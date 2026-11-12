Algorhythm Retires $2.0 Million In Convertible Debt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Repayment Represents an Immediate 20% Reduction in Convertible Debt Balances,Company Intends to Retire or Refinance All Convertible Securities

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RIME ), a diversified holding company and owner of Azure Energy (“Azure”), a strategic advisor to renewable power plant developers, and SemiCab Holdings, an AI-enabled logistics provider, today announced it has repaid approximately $2.0 million of existing senior, secured convertible debt. The repayment was proposed and agreed to by the Company as part of a broader plan to strengthen the balance sheet, attract long-term shareholders, and enhance shareholder value.

Following its September 15, 2026, acquisition of Azure Energy, the Company has undertaken a review of its operating expenses, financial obligations, and capital allocation priorities. As part of this process, management has implemented cost reductions among the different business units and is focused on delevering, eliminating any convertible debt and improving operating cash flow through existing and expected new business opportunities.

“This voluntary prepayment represents the first meaningful step towards strengthening our balance sheet,” commented Greg Smith, CEO of Algorhythm.“This paydown reduces our convertible debt by an immediate 20%. We intend to take further action in the near term to bring this balance down further in a constructive manner that we believe will significantly improve shareholder value.”

“We brought Azure Energy into the Algorhythm holding company with the intent to build a strong, renewable power generation business that generates scalable revenues, cash flows, and lasting intrinsic value. To accelerate this plan, we are taking the necessary steps to curtail dilution, delever, and strengthen our balance sheet. Today is the first step towards completing this process,” concluded Mr. Smith.

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a holding Company, with two primary assets, Azure Energy and SemiCab Holdings. Azure Energy provides strategic and technical advisory for renewable biomass power generation infrastructure. For additional information, please go to: .

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. also owns and operates SemiCab, an AI-enabled logistics software provider. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. With SemiCab's AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: .

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Forward-Looking Statements

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