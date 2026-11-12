Nilfisk To Unveil New Cleaning Innovations At ISSA Show North America 2026

Nilfisk introduces a next-generation backpack vacuum and two new walk-behind scrubbers at ISSA 2026.

Three new Nilfisk cleaning products set to make their US debut at the cleaning industry's top trade show

- Ramby, President of Machine Cleaning Professional, NilfiskLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nilfisk, a global leader in professional cleaning equipment, today announced it will unveil three new products at ISSA Show North America 2026. Visitors to the Nilfisk booth can experience the Nilfisk Backpack, the Nilfisk SC530 Walk-behind Scrubber, and the Nilfisk SC410 Walk-behind Scrubber. Each machine has a specific use case, but all are designed to help professionals work more comfortably, efficiently, and cost-effectively.“At Nilfisk, we are constantly asking how we can make cleaning professionals more productive and their equipment easier to use, maintain, and afford,” said Camilla Ramby, President of Machine Cleaning Professional, Nilfisk.“The three products we are bringing to ISSA this year reflect that commitment - each one designed around the real-world needs of operators and the organizations that depend on them.”The Nilfisk Backpack - designed to fit: who you are, how you move, the way you workThe Nilfisk Backpack is a next-generation backpack vacuum that sets a new standard for operator comfort and ergonomics. It is among the lightest and most compact backpack vacuums available, and features the most advanced harness on the market - precision-adjustable, ventilated, and engineered to distribute weight properly across any operator. A hinged back plate allows the machine to move naturally with the operator through every space, every obstacle, and every shift. The Nilfisk Backpack has earned a 4-star rating from ErgoCert, an internationally recognized ergonomics certification body, and is available in corded and cordless versions.The Nilfisk SC530 - powerful where it counts, simple where it mattersThe Nilfisk SC530 Walk-behind Scrubber delivers versatile, powerful cleaning performance for spaces up to 3,000 sqm. With a high-capacity 61L tank, SmartClean technology, and a lithium-ion battery that runs throughout the workday, it handles everything from light to medium daily maintenance to heavier cleaning tasks with ease. Available in two variants - disc deck for high-traffic areas and orbital deck for coated floor maintenance - the SC530 is designed for consistent results across a wide range of environments including offices, retail, education, and hospitality.The Nilfisk SC410 - built for essentials, priced for valueThe Nilfisk SC410 Walk-behind Scrubber brings reliable, straightforward cleaning performance to operations where simplicity and cost efficiency are the priority. With a high-capacity tank, intuitive controls, and an ergonomic design that minimizes operator fatigue, it is easy for any team member to pick up and use with minimal training - making it an ideal choice for high-turnover environments and budget-conscious operations.Visit Nilfisk at ISSA Show North America 2026All three new products, plus a wide range of Nilfisk's current product portfolio, will be on display at the Nilfisk booth at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, November 17-19. Visitors can experience the machines first-hand and speak with Nilfisk specialists about their cleaning challenges and fleet requirements.Visit the Nilfisk booth at ISSA Show North America 2026 - At booth 3243Discover more about these three new cleaning products here.Press contactSarah Graeff, Sr. Product Marketing Manager...800-989-2235

Lisa Goetz

Schubert b2b

+1 610-269-2100

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Nilfisk to unveil new cleaning innovations at ISSA Show North America 2026 News Provided By Schubert b2b November 12, 2026, 20:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs



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