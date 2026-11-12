Steven Sawalich Named One Of Kindness's KIND100 For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The filmmaker and philanthropist is recognized for his longstanding commitment to social impact, accessibility and global humanitarian work

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Sawalich, CEO and founder of Articulus Entertainment, has been named one of Kindness.org 's KIND100, recognizing his longstanding commitment to philanthropy, humanitarian initiatives and impact-driven storytelling. Unlike traditional recognition lists celebrating wealth, fame or professional achievement, KIND100 places kindness at the center of its selection process. Nominees were assessed across five dimensions: the nature of their actions, depth of benefit, reach of impact, personal sacrifice and overall kindness.

“The inaugural KIND100 was established to recognize individuals whose actions demonstrate the profound impact kindness can have on the world,' said Jaclyn Lindsey, co-founder and CEO of kindness.org.“Through a rigorous, independent selection process, we sought to honor people creating meaningful change in the lives of others. Steven's dedication to humanitarian causes, accessibility, and purposeful storytelling exemplifies the kind of leadership we are proud to celebrate.”

Throughout his career as a filmmaker and producer, Sawalich has used storytelling as a platform to elevate humanitarian causes and bring greater visibility to issues affecting communities around the world. His impact-driven projects include Case for Kindness, Operation Change, Music Within and Where the Light Shines, each reflecting his commitment to stories that inspire action and create meaningful change.

Beyond filmmaking, Sawalich has played an active role in expanding access to hearing healthcare through his work with the Starkey Hearing Foundation, which is dedicated to improving lives through sustainable, community-based hearing healthcare around the world. The foundation provides hearing screenings, hearing aids, and ongoing aftercare to individuals in underserved communities, while also investing in education and workforce development to train local hearing healthcare professionals. Through its hearing healthcare training programs and partnerships with local communities, the foundation works to build sustainable systems of care that extend far beyond a single hearing aid fitting. Recognizing that hearing is a journey, not a one-time event, continued care, education, and support are essential to helping individuals fully benefit from their hearing technology and stay connected to the world around them.

Sawalich's philanthropic work also extends to global humanitarian initiatives. He serves on the board of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, collaborates with Special Olympics, The Clinton Foundation and UNICEF, and recently spoke at the United Nations in support of Starkey Hearing Foundation's mission to expand access to hearing healthcare.

Recently, Steven Sawalich and Kindness.org partnered to bring his documentary Case for Kindness into classrooms through the organization's Learn Kind social-emotional learning program. Grounded in a data-driven, science-based approach, Kindness.org develops educational initiatives designed to teach kindness as an essential, measurable skill that can improve student behavior, empathy and social intelligence. Sawalich gifted the film to the program, enabling educators to pair screenings with guided discussion questions that help students explore kindness, empathy and cooperation in practice. The initiative has already reached approximately 150 classrooms and been shared with Kindness.org's network of more than 9,000 teachers, providing educators with an accessible resource to help students understand and apply kindness in their everyday lives.

“One of the greatest lessons I've learned from traveling the world is that no matter where we come from, what we believe, or how different our lives may seem, we have far more in common than we realize. Kindness is often what helps us discover that connection. I'm deeply honored by this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to continue using storytelling and philanthropy to bring people together, challenge perspectives, and hopefully leave the world a little better than we found it,” said Sawalich.

His recognition as one of Kindness.org's Top 100 Kind People in the World, capped off by ringing the opening bell of the NASDAQ exchange alongside other honorees, underscores the role that sustained advocacy, compassionate leadership and purpose-driven work can play in creating a more inclusive and connected world.

About Articulus Entertainment

Articulus Entertainment is a film and television production company driven by the belief that great stories can change the way we see the world and one another. With a focus on authentic, character-driven storytelling, Articulus explores the complexities of the human experience, uncovers extraordinary stories in unexpected places, and celebrates the people who challenge convention, overcome adversity, and make a difference. At its core, Articulus seeks to spark curiosity, challenge assumptions, and reveal the common humanity that connects us all.

About Kindness.org

kindness.org is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and inspiring people to choose kindness. By combining science, storytelling, and innovative programming, kindness.org develops evidence-based solutions that make kindness more accessible, measurable, and actionable in classrooms, communities, and workplaces. Through initiatives including Kindlab, Learn Kind, and KIND100, the organization is advancing a world where kindness is recognized not simply as a virtue, but as a powerful force for meaningful change. Learn more at .

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