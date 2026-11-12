Axela Releases First MCP For The Community Association Management Industry

Axela Technologies - A Better Way to Collect

Association Management companies can now bring their Axela data into the AI tools and apps their teams already use.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Axela Technologies, a pioneer in collections technology built for the community association management (CAM) industry, is pleased to be the first provider to offer its users a Model Context Protocol (MCP). Designed to support streamlined, secure connectivity, the Axela MCP gives management companies secure access to their Axela data from the AI tools they already use.Axela has introduced several significant platform enhancements, including the ability for users to upload governing documents and leverage Axela's custom AI chat and scoring features. As a result, the platform today stores critical information such as community-specific documentation, ongoing collections activity and data, accounting data, and more. Accounts that leverage Axela AI can cross-reference this information right inside the Axela platform."We heard from countless customers how important the simplified querying process of Axela AI had become internally," said Martin Urruela, Axela CEO. "The Axela MCP is the next phase of that evolution, allowing Management Companies to access their data wherever and however they need it, without having to log in to a platform."The Axela MCP connects Axela data to any AI tools that supports the standard, such as ChatGPT and Claude. Users see only the data their Axela permissions allow. That data can be cross-referenced, analyzed, and presented within any apps connected to it, such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, WhatsApp, email, and more. A team that works in Claude and Office 365 gets the same answers as a team that works in ChatGPT and Slack without the need to create multiple connectors.Users can ask their chosen LLM about any data in the Axela account using lay terms, and the MCP will check against all Axela data. Ask for quick answers about portfolio-wide insights, generate Board reports or summaries, reference policy documents, drill down to unit-specific statuses, and more.The Axela MCP is available today for all Axela platform users at no additional cost.About AxelaAxela is changing what the community association management industry believes collections technology can be. Through innovation and a commitment to ethical practices, Axela has helped thousands of community associations achieve financial resilience while maintaining strong community relationships. With comprehensive transparency into every step of the collections process, Axela gives boards, management companies, and homeowners a clear picture of where things stand, and a new standard to expect from it. Learn more at .

Meigan Montoya

Axela Technologies

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Axela Releases First MCP for the Community Association Management Industry News Provided By Axela Technologies November 12, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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