""For more than 25 years, ACE has made sure donor dollars reach students, with more than 135,000 scholarships totaling nearly $445 million," said Jason DiFraia, President of ACE Scholarships. "We are proud to partner with NJPI to bring high-impact tutoring services to New Jersey public school students. Together we plan to raise millions through this initiative, and ACE will manage every gift, receipt and scholarship award with full accountability to donors. New Jersey donors can commit today."Looking ahead, NJPI plans to launch community portals that will let donors give to their own town or school district, so a neighbor's tax credit becomes tutoring for the kids next door.The initiative's first teacher ambassador is Rhiannon Mindas, a New Jersey public school teacher. She will be joined by teachers across the state who will help families, donors, and fellow teachers in their communities get involved.How to get involved: Donors can learn more and commit through NJPI's secure portal managed by ACE Scholarships at njpublicschoolsgo.About the New Jersey Policy Institute: The New Jersey Policy Institute is a nonpartisan, nonprofit policy organization that brings together policymakers, business leaders, educators and community groups to develop practical solutions for New Jersey families. Expanding educational opportunity for every New Jersey student is at the heart of its work.About ACE Scholarships: ACE Scholarships is one of the nation's largest nonprofit K-12 scholarship-granting organizations. Since its founding in 2000, ACE has awarded more than 135,000 scholarships totaling nearly $450 million.

Jeanette Hoffman

Marathon Public Affairs

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New Jersey Policy Institute and ACE Scholarships Launch NJ Teachers Public School Tutoring Fund News Provided By Marathon Public Affairs November 12, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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