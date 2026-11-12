APP INVESTOR ALERT: Applovin Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Applovin Class Action Lawsuit Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman, a leading securities litigation law firm, is actively investigating alleged federal securities law violations by AppLovin Corporationin a pending securities class action. The suit alleges AppLovin executive leadership issued materially false or misleading statements regarding the readiness, integration, and adoption of its artificial intelligence (AI) models and self-service ad tools.

Investors who suffered substantial financial losses in AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) securities are encouraged to contact Hagens Berman attorneys directly.

Class Period: Feb. 12, 2026 – Aug. 5, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 16, 2026

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Firm Telephone: 844-916-0895

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AppLovin Corporation (APP) Securities Class Overview:

AppLovin operates software platform solutions designed to optimize mobile advertising through algorithmic ad matching. Throughout early 2026, AppLovin repeatedly touted the strength and expansion of its proprietary AI engine-specifically highlighting continuous model improvements and expanding self-service capabilities for e-commerce advertisers-as primary long-term revenue drivers.

The truth began to surface in mid-2026:



July 13, 2026: Analysts highlighted slow rollout and muted adoption following the public release of AppLovin Ads to e-commerce merchants, sending shares down 12.6% in a single trading session. August 5, 2026: AppLovin reported second-quarter 2026 financial results that missed consensus quarterly revenue estimates. The complaint alleges management acknowledged significant developmental delays in key generative AI video tools within the AppLovin Ads platform, which degraded overall AI model performance and slowed adoption across merchant accounts.



In response to these revelations, AppLovin's stock price plummeted 19.6% on August 6, 2026, wiping out billions in market value.

Focus of Hagens Berman's Inquiry

Hagens Berman's investigation focuses on the pending suit's claim that AppLovin leadership knew of severe technical bottlenecks and developmental delays in its generative AI video tools prior to August 2026, while continuing to present an overly optimistic trajectory of uninterrupted AI model performance.

If you invested in AppLovin and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, contact the firm now

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding AppLovin should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

“We are investigating whether AppLovin misled investors by overstating the commercial readiness and performance of its generative AI tools while concealing significant technical bottlenecks that ultimately dragged down revenue,” said