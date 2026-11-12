Delhi Accident: Driver Killed After Car Hits Truck on Dwarka Expressway

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): One person died after a car collided with a truck from behind on the Dwarka Expressway in Delhi on Thursday night, police said. According to Delhi Police, the accident took place at around 9.15 pm on Thursday, under the jurisdiction of Chhawla Police Station. The accident involved a heavy truck and a car, which rammed into the truck from behind, resulting in the death of the car driver. Further details regarding the identity of the deceased and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.

Choreographer Shekhar Master Escapes Accident

Earlier on Thursday, Choreographer Shekhar Master and three others escaped unhurt after a lorry hit the car they were travelling in near Gollapalli village under Shamshabad Police Station limits in Rangareddy district in the early hours of the day. The accident occurred at around 6 am when the lorry hit the car carrying four occupants, including Shekhar Master. While all four escaped without injuries, the vehicle sustained damage. Confirming the incident, Shamshabad Police said that all four occupants were safe and an investigation into the accident was underway. According to Shamshabad Police, "Today, in the early morning hours around 6 am, a road accident involving a lorry and a car occurred near Gollapalli village. Four people were in the car, including choreographer Shekhar Master, and there were no injuries. All are safe, and only their car was damaged in the accident. We are investigating the matter". (ANI)