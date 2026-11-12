American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS

ACHS to Host 2026 Sustainability Expo Featuring Student Research and Industry Leaders

Virtual event on November 18 connects ACHS student researchers and industry leaders to explore sustainable practices in botanical and nutrition industries.

- Amanda Lattin, ACHS Dean of AromatherapyPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) will host the ACHS 2026 Sustainability Expo: Sustainable Research on November 18, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT. This virtual event will bring together industry leaders, ACHS faculty, and student researchers to explore sustainability practices, challenges, and opportunities across the herbal, essential oil, and whole food nutrient industries.The collaborative event will spotlight evidence-based approaches to sustainability while giving attendees a behind-the-scenes look at student research and the sustainability practices of leading industry partners.Participating industry partners include Azure Standard, Mountain Rose Herbs, and United Plant Savers. During the Expo, representatives from each organization will share insights into their sustainability practices related to areas such as sourcing, cultivation and extraction, energy and water use, waste, packaging, labor, and therapeutic benefits.ACHS student researchers will also present their work through three research groups:-Medicinal Botanical Research Group-Essential Oil Research Group-Whole Food Nutrient Research GroupAs part of the project, student teams conducted research and developed narrative reviews focused on ingredients featured in partner products. The Expo provides an opportunity for students to share their findings with industry professionals while gaining experience communicating research in an industry-facing setting.“Connecting students with industry leaders creates meaningful opportunities to apply academic research to real-world sustainability questions,” said Dr. Judith Thompson, ACHS Dean of Herbal Medicine.“The Sustainability Expo highlights the work of our students while creating space for thoughtful conversations about how the botanical and nutrition industries can continue to advance sustainable practices.”“Sustainability in the essential oil industry involves looking at the entire story of a botanical, from cultivation and harvesting to processing, sourcing, and the communities involved,” said Amanda Lattin, ACHS Dean of Aromatherapy.“This Expo gives students an opportunity to examine those complex connections through research and engage directly with professionals who are working to address sustainability challenges in the field.”The event also supports ACHS's broader commitment to sustainability, research, and career preparation. By connecting students and faculty with industry partners, the Expo is designed to strengthen employer relationships, expand opportunities for internships and career connections, and increase visibility for evidence-based sustainability research.Event DetailsACHS 2026 Sustainability Expo: Sustainable ResearchDate: November 18, 2026Time: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. PTFormat: VirtualRegistration:About American College of Healthcare SciencesFounded in 1978, American College of Healthcare Sciences is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). ACHS offers online degree programs, certificates, microcredentials, and continuing education courses in areas including integrative health, nutrition, herbal medicine, aromatherapy, and wellness coaching.As a Certified B Corporationand People and Planet First Verified organization, ACHS is committed to advancing sustainable and ethical practices while preparing graduates for opportunities in the evolving health and wellness workforce.For more information about ACHS partnerships, visit the ACHS partnership website.For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at....

Tracey Abell

American College of Healthcare Sciences

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ACHS to Host 2026 Sustainability Expo Featuring Student Research and Industry Leaders News Provided By American College of Healthcare Sciences November 12, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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