Dearborn® Space-Saving Sink Drain Kits Selected As A Good Housekeeping 2027 Home Reno Awards Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer of plumbing products since 1916, announced today that its DearbornSpace-Saving Sink Drain Kits were named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2027 Home Reno Awards. The full list of awards can be found here.

Dearborn Space-Saving Sink Drain Kits offer a smarter approach to under-sink drainage with an innovative, all-in-one solution designed to reduce installation complexity while maximizing valuable cabinet space. Available in four versatile configurations for both single- and double-bowl sinks, the kits accommodate varying sink depths, widths and drain offsets, making them an ideal solution for renovation and remodeling projects where existing plumbing may not align with the placement of a new sink or vanity.

The thoughtful design features telescoping arms that provide seamless horizontal and vertical adjustment, reducing or eliminating the need for pipe cutting while helping installers achieve a precise fit. By repositioning the P-trap toward the back of the cabinet and raising the waste arm, the kits create additional room for vanity drawers, pull-out organizers and other storage solutions. The result is a cleaner, more functional under-sink space for modern kitchens and bathrooms.

Dearborn Space-Saving Sink Drain Kits are available at Lowe's and through plumbing distributors nationwide. To learn more and for the latest product availability, visit Oatey.com.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

CONTACT:

Madelyn Young

John O'Reilly

Greenhouse Digital + PR

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708.428.6385

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: