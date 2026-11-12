Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers Founder Puts A Physician-Led Longevity Clinic Inside New York Sports Club

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Retro Fitness founder Eric Casaburi, Serotonin Active will open on Manhattan's Upper East Side in Q1 2027 for NYSC members and the public alike

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serotonin Active, the physician-led longevity concept from Longevity Brands, the company behind Serotonin Centers, today announced its first location will open inside New York Sports Club (NYSC) at 1637 Third Avenue on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Opening is planned for the first quarter of 2027.

Serotonin Active brings physician-led hormone, weight loss, recovery and performance care into a compact clinic built to sit inside a gym. Members can get bloodwork, see a licensed medical provider in person and follow a personalized, physician-directed plan without leaving the club where they already train. All care is physician-led and delivered by licensed medical providers.

Serotonin Active is open to the public. Anyone in the neighborhood can book a consultation or become a Serotonin Active member, whether or not they belong to NYSC. For the club, every non-member who walks in for care is a new prospective gym member, already focused on their health.

Serotonin Active was founded by Eric Casaburi, who also founded Serotonin Centers. Casaburi has spent nearly 30 years in fitness. He founded Retro Fitness and grew it into a national franchise of more than 150 gyms before stepping down as CEO in 2019.

"I've worked in gyms since I was a teenager, and I built Retro Fitness one club at a time, so I know this business from the floor up," said Casaburi. "People join a gym to reach a goal, and for a lot of them, hard work in the gym isn't enough on its own. Hormones, metabolism and recovery all play a part. We fix the body from the inside out, and combining that with fitness is the accelerator people are looking for. Serotonin Active puts physician-led care right down the hall from the weight room."

Serotonin Active's services include:



Hormone optimization, including testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

Medically supervised weight loss

Peptide therapy

IV therapy and wellness injections

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT)

Red light therapy SeroVitals 360, Serotonin's comprehensive lab panel and health assessment, with ongoing health and nutrition coaching



New members will receive a complimentary SeroVitals 360 lab panel with an InBody body composition scan, followed by an in-person review with a licensed medical provider and a personalized protocol. All medical treatments require a consultation, lab work and a recommendation from a licensed medical provider.

“We are excited to welcome Serotonin Active to our 91st and 3rd location. The team at Serotonin has demonstrated that they share the NYSC mission. And that is to Improve the Lives of our Members through Fitness and we can now add Wellness said Bill McMenamy, CEO of New York Sports Club. "Our members already put in the work. Recovery, nutrition and hormone health are the next part of that journey, and Serotonin Active gives them physician-led care without leaving the building.”



Casaburi will discuss the model on a panel about longevity in fitness centers at Beyond Activ Americas in Dallas on Friday, November 13.

The company is in active discussions with several additional fitness operators and expects to announce new partners in 2027.

"NYSC is the ideal partner to launch with: an iconic New York brand with a loyal, motivated membership," said Casaburi. "This is the first of many. Gym operators are looking for ways to give members more value, keep them longer and bring new people through the door, and we've built a turnkey way to do all three."

About Serotonin Active

Serotonin Active is a physician-led longevity concept from Longevity Brands, designed to operate inside gyms and health clubs. It delivers hormone optimization, medical weight loss, peptides, IV therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light therapy and lab-guided health coaching, with all medical care provided by licensed medical practitioners. Serotonin Active locations are open to the public. Learn more at serotoninactive.com.

About Serotonin Centers

Founded in 2021 by Retro Fitness founder Eric Casaburi, Serotonin Centers is a physician-led longevity and anti-aging franchise offering hormone optimization, medical weight loss, peptides, IV therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, aesthetics and more. The brand has 15 locations open across the U.S. Learn more at serotonincenters.com.

About New York Sports Club

For more information, visit or follow @NYSC on Instagram.

Media contact

KT Remus ·... · (407) 244-0183